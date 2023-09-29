Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Gareebo Ka Masiha’ Sonu Sood fixes puncture in local repair shop; fans shower love

Mumbai– Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’, has extended his support for the local business of a puncture repair shop, near Hyderabad, and himself tried his hand in repairing one.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sonu shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue denims, and white and black sneakers. He completed the look with black sunglasses.

In the video, we can see Sonu having an interesting conversation with the owner of the puncture repair shop. Sonu is seen saying: “Today we are near Hyderabad, and here we are in the puncture repair shop of Mohd Anwar. Kabse aap puncture bana rahe ho?.” To which the shopkeeper replies: “2 years.”

The actor then shows how the puncture is checked by dipping the tyre tube in the water. He shows how the puncture is repaired, by rubbing the tyre tube with an instrument, and then puts a solution on it before sealing the puncture.

Sonu asks the shopkeeper: “How much do you charge for it’, to which the latter replies: “Rs 50.”

The ‘Paltan’ fame actor said: “During our time it was only Rs 5.” He asks how much he makes in the entire day, and the shopkeeper said “Rs 500-1000.”

Sonu jokingly replied: “Aap dua maangte honge ke logo ki gaadiyan puncture ho jaayein tab hi to chalegi dukan.” Then they laughed.

Sonu then asks “Ghar par or kon hai?” The man replies he has his parents and wife. The video ends with Sonu blessing him good luck.

The actor captioned the video as: “Humari Puncture ki Dukaan #supportsmallbusiness”.

Fans commented: “I respect so much”, “Gareebo ke masiha”, “real hero”, “Great person,” etc.

Few days back, Sonu had extended his support for the local sugarcane juice business in the United States.

Meanwhile, ‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu in the lead.

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Sonu was last seen as Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which tanked at the box-office.

Parineeti Chopra shares clip of her wedding ceremony with song ‘O Piya’

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra’s wedding celebration with her husband Raghav Chadda may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from acting like a blushing bride. Still giddy over her marriage to the AAP minister, the actress posted a small snippet of a new clip of her wedding with her new song ‘O Piya’, on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: “To my husband, the most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa”.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress’ post was accompanied by a clip from her wedding where she was extremely giddy and laughing while wearing her lehenga, as Raghav Chadda was walking to the wedding arena accompanied by his guests.

Donning full gleaming white, the minister was walking in style while Parineeti was trying to hide from him in order to surprise him exclaiming: “Oh my god he is here! He’s already looking up.”

With a whole procession taking place, Parineeti was escorted to the isle in full bloom where her then fiance and now husband was standing, eagerly waiting for her.

The video then cuts to a clip of the wedding which Parineeti had kept a surprise, with the announcer saying: “This is the most important day for Mr. Raghav and Ms. Parineeti. For this, she has recorded her new song.”

Then the clip cuts to other parts of the wedding where guests are smiling and a whole baarat is being carried out before the two exchange their wedding vows.

The clip to the song also showed the grand fervour and the royal majesty of their wedding ceremony, as well as the luxuries and the grand fashion in which it was carried out at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The wedding had in its guest list several important politicians and celebrities such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple began their new ‘forever’ back on September 24 and she had released her song ‘O Piya’ as an ode to her joy, marking her giddiness and merry delight upon taking the first steps into a new chapter in her life with her partner.

Anupam Kher lands in Ayodhya for darshan at Hanuman Garhi temple

Mumbai– Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is making no secret of his devotion towards Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. The actor is in the holy city of Ayodhya often called the ‘City of Ram’ to offer his prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his X account, formerly Twitter, the megastar wrote: “My dear friends! With the blessings of Lord Ram I, for the very first time have gotten the chance to come to Ayodhya. Tonight evening at 8pm we will meet at the venerated Hanuman Garhi. Jai Shree Ram! Jai Bajrangbali!”

Anupam Kher is not the only one to visit the holy site as others too have come here to offer their prayers to Lord Hanuman. Some of these include Akshay Kumar and recently Tamil megastar Rajinikanth who had gone to Ayodhya to celebrate the success of his film ‘Jailer’.

Earlier too, the actor had expressed his desire to visit the temple public and on Thursday tweeted a picture of himself with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he met at the Chief Minister’s residence. Standing alongside the two were the priest Jagat Guru Swami Raghavcharya and producer Priya Gupta.

He had posted some pictures of their meet and wrote: “I am going to Ayodhya tomorrow for a pleasant task. However, before going there, today I visited the Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence along with Jagat Guru Swami Raghavcharya ji Maharaj and Priya Gupta. Yogi ji, meeting you I get energy. For your blessings and good wishes I sincerely thank you. Jai Bajarangbali”.

Anupam Kher most recently starred in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ which was touted as India’s first bio-science film. A tribute to the fraternity of doctors and scientists who developed the vaccine, Kher was seen essaying the role of a Cabinet Secretary in the film, making a special appearance.

Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour is ‘unreal’, says Suniel Shetty

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the show titled ‘Star vs Food Survival’, has shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanjay Dutt and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Suniel said that Sanjay has an “unreal” sense of humour.

The actor shared that he always finds it fun to work with Sanjay as the two share a long history of collaborations in the form of ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘LOC: Kargil’, ‘Dus’, ‘Kaante’, and others.

The actor told IANS, “It is always amazing with Sanjay Dutt. His sense of humour is unreal. We are friends that get along really well and are very comfortable with each other. The shoot is comfortable. The entire set gets comfortable when we’re shooting together. Sanjay is largehearted and says things the way they are”.

The show will see the celebrity guests tackling the wilderness as they navigate the culinary journey. Celebrity guests like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta will explore the essence of India’s culinary legacy.

Ranveer will lead the star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti. The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish.

Talking about Sanjay and Ranveer, Suniel further mentioned, “He’s too cute sometimes because he is too honest not realising the impact of what he says may have. He is brutally honest. The beauty of the show is of two action heroes and what they see in that jungle. Shooting for the episode was a fantastic experience. Ranveer Brar is an extraordinary talent. He defines good manners, health and fitness”.

‘Star Vs Food Survival’ will premiere on October 9, 2023 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

