Priti & Mukesh Chatter announce generous matching grant for Vision-Aid annual event with over 1,200 viewers

LEXINGTON, MA– Vision-Aid announced that Priti and Mukesh Chatter, the chief guests and keynote speakers for Vision-Aid’s annual event on Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET are offering a generous matching grant of upto $50,000 to spur giving at the Vision-Aid event this year.

How to double your donation

Any donation received by Vision-Aid at the event, or online between 4 PM on July 31st and 4 PM on August 7th will be eligible for the match, thereby giving donors the opportunity to double the impact of their donation. Donations in any amount towards any program will be matched. A full list of giving opportunities is available at https://visionaid.org/how-your-donation-helps/donations/

However, some key high-impact programs that Vision-Aid is particularly seeking donations for are listed below:

This year one of the innovative projects Vision-Aid is seeking support for is the AI-powered Smart Vision Glasses, which brings the power of AI and Computer Vision to the Blind and Vision Impaired.

https://youtu.be/arZpy0ead-s

Reactions from Vision-Aid Leadership Team

Mr. Ram Gupta, Advisory Board Member of Vision-Aid, welcomed the news saying: ‘Meetu and I have had the pleasure of knowing Preeti & Mukesh for many years and have always admired their entrepreneurship and commitment to social causes. We are so happy they are gracing our event as Chief Guests and delighted with their decision to support Vision-Aid with a generous matching gift offer of $50,000. As a member of 100% all volunteer leadership team, I know first-hand that every dollar donated will be put to the best possible use for uplifting the visually impaired.’

Mr. Puran Dang, Chairman of Vision-Aid added “Kamlesh and I, and the entire Vision-Aid leadership team are completely overwhelmed with the generous support of Mukesh and Priti, and we cannot thank them enough.”

Priti Chatter

Priti Chatter is General Partner, NeoNet Capital LLC. She is also the Co-founder, MarvelBiome Inc. Priti is a successful entrepreneur, and as a partner at NeoNet Capital she focuses on companies that translate groundbreaking science into innovative products. Over the years, NeoNet has partnered with incredible entrepreneurs in fields ranging from healthcare analytics to energy efficiency. She co-founded a biotech startup MarvelBiome Inc. in 2019, a microbiome company, identifying microbial therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Prior to Neonet, she was a founding member at technology startups in the telecom and internet spaces. The first startup, Nexabit Networks, was acquired by Lucent Technologies in 1999. Priti holds five patents with additional pending. Priti currently serves on the boards of MarvelBiome and MyHealthMath. She also serves as an advisor to the Museum of Science, Boston. Previously, she has served as trustee for Nashoba Brooks School (Concord, MA), Johns Hopkins University President’s Parent Roundtable, and Georgetown University’s Parent Leadership Council. Priti is always striving to give back to the community. Together with her husband, they have funded two chaired professorships at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to research and develop ultra-low-cost innovative products to improve the quality of life in rural areas, globally. She earned her M.S. from Boston College and received a graduate certificate from Harvard University.

Mukesh Chatter

Mukesh Chatter is General Partner, NeoNet Capital LLC. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of developing advanced technology products and leading startups from launch to success. Mukesh co-founded Nexabit Networks, a terabit switch/router company, and led the company as CEO until its acquisition by Lucent Technologies. After the acquisition, Mukesh served as the Vice President and General

Manager of IP Products at Lucent. Mukesh also co-manages NeoNet Capital LLC, an investment firm focused on funding out-of-the-box, innovative ideas. Mukesh was named one of the Top 10 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Red Herring Magazine in 1999, and was named Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year in 2001. He holds over 23 patents spanning a broad range of technical domains and has several more patent applications pending.

In addition to his current role, Mukesh serves on the board of MarvelBiome, Inc., a developer of innovative therapeutics to address neuro diseases. He is also on the governing board of the Center of Indic Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. Mukesh has previously served on Georgetown University’s Parent Advisory Council and the Johns Hopkins University. Parents Round Table. Mukesh and his wife Priti are deeply passionate about developing affordable solutions to global problems. Mukesh received his Master’s degree in Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

About the Vision-Aid annual event

This year, for the first time, Vision-Aid is offering a hybrid event with an in-person and a virtual component. The in-person event has been limited to a smaller number due to COVID risks and will be screened at the Mosesian Theater in Watertown and this event is already sold out. However, a large number of viewers are also expected to tune in over Zoom from many locations.

Zoom tickets are still available for sale at www.VisionAid.org/event

Combined, Vision-Aid is expecting over 1200 viewers to watch this year’s unique and spectacular show.

This year’s Broadway-style mega-show “The Jewel of Justice – the saga of Kannagi” is set to dazzle audiences and raise the bar yet again. It is based on the ancient Tamil legend of Kannagi and highlights many unique aspects of this timeless Indian epic in a rich and vibrant choreography, produced by renowned choreographer Guru Madurai R. Muralidaran and Artistic Directors Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Sripriya Natarajan Moorthy, Marishakthi Muthuswamy and Aishwarya Chakravarthy pulling together the brightest dance talent in the New England area – all of them graciously volunteering their time to support the cause. The dance team and Producer/Artistic Directors have been very hard at work for months preparing to stage a fabulous show with assistance from Shruthi Lakshmi Narayan, Chitanya Gopu, Subha Kannath, Kalaimangai Anbalgan, and Shilpa Narayanan.