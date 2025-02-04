Bollywood Roundup: Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more…

- Advertisement -

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a powerful moment of self-transformation

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about a powerful moment of self-transformation during a challenging time on set.

During her recent appearance on a podcast, the actress recalled being in her caravan, overwhelmed by emotions, with tears welling up in her eyes. However, with a full face of makeup and a character to portray, she couldn’t allow herself to cry. Bhatia revealed that in that moment of vulnerability, she chose to take control of her emotions.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress shared, “I’ve been in my caravan, and something really bad happened. I was really upset; my eyes were swelling with tears—but I had mascara on, a full face of makeup, and I was playing a character. I couldn’t cry at that moment. So, I told myself, ‘This is just one feeling, and I can turn it into whatever I want.’ Right then, I chose to transform that intense feeling into happiness. I’ve done this looking at myself in the mirror, and it works.”

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the Netflix thriller-action film “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” which centers around a daring diamond heist and three main suspects. She played the role of Kamini Singh and shared the screen with Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill as Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh.

Tamannaah also made a notable cameo in “Stree 2,” catching the audience’s eye with her captivating performance in the song “Aaj Ki Raat.”

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Odela 2,” directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, with Sampath Nandi as the creator. Bhatia recently shared a poster from the film, offering a glimpse of her role as a devoted Shiva worshipper, which has already sparked excitement among her fans.

Priyanka gives peek into ‘shaadi ka ghar’: ‘Mere bhai ki shaad hai’

Mumbai– Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ schedule is packed as she gave a peek into the “shaadi ka ghar” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai, shared several glimpses of the wedding prep. In one photograph, Priyanka could be seen at a sangeet dance ceremony. Another image showed her enjoying dinner time with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

In one photo, her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas could be seen drawing with other kids at home. The actor also shot a video of Malti enjoying the beach outside her Mumbai residence.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

The actress had also shared a picture on Instagram stories with her daughter and captioned it: “Mumbai with meri jaan (my love).”

Ahead of Priyanka’s India visit, the actress announced that her Academy Award-nominated film ‘Anuja’ is set to release digitally on Netflix on February 5.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring some highlights of the movie, in which she serves as an executive producer.

She wrote: “I know you’ll be just as moved by Anuja as I was… and beyond thrilled to share that it’s coming to Netflix on Feb 5! The film has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

“Watching Sajda and Ananya bring this powerful tale to life is an experience. Their performances are raw, honest, and utterly captivating.”

Priyanka said that “Anuja” is more than just a film.

She concluded: “It’s a testament to the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, the resilience of the human spirit, and the hope that carries us through even the darkest times. Don’t miss it!”

The Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor”. Directed by Adam J. Graves “Anuja” tells the tale of a 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a native of Sri Lanka, took to social media to celebrate her home country’s 77th Independence Day.

In a heartfelt post, the actress shared a stunning photograph of herself, radiating elegance, accompanied by a thoughtful message for her fellow Sri Lankans. “Happy 77th Independence Day Sri Lanka!!!” Jacqueline wrote, extending her warm wishes on this significant occasion. In the photo, she looked effortlessly glamorous in a stylish, shimmery white outfit, complemented by a statement neckpiece. Her hair was styled in a high bun with fringes in the front, adding to her chic appearance.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Sonu Sood’s directorial venture “Fateh,” where she portrayed the character of Khushi.

Reflecting on her role, the actress expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response she had received. “Playing Khushi was a real happy space for me. The role was designed to portray a refreshing character that has both intellect and quirk. Her simplicity really resonated with me. The overwhelming response from the audience has been heartwarming,” she said.

Jacqueline also expressed her excitement about the direction her career is taking. “I’m glad the audiences are getting to see me play characters that align with who I am as a person. 2025 started with a bang, and I’m looking forward to sharing more about the exciting projects in the pipeline,” the Housefull actress added.

“Fateh,” set against the backdrop of cybercrime, produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, was released on January 10.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the highly anticipated films “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Housefull 5.” In both these projects, she will reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Anil Kapoor compares Aryan Khan to legendary Manmohan Desai

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor is lavishing praise on Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

On Tuesday, Anil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the promo of Aryan’s upcoming streaming show ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The special video takes a meta approach as it shows Aryan directing SRK for a promo.

Anil wrote on the video, “With the Dyavol in the Director’s chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai…Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.

Earlier, Anil celebrated the 44th anniversary of ‘Hum Paanch’, a significant film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Surinder Kapoor under the family’s SK Films banner.

Anil worked as a casting director on the film. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared a rare photo from the film’s production and paid tribute to the team behind the classic.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film ‘Subedaar’, marking his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The first teaser of Prime Video’s highly anticipated action-drama ‘Subedaar’ was released last month showcasing Kapoor in an intense and riveting avatar.

Earlier, Anil remembered the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor on his centenary. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of the late filmmaker-actor as he recollected how Raj Kapoor inspired him. He also penned a note in the caption.

He wrote, “14th December, Raj Uncle’s birthday, has always been special. Always looked forward to this day. This day the 14th of Dec was marked not only for me and our family but for the entire Indian film fraternity as a very special day, as a day of celebration”.

Karisma Kapoor says, “What’s meant to be, will be”

Mumbai– Karisma Kapoor loves to stay connected with her fans through social media. Treating them with another lovely post, the diva took to her official IG and shared a string of pictures from her recent visit to the beach.

Karisma Kapoor can be seen posing in a floral dress with a deep V neckline. Completing the look with light makeup and a high bun, she wrote in the caption, “Sunsets and me”. She further added “#WhatsMentToBeWillBe”.

Previously, Karisma Kapoor used social media to celebrate her “no filter days”. The stunner took to her Instagram account, and posted a close-up picture of herself, flaunting her perfect skin. While sun rays provided extra glow to her face, the wind blowing through her hair added to the charm. “No filter days,” Karisma Kapoor wrote in the caption.

Shifting our focus, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya will soon appear on “Indian Idol 15” as special guests. Going by one of the promos from the episode, the actress will be recreating one of her iconic scenes from the classic “Hum Saath Saath Hain” with Badhshah. The original scene from the drama shows Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan indulging in some mushy romance while teasing each other.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor’s lineup, she will next be seen as the lead in the highly-awaited series, “Brown”. The show will narrate the tale of a detective and recovering alcoholic, who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Brown” will also feature Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh in prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, the series will see cinematography by Amogh Deshpande. Additionally, Rajmohan Anjapuly has looked after the editing department.

Madhuri Dixit on ‘Pukar’ turning 25: This film holds a special place in my heart

Mumbai– Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit’s 2000 action thriller “Pukar” has completed 25 glorious years since its release. Sharing some of her stills from the film on her Instagram stories, Madhuri Dixit compiled a heartfelt note.

Celebrating the milestone, the diva wrote, “It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of Pukar! This film holds a special place in my heart- not only because of the powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Santoshi, and the entire team but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. ‘Que Sera Sera’ remains a favourite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here’s to timeless cinema!”

Before this, producer Boney Kapoor also took to social media and shared a poster from the movie. He wrote, “25 yrs of this gem, winner of 2 national awards. Best Actor Anil Kapoor, Best film, missed out on Best Music & Best female Actor!!!!.”

During an old interview, Boney Kapoor revealed how he managed to bring the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on board for the iconic song “Ek Tu Hi Bharosa”. He said that he pleaded, and somehow she saw his madness and passion.

Directed and written by Rajkumar Santoshi, “Pukar” talks about a notorious terrorist who manipulates an Indian army major’s jilted lover into helping him obtain a classified military code. Along with Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, the project also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri in crucial roles.

Moving on, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to perform at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur. Sharing her excitement about her upcoming performance, the actress said, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments—whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world”.

Ananya Panday excels in Megaformer class

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, known for her dedication to fitness, has recently added a new challenge to her workout routine.

The actress excelled in her first-ever Megaformer class, a high-intensity workout that is known for its combination of Pilates, strength training, and cardio. For the unversed, a Megaformer class is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that utilizes the Megaformer machine to tone and strengthen the body. The Megaformer is a key piece of equipment used in Lagree Fitness classes, designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and endurance.

It targets the entire body with a focus on strength, flexibility, and endurance. The Megaformer class is popular among fitness enthusiasts for its intense and effective training regimen.

Ananya reposted a photo shared by her fitness coach Namrata Purohit on her Instagram stories. The fitness coach posted a photo of the actress and wrote, “@ananyapanday’s first megaformer class, and she found it very fun and easy. Right, Ananya?.”

Resharing the post, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress wrote, “Mega tough.”

Yesterday, the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress shared a sneak peek into her Trataka meditation, a practice that involves staring at a single point or object to achieve a state of deep meditation.

In the image, the actress was seen staring at a lit candle placed on a table in a corner of a dark room. The caption of the photo read, “Ananya Panday practicing #Trataka meditation. Focus, stillness, clarity.”

Work-wise, Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2.” Recently, she was seen in the OTT series “Call Me Bae” and “CTRL.” Next, Ananya will be starring in the romantic film “Chand Mera Dil,” where she will share the screen with Lakshya Lalwani, who gained attention with his debut film “Kill.”

Malavika Mohanan on choosing ‘Thangalaan’: I was looking for an interesting character

Mumbai– Malavika Mohanan has proved her mettle as an actress across industries, including Bollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood. The diva was recently seen in the 2024 action-adventure drama, “Thangalaan”, opposite Vikram.

Speaking about her decision to take up “Thangalaan”, Malavika Mohanan revealed that she was eager to break away from the conventional image associated with her. She said, “I was actively looking at roles where people didn’t see me the way they always see me, you know, which is see my pictures or see my photo shoots or the sort of notion of me existed. And I was very keen and looking for a way I could, break that. And I was looking for an interesting character. So when this came along, I was like, this is as opposite end as it gets, you know, when I’m not me.

She added, “And, whether I bring this character to life convincingly or not depends on pretty much every other aspect, except my looks, but looks in a different sense with the makeup and like the look of the character, but not me, and my hair doesn’t have to be a certain way, it’s not the quintessential way of how a heroine has to be on screen. And that’s something that excited me, frightened me. But I saw it as an opportunity to do this exact thing that you mentioned, and I just grabbed it.”

Up next, Malavika Mohanan will be seen in “Raja Saab”. She will be sharing the screen with Prabhas in her next. Written and directed by Maruthi, the project will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, along with others.

Furthermore, she will also be part of “Sardar 2”, the sequel to Karthi’s 2022 blockbuster “Sardar”.

Malavika Mohanan’s exciting lineup further included superstar Mohanlal’s much-anticipated drama “Hridayapoorvam”.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a shout out to ‘the prettiest princess’

Mumbai– Ahead of the release of her film “Loveyapa”, actress Janhvi Kapoor gave a shout out to her baby sister Khushi, whom she tagged as “the prettiest princess.”

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a photo collage by Khushi’s fanclub. The photo-collage had pictures of Khushi from her maiden film “The Archies” along with her upcoming films “Loveyapa” and “Nadaaniyan”.

The elder daughter of late star Sridevi captioned the post: “The prettiest princess.”

“Loveyapa”, which is slated to release on February 7, has been produced by Phantom Studios, in association with AGS Entertainment. The film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

For the unversed, “Loveyapa” is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama “Love Today”, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Meanwhile ‘Nadaaniyan’, which is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, is a young adult romantic drama about Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj. The film will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. However, the release date is still under wraps.

Talking about Janhvi, she is currently busy with the cross-cultural romance film “Param Sundari”, which will be released on July 25. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.