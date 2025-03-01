Purnima Kapur: A Distinguished Planning and Design Career from New Delhi to MIT, New York City, and Harvard University

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Purnima Kapur is the Chief of University Planning and Design at Harvard University, where she leads the planning, design, and regulatory approval processes for all of Harvard’s real estate holdings.

Previously, Ms. Kapur had a notable career in the New York City Planning Department, culminating in her appointment by Mayor Bill de Blasio as the Executive Director. In this capacity, she oversaw land use planning, neighborhood planning studies, economic development, and resiliency initiatives for New York City.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Kapur reflects on her remarkable journey, from her roots in New Delhi to earning degrees at MIT, and then transitioning from New York City to her current role at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Throughout her career, Ms. Kapur has contributed her expertise to projects not only in New York City but also in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Harvard’s Allston planning activities. She has served as an adjunct professor at Columbia University, teaching courses in zoning, urban planning, affordable housing, resiliency, and waterfront development. Additionally, she is a visiting faculty member at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Kapur will be honored as one of the “10 Outstanding Women of the Year” during the 22nd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala attracts about 400 business leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academicians each year.

To buy a ticket for the event, please click here.

Ms. Kapur also serves on the Board of the Hudson River Park Trust in New York and the Skyscraper Museum Board. Her career has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including a Mayoral Citation for her service to New York City, the Building Brooklyn Award by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, the Leadership Award by the Zoning Advisory Council of New York, and the New York Power Women 2018 Award by Bisnow, among others.

Ms. Kapur holds a Master’s degree in City Planning and Architecture Studies, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture Studies from MIT. She also earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi.