Bollywood Roundup: Siddhi Idnani, Anya Singh, Mouni Roy, and more…

Interestingly, ‘Kalathukkum Neevenum’, which again has lyrics by Thamarai, has gone on to become a huge hit.

‘Marakumma Nenjam’ has lyrics by Thamarai and music by A R Rahman, a formidable combination that has delivered some really memorable chartbusters in Tamil film music.

The actress’ post comes even as the unit of the film announced that they were going to release the next single ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’, a soulful number, from the film on August 14.

She wrote, “I know we’re all excited for ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ but the weather made me attempt a romantic ‘Kaalathukum Neevenum’. Excuse me for my amateur skills! Let me know if you guys liked it? ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'”

Sidhi, who plays the female lead opposite Simbu in the much-awaited action entertainer, took to Twitter to post her singing clip.

A video of actress Siddhi Idnani attempting to sing a song from her upcoming Tamil film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s explosive action thriller ‘Vendhu Thanindhadu Kaadu’, is fast winning hearts on the Internet.

Anya Singh’s ‘dream’ of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has ‘come true’

Mumbai– Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with ‘Qaidi Band’ and won the hearts of many with her series ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’, will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. She says her dream has come true to finally get to work with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Anya says: “‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ is a very special project for me. To be a part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti whose work I have always admired, feels like a dream come true!”

“The story of ‘Luck By Chance’ is one that has stayed with me throughout my journey as it showcased such a real side of an actor’s chances in the industry.”

She adds: “As an actor, this has definitely been the most challenging role I’ve played & I cannot thank my writer & director Arjun Varain Singh enough for choosing me to play this role. I really hope the film, along with my character, is appreciated!”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will explore the various facets of friendship in the movie and will touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life. It marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is set to release next year.

Mouni Roy is dying to be a part of larger-than-life movies

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, said that she would like to work in South Indian movies as she is dying to be a part of larger-than-life movies.

When asked if she would like to work in South Indian films, Mouni in ShareChat LIVE Audio Chatroom said: “I am keen on being a part of films down South, and I really think they are making some brilliant content. I am dying to be a part of the larger-than-life movies they are making.”

Roy also revealed how she loves to watch ‘Friends’ and showed affection towards Rachel and Phoebe’s characters.

“‘Friends’ is my go-to show. Whenever I am really happy or sad, I start watching Friends as it makes me feel good. I feel like I am hanging out with them.”

Revealing her favourite characters from the show, she added, “I love them all, but I feel that I am a combination of Rachel and Phoebe myself.”

‘Brahmastra’ is a fantasy adventure trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.

Urvashi says ‘chhotu bhaiya should play bat ball’ to Rishabh’s ‘mera peechha chhoro behen’

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela has once again taken a dig at Rishabh Pant after in an interview the actress-model claimed the cricketer “waited for her” and he replied on social media saying “mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone sister)”.

Indirectly referring Pant as a ‘cougar hunter’, Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote: “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball.”

“Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be shamed because of a kid like you).”

She used hashtags such as #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter.

Her response comes after Rishabh’s now deleted Instagram Story, which red: “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines.”

“Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” He hashtagged the post #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.

The cricketer gave out no names, but social media users came to a conclusion to Urvashi, who claimed in a viral interview that the unnamed “RP” waited for her in a hotel lobby and called her several times — she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up.

She claimed this in an interview, where she reportedly said that she was shooting in Varanasi and from there she went to New Delhi.

“In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet.”

She said that she was so “tired” that she slept and “didn’t realise” that she got so many calls. (IANS)