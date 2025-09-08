Bollywood Roundup: Soha Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Rasika Dugal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Soha Ali Khan Shows Fans the “Right Way” to Bid Goodbye to Ganpati Bappa

MUMBAI– Actress Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu gave Ganpati Bappa the sweetest eco-friendly farewell, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The couple, joined by their daughter Inaaya, celebrated Ganpati Visarjan at home on September 6. In a video Soha shared, little Inaaya is seen making a clay idol of Lord Ganesha, painting it with safe colors, and then immersing it in a bucket of water filled with flowers. Once the idol dissolved, the family used the holy water to nourish their balcony plants.

Soha captioned it: “From the earth back to the earth, with love – the full circle of faith.” In another clip, Inaaya and her grandfather made multiple idols together before offering prayers.

Fans flooded Soha’s social media with love, praising the family for keeping traditions alive while teaching their daughter eco-conscious values.

The actress, known for movies like Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile, often shares raw, relatable glimpses of her life on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kunal’s directorial debut Madgaon Express scored big at the box office last year.

Sunny Leone Devours Fiery “Rajani Sandwich” in Vanity Van

MUMBAI– Sunny Leone just proved snack time can be wild! The actress ditched boring meals and went straight for a fiery chip-loaded sandwich, all caught on camera inside her vanity van.

In the video, Sunny teases her team member Rajani as he whips up his quirky creation with bread, ketchup, chips, and a sprinkle of black salt. When she finally takes a bite, Sunny gasps, “Oh, it’s burning!” before laughing it off. She cheekily captioned it: “Rajani sandwich #sunnyleone.”

Fans loved the playful moment, but it’s not the first time Sunny’s Insta gave them a peek into her off-screen life. Just days earlier, she shared a heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher, where they painted their own Ganpati idol together.

On the professional front, Sunny recently starred in Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar, a spin-off from The Xposé franchise.

Rasika Dugal Returns as Beena, Kicks Off ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ Shoot

MUMBAI– Beena Tripathi is back! Actress Rasika Dugal has begun filming the first schedule of Mirzapur: The Film in Mumbai, slipping right into her fan-favorite role with ease.

A source revealed that Rasika has been prepping hard and that Beena’s character arc in the movie promises “something never seen before in the Mirzapur universe.”

The film reunites Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, with buzz suggesting Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan are also on board—though their roles are still under wraps.

The hit crime saga, first launched in 2018, has become a cult favorite for its gritty portrayal of power, crime, and family feuds in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh. The movie adaptation is slated for a 2026 release.

Rasika, who broke out with Beena in Mirzapur, has also shined in Delhi Crime, Made in Heaven, Out of Love, and A Suitable Boy. Fans are already bracing for her next explosive turn in the blood-soaked world of Mirzapur.

Rakul Preet Singh Glows at Ganga Aarti in Kashi

MUMBAI– Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned heads in Kashi as she joined devotees for the sacred Ganga Aarti. Dressed in a soft pink salwar kameez with minimal makeup and her

hair tied in a bun, the Runway 34 star was seen offering prayers with full devotion amid the sounds of bells, drums, and chanting priests.

A video from the ritual showed Rakul receiving prasad from the priest after the aarti, leaving fans charmed by her spiritual side.

While she’s been busy shooting for her next film, Rakul has also been keeping her social media buzzing—from impromptu karaoke sessions in her green room to poolside relaxation after long shoot days. She recently revealed her first movie collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, hinting at a glamorous new project on the way.

Hina Khan Balances Cancer Battle and Showbiz With Gratitude

MUMBAI– Actress Hina Khan is fighting cancer with grit while refusing to step away from the spotlight. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star shared raw glimpses of her life, split between chemo sessions and shooting her reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband

Rocky Jaiswal.

Her post shows it all: infusion drips, bruised hands from endless needles, gym workouts, outfit trials, and even her first metro ride in Mumbai. “How many pricks are too many pricks… but we ain’t stopping,” she wrote, flaunting her fighter spirit.

Through it all, Hina credits Rocky as her anchor. She shared a loving snap with him, and on the show openly praised his support, saying: “He does a lot for me… Marrying a woman with all her flaws.” Rocky’s reply? “If flaws look like this, I will marry her ten more times.”

Despite the pain, swelling, and grueling routine, Hina insists, “the show must go on,” while staying grateful for everything life throws her way. (Source: IANS)