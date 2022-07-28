Bollywood Roundup: Suhana Khan, Huma Qureshi, Ayush Mehra, and more…

Suhana Khan is not making her debut on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7.

There are media reports that Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of the popular comic ‘The Archies’.

However, the show’s host Karan has debunked all rumours about Suhana making her debut on the show with ‘The Archies’ gang. He said: “It’s not true.”

‘The Archies’, produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

The film is due for a 2023 release on streaming platform Netflix.

Huma Qureshi celebrates b’day by cooking Gujarati delicacies for family

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi turned a year older on Thursday and celebrated the occasion by doing what Tarla Dalal, the cookbook diva she plays in an upcoming biopic, did best: cook up a storm in the kitchen of her loved ones.

The actress, who’s the daughter of the owner of one of Delhi’s best-known kebaberies, decided to try her hand at cooking some famous Gujarati dishes, such as ‘dal dhokli’, ‘khichdi’, ‘thepla’ and ‘bharela bhinda’. She said: “I decided to take a page out of Tarla Dalal’s cookbooks and rustle up a meal for my family.”

Talking about her cooking journey, the actress said: “Having immersed myself in the world of Tarla Dalal, I have learned how cooking is an art that needs to be honed over the years. Food is such an essential part of our lives. There’s nothing to beat good, healthy and home-cooked meals.”

Speaking about Dalal’s contribution to the art of cooking, Huma said: “She made cooking so easy and encouraged everyone to cultivate this art with her cookbooks and shows. She democratised the art and gave everyone the confidence to learn cooking.”

On the work front, the actress is all set with two more releases this year and another early next year. The actress is looking forward to Netflix’ss neo-noir crime comedy drama “Monica, O My Darling”, directed by Vasan Bala, and her maiden production venture “Double XL”, in which she also plays one of the leads along with Sonakshi Sinha.

Ayush Mehra: Addiction to social media and video games is a real problem

Mumbai– Actor Ayush Mehra who played the protagonist in the latest released short film titled ‘Recommended For You’ says it is hard to avoid the addiction to social media and video games especially for youngsters who live alone and the issue is real.

The story of the film revolves around a young man who stays alone and is quite addicted to video games; one day he got a game suggestion online that he started enjoying and eventually encountered a creepy experience that changes his perspective on life.

In conversation with IANS, Ayush said: “When I was in college, I used to play a lot of video games, you can say I was addicted to that.”

“Now, for me, the addiction has shifted from video games to watching series, binge-watching mostly. It is a real issue, social media and video games become addictions that we all know. Even though we are talking about it, and the importance of de-toxing from social media, we cannot stop doing it. It also affects intensely those people who stay alone, because there is nothing else to distract you, and social media becomes a best friend in alone time.”

The actor has earlier appeared and received appreciation for his acting skills in web series like ‘Operation MBBS’, ‘Minus One’, and Netflix series ‘Call My Agent’ among others.

Asked if increasing opportunities on OTT is somewhere narrowing down the chances for slice-of-life films on the big screen Ayush explained his thoughts on the matter.

“Yes, in recent times most of the films that worked in the theatres are larger than life films than slice-of-life. And yes, like many budding actors, my dream is also to be part of a big-budget Bollywood film. But what kind of film is working in which medium totally depends on the time that we are living in. What is working now on the big screen might just change after 5 years, because the trend keeps changing. So, instead of predicting that, I rather grab the opportunity to do roles that are challenging; and hopefully one day, I will also have my big Bollywood film!” Ayush signed off.

Divyangana Jain plays a complicated character in ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’

Mumbai– ‘Swaran Ghar’ actress Divyangana Jain talks about playing a complicated and demanding personality, Kalindi in the show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’.

She says: “I am playing the role of Kalindi in the show. She is a complicated woman I would say and that makes her interesting to play. I am grateful and excited for the journey that is ‘Udti ka Naam Rajjo’.”

Divyangana, who was seen in TV serials such as ‘Satrangi Sasural’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Gangaa’ and many more, says she enjoys working with the creative director and producer Mukta Dhond.

“I am delighted to be working with Mukta Mam for the first time. She is a phenomenal creative director and a producer as we all know,” she concludes.

The daily soap is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun ( Rajveer Singh) motivates her to pursue her dream.

‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ will be starting from August 8 on Star Plus. (IANS)