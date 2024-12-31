Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and more…

Sonam Kapoor spends family time in this English countryside

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Blind’, is spending the last leg of 2024 with family and good food in the English countryside.

Recently, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared several pictures featuring Sonam and their family.

Earlier, Sonam wished her brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja, on his birthday. The sweet birthday message was accompanied by a heartwarming revelation that Sonam’s son, Vayu, considers his “chachu,” Anant, one of his favourite people.

The ‘Neerja’ star shared a series of candid photos of Anant with Vayu. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! A do-gooder who makes music… how perfect is he, ladies?! He also happens to be my sounding board. Much love always to one of Vayu’s favorite people, Anki chachu”.

In the first video, little Vayu is seen playing with his chachu. Other images showcase Anant’s stromg bond with Vayu. Some of the stills features Anant posing with Sonam and her brother, Anand Ahuja. In one of the photos, Arjun Kapoor is seen taking a selfie with Anand, Anant, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Sonam also posted pictures of herself alongside Anant. Notably, Kapoor wishes her brother-in-law a happy birthday every year through sweet posts on social media. Last year, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress shared an adorable picture of Anant reading a book to little Vayu.

The post was captioned, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! Love you @ase_msb. I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness, and empathy. Love you”.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora”, which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, has reportedly acquired the film rights to the book, and the project will be produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

The film narrates the story of an animation expert who unexpectedly finds herself competing against a former royal in the elections for Bittora.

Parineeti Chopra shares her mantra for 2025

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parneeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has shared her mantra of 2025.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note in which she spoke about the dichotomy of existence for the people whose lives a person has touched.

She wrote, “My mantra forever. Make it yours, this new year. You’ll always be brave in someone’s mind and coward in another’s, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another. You will be seen as annoying to one and comforting to another. Some will feel anxious around you and some will find peace in your company. Some will see you as “too much” while others will see you as a gift”.

She further mentioned, “The world will look at you from their subjective point of view. The world is never going to agree on a definition of who you are. So you might as well live the way that feels true to your heart”.

The actress enjoying her marital bliss as she manages her acting and music careers. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was attended by the dignitaries from the political world and also the members of the Hindi film industry. A video from the wedding ceremony also went viral on social media. Parineeti had also dedicated a song to Raghav during their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali of ‘Rockstar’ fame.

Anil Kapoor recaps 2024 as a year of ‘grit, grind and growth’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has marked 2024 as a year defined by “grit, grind, and growth.”

In his latest post, the ‘Fighter’ actor emphasized the importance of purpose and perseverance in both his personal and professional life. With 2025 on the horizon, Kapoor is ready to amplify his energy, set bolder aspirations, and embrace the new year with renewed vigor and ambition.

On Tuesday, Anil shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing some of his most cherished moments with his wife, children, and highlights from his films over the year. The video provides a glimpse into the actor’s personal and professional life, capturing precious family moments alongside scenes from his 2024 movie releases.

For the caption, he wrote, “2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger… Let’s rage 2025!”

On the professional front, 2024 was a successful year for Anil. He appeared in films such as “Fighter,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and “The Crew,” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

He is also excited about his upcoming release “Subedaar,” directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame The action drama is set to release soon on Prime Video. “Subedaar” was announced by the streamer in March this year.

Touted as an “action-packed thriller,” the film follows Subedar Arjun Singh as he adjusts to civilian life, grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter and the broader societal issues around him.

Next, he will star in “War 2,” where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Telugu actor NTR Jr. Anil Kapoor also has “Alpha” lined up, in which he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Kriti Sanon enjoys live rendition of ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who had a terrific run at the movies in 2024, is set to welcome 2025 with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

A video shared on Reddit shows the actress enjoying a musical evening with Kabir and the former Indian cricket team skipper M. S. Dhoni as the group listens to a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’.

Earlier, the rumoured couple was also seen celebrating Christmas together. Kabir had shared a picture from the Christmas celebrations which also featured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi along with their daughter.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent’s University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, this year, Kriti bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India’s first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.

Here’s how Priyanka Chopra deals with people who ‘give off bad vibes’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared how she deals with people who “give off bad vibes.”

On Tuesday, the Desi Girl took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post from empirewellbabe about handling individuals with negative energy. In the video, a girl is seen using a spray, with the text on the clip reading, “Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes.”

Priyanka also reposted a humorous video showing a monkey sitting in the water, with the text, “Me waiting around for me to be late so I can start rushing.”

The ‘Baywatch’ actress also gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with family and close friends. She captioned the post, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.”

The first photo featured Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting outdoors, all dressed in coordinated red and white outfits. Priyanka added a white heart emoji over Malti’s face. Another picture showed Malti climbing the stairs with a girl, while another captured her admiring the gifts at home. Priyanka also posted a selfie holding a glass that read “Cool Aunty Club.” Additionally, there was a photo of Priyanka, Nick, and their guests gathered around pianist Geoff Aymar as he played.

Another image captured Nick lovingly tucking Malti in and kissing her while she slept. The couple also enjoyed watching Beyoncé’s performance together at home and later posed for a selfie.

On the work front, the ‘Dostana’ actress has several exciting projects lined up, including “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff.” Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” (IANS)