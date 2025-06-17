Mohit Suri Praises Vishal Mishra as “One of the Most Talented Artistes” Ahead of Saiyaara Release

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Director Mohit Suri has heaped praise on singer-composer Vishal Mishra following the release of “Tum Ho Toh”, a fresh, romantic track from the upcoming film Saiyaara. Calling Mishra “one of the most talented artistes” he’s worked with in his career, Suri reflected on their long-standing creative bond.

The two have known each other for over a decade, and Suri revealed that Mishra was inspired to pursue music after being moved by the director’s emotional love songs during his college years.

“Vishal and I had always planned to collaborate on something special since we first met over 12 years ago,” said Suri. “We just waited for the right moment, and I’m glad that moment is Saiyaara.”

Suri, who celebrates 20 years in the Hindi film industry this year, said he was humbled to learn that his music had such a deep impact on Mishra during a period of personal heartbreak.

“When you hear your work has touched someone’s life in that way, it’s overwhelming,” he added. “Music is such a pure, emotional medium—and I’m grateful to have created memories for people through it.”

Calling “Tum Ho Toh” a magical contribution to the film’s soundtrack, Suri said the song showcases Mishra at his best.

“Vishal has created magic with this track. For those who already love his music, this may be his best romantic number yet. For new fans, this song will make them fall in love with his work,” he said.

The director also revealed that he still holds on to early scratch recordings Mishra gave him over the years—recordings he now considers “pure gold.”

“To know him, to collaborate with him, and to witness his growth as an artist has been a joy,” Suri said. “He has truly outdone himself with Tum Ho Toh, and I can’t wait to unveil more from the Saiyaara album.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and also stars Aneet Padda. The film is slated for release on July 18. (Source: IANS)