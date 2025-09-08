Sonu Nigam to Recreate Iconic Devotional Song ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’ for New TV Drama

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam is set to bring new life to the beloved devotional track Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, which will feature in Sony TV’s upcoming show of the same name.

A source close to the project said, “Sonu Nigam will be recreating the most iconic song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai for Sony TV’s new show, which centers on hope and belief. After decades, we are returning to our grassroots stories and mythology.”

The series follows the journey of eight-year-old Maniki Singh Lodhi from Bundelkhand (Jhansi), whose father, an army officer, goes missing at the border. Refusing to accept his loss, Maniki’s unwavering faith in Maa Vaishno Devi inspires her to travel to Katra in search of divine intervention.

Payoja Srivastava will play the role of Maniki, with Avinesh Rekhi as father Sagar Singh Lodhi, Alyea Ghosh as mother Anandi, and Puneet Vashisht as the antagonist Ravindra Vijayvargiya, also known as Bairagi. Shruti Choudhary will portray both a teacher and the divine power guiding the young girl’s journey. The series is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, known for its mythological and historical dramas.

Nigam, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight for his nostalgic throwbacks. Just last week, he joined actor Varun Dhawan in reviving the ’90s hit Bijuria from the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Sharing an Instagram Reel with Dhawan, the singer called the moment “full circle.”

“Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives,” Nigam said. “When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would last this long. Revisiting it decades later, I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate strongly enough to be part of this reimagined version.”

With Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai returning in a new avatar, Nigam once again stands at the center of blending tradition with reinvention — a theme that has defined his career across decades of Indian music. (Source: IANS)