Bollywood Roundup: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushmita Sen, Nia Sharma, and more…

Tamannaah Bhatia to take action against cryptocurrency fraud rumors

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has denied rumors linking her to a cryptocurrency fraud case, calling them “fake, misleading, and false.”

In a statement, she urged the media to refrain from circulating such reports and confirmed that her team is investigating the matter to take appropriate action. Several reports have suggested that the actress is involved in a Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case in Puducherry.

Refuting these reports, Tamannaah said, “It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

On Friday, it was reported that the ‘Baahubali’ actress and Kajal Aggarwal might be questioned by Puducherry Police in connection with the fraud case. According to reports, a complaint was filed by Puducherry resident Ashokan, who claimed that a Coimbatore-based company defrauded him and 10 others of ₹2.4 crore after convincing them to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme.

The complainant stated that he attended the company’s launch event in 2022, where Tamannaah was present, as well as a subsequent event in Mahabaleshwar attended by Kajal. The police reportedly requested clarification from the actresses, though no official statement has been released by the authorities.

As per reports, investors at the event were allegedly given cars worth between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore. These lavish gifts raised concerns about the legitimacy of the investment scheme, prompting many to question the company’s authenticity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah’s most recent appearance was in the Netflix movie “Sikandar Ka Mukaddar,” where she starred alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She is next set to appear in the horror thriller “Odela 2,” in which she plays the role of a sadhvi.

Sushmita Sen shares her workout mantra: Prepare the mind, the body will follow

Mumbai– Sushmita Sen loves to stay on top of her fitness game and inspire others with her intense workout regime. The

‘Main Hoon Na’ actress revealed that she believes that if one prepares their mind for a workout, the body will follow.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and posted a clip of one of her high-intensity workout sessions. She further shared her fitness mantra with her InstaFam through the caption, “There are days when I don’t FEEL like training, then all I do is stretch a muscle…and the realisation hits…feelings are transient, they are meant to change!!! Prepare the mind, the body will follow…I love you guys!!!”, she wrote.

Recently, Sushmita Sen thanked her ‘darling friend’ Neeta Lulla for dressing up her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

She shared a couple of pictures of her daughters on social media, looking gorgeous in lehengas by Neeta Lulla. Her post also included a video of her with her daughters. The clip featured Sushmita Sen giving a flying kiss to the camera and then making hearts. Her two daughters were also seen making.

“#myprincesses Thank you my darling friend @neeta_lulla for dressing both @reneesen47 &amp; @alisahsen47 for the wedding…A gesture deeply cherished!!”, Sushmita Sen captioned the post.

She added, “They both looked &amp; felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning @houseofneetalulla creation!!! How time flies &amp; relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful &amp; blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta! #sharing #us #simplicity #family #friendships #love #jaipur”.

Formerly, Sushmita Sen revealed what she is looking for in someone for marriage.

When a fan asked her about her wedding plans during an Instagram live session, the ‘Bewafaa’ actress said, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge. (I also want to get married. There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I’ll get married too)”.

Nia Sharma celebrates her mom’s birthday with a fancy brunch

Mumbai– Popular television actress Nia Sharma took her mom out for a fancy birthday brunch to celebrate her special day. The stylish mother-and-daughter duo looked gorgeous in stunning attires as they stepped out in the city.

Nia Sharma dropped an album of photographs from her mother’s birthday celebration on Instagram. From the cake-cutting ceremony to the fancy feast to posing for solo pics, her Insta post had it all.

“Dress up! Mom’s Birthday brunch Ritual. @ushaa2863 @vinayyshrma the cake issss her fav.. haha missed you…@milagromumbai Fancy place and amazing food…thanksssss guys.”, Nia Sharma wrote on IG.

Prior to this, Nia Sharma talked about the difficulties of building meaningful friendships in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

The diva acknowledged that the demanding nature of her career often makes it difficult to find time for companionship.

Talking about finding the perfect companion, Nia Sharma said, “I’ve always believed in being self-sufficient and independent. Be it making bigger life decisions or keeping up with the daily routine – I’m heavily reliant on myself. Not taking away from team work or having the company of friends. But, in today’s day and age, everyone is so busy and actors are only whirling from one set to another- it’s almost difficult to find companion and friends in the times when you’re free or want to destress.”

She added, “That’s when entertainment comes into the picture. When you’re out for a run or working out to unwind, sometimes, we all need entertainment in the backdrop. For me, audio series is just that – and platforms like Pocket FM are truly pushing the bar in helping people combat boredom, loneliness and pure dependency on others to unwind.”

Nia Sharma revealed that although she enjoys spending time on social media and watching movies, she keeps a check on her screen time.

She went on to explain, “That’s when other forms of entertainment really helps. We are living in a great time, where entertainment is not limited to just screens – today, we have a variety of content and options available. Right from concerts, theme parks, audio series, to stand up shows – there’s so much to choose from.”

Deepika Padukone challenges her team with a special task

Mumbai– Deepika Padukone has challenged her team with a very special task. The diva took to her official Instagram and dropped a video of getting the green light treatment for her skin. While getting the treatment, she asked her team to make a playlist.

She can be heard saying in the clip, “You play your playlist the day after when we are getting ready and if you pass the test then you’ll be the official DJ of Team DP.”

She further gave us an insight into the playlist created by her team which included songs such as “Ishq” by Donn Bhat, “Sunsleeper” by Barry Can’t Swim, “360” by Charli xcx, “Danielle (smile on my face) by Fred again, “Rush” by Troye Sivan, “Keep Moving” by Jungle, “Baalmaa” by OAFF and Divyam Sodhi, “Nazar” by Darzi, and “Assumptions” by Sam Gellaitry.

Deepika Padukone ended the video with the question, “Did they pass the vibe check?”

Earlier, Deepika Padukone used social media to reveal the reason behind her introverted nature.

She took to her Instagram and reposted a video suggesting that intelligent people tend to enjoy being alone and are naturally inclined towards introversion.

An Instagram user can be heard saying in the clip, “Here’s how you know somebody is intelligent. This is a simple theory and observation. The more intelligent someone is, the more they struggle with social interactions. Or, as he put it, the more intelligent someone is, the more at risk they are of becoming antisocial. Intelligent people like to be alone. They tend to be natural introverts. In fact, they have a small, select group of people they trust, and they feel a bit uncomfortable when surrounded by others, especially strangers.”

Deepika Padukone reposted the video, along with the caption, “Aah! I have always wondered why I am such an introvert… Now I know.”

Work-wise, the actress was last seen in “Kalki 2898 AD,” alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again”.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra all set to welcome ‘greatest gift’ of their lives

Mumbai– Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Friday announced that they are all set to become parents.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows. The picture symbolizes expecting parents.

“The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon,” the picture was captioned.

The couple’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate Kiara and Sidharth.

Sharvari wrote: “Congratulations.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter said: “Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.

Actress Huma Qureshi simply congratulated the couple.

Actress Neha Dhupia called it the “best news ever” as she congratulated the couple.

Sophie Choudry said: “Huge congratulations you guys and god bless.

Filmmaker and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea congratulated the two.

It was on the sets of “Shershaah”, where the two met and fell in love in 2020. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours. In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

“Shershaah”, a biographical war film was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in action in the Kargil War, directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth Malhotra stars in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in “Param Sundari” with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The two have wrapped up the Kerala schedule.

In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of ‘Param Sundari’. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’.

The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a “North ka munda” meets a “South ki Sundari.”

Kiara was last seen in “Game Changer” starring Ram Charan. She will next be seen in “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, a period gangster film, starring Yash. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. She also has “War 2” with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Seerat Kapoor: Revisiting ‘It’s Complicated’ has been an incredible journey

Mumbai– Actress Seerat Kapoor, who portrays the lead role in the film “It’s Complicated”, has expressed her excitement over her film’s re-release.

The actor expressed, “Revisiting It’s Complicated has been an incredible journey. The overwhelming response to its re-release is a testament to the film’s enduring connection with audiences. It’s heartwarming to see both longtime fans and new viewers embracing the story with such enthusiasm.”

It was in 2011, when Seerat worked as assistant choreographer in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. She announced in 2014 that she would appear in Run Raja Run opposite Sharwanand, directed by Sujeeth. Run Raja Run was a commercial success.

In the same year, she was seen playing the role of Nancy in “Zid”, a thriller, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film stars Karanvir Sharma, Mannara Chopra and Shraddha Das in the principal roles.

In 2015 Madhu B. and N.V. Prasad signed her to play Ganga in the action film Tiger. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the film also starred Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran. Her next release came alongside Sumanth Ashwin in the R. Shamala directed romantic comedy, Columbus.

In October 2017, she completed filming Raju Gari Gadhi 2 opposite Nagarjuna and was filming Touch Chesi Chudu opposite Ravi Teja and Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam. She was then seen on Netflix titled Krishna and His Leela.

The actress was last seen in “Usha Parinayam”, a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The film features Sree Kamal, Tanvi Akaansha and Surya Srinivas.

Seerat studied in Podar International School and completed her pre-university course at R. D. National College, Bandra. She subsequently enrolled for a Bachelor Of Arts degree in Mass communication, but quit it due to scheduling conflicts with her acting. Ahead of her career in front of the camera, Seerat was a full-time dance instructor at Ashley Lobo’s academy in Mumbai.

Exclusive! Yami Gautam reveals why she wants her film ‘Article 370’ to re-release in theatres

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently opened up about her desire for her film ‘Article 370’ to be re-released in theatres.

While the film originally had a limited release, Yami, who was expecting her baby at the time, didn’t have the opportunity to experience it with a live audience. Now, the actress shares why she is eager for fans to see the film on the big screen and why it holds such a special place in her heart.

When asked about the films she wishes to re-release in theatres, Yami Gautam told IANS, “That’s a question for the audience! But personally, I would love to see Uri or Vicky Donor on the big screen again. Also, Bala, A Thursday, and Article 370—especially Article 370 because I didn’t get the chance to watch it with an audience. I was expecting my baby at the time, so that’s one film I would love to experience in a theater setting. I know I’ve given multiple names, but each has a special reason.”

“Article 370,” directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, revolved around Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. The film was released worldwide on 23 February 2024.

Further speaking about her approach to choosing scripts, Yami emphasized the importance of connecting with the story on a personal level.

She shared, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don’t overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script—whether it excites me or challenges me—guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.” (IANS)