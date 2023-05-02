Bollywood Roundup: Shehnaaz Gill, Dimple Kapadia, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Shehnaaz Gill on life: ‘Agar Positivity nahi rakhungi, fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi’
Talking to IANS, she said: “Positivity nahi rakhungi fir toh main barbaad ho jaungi na. Main na bahut emotional type insaan hun. Agar main positive nahi rahi, toh I think main toot sakti hun. (If I will not keep positivity in life, I will be ruined as I am an emotional person).”
“Toh mujhe apne aap ko positive rakhna hi padhta hai. Zaroori hai life main. (So I have to keep myself positive. It is important for life),” she added.
Shehnaaz, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, gained the spotlight after her stint in the 13th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Her strong chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone. However, in 2021, he passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.
On love for her in abundance since her stint in the controversial reality show, she said: “I am enjoying. Till whatever time I have it, I am enjoying it.”
Shehnaaz feels that it’s her ‘desi’ persona that connects with her fans.
“I am desi and that is why people connect with me so much. I don’t pretend to be someone else. I am what I am… That I think connects with people,” said the actress, adding that she would leave it only if she has to play a character on screen.
“But if you talk naturally… I can’t change my personality. It will always be the same,” she concluded.
Dimple says unlike in the past, female characters today come with flaws
Mumbai– Veteran star Dimple Kapadia is happy to see the female roles evolving as today’s female characters have their own flaws.
Dimple said: “Firstly, it’s high time that we stop calling films and series – male centric or female centric. These are stories in itself, irrespective of the gender of the lead cast, they are stories beyond gender, region and cultures that need to be spoken about and celebrated.”
She added: “However, I am thrilled that stories with dynamic female relationships are evolving and we are seeing women in new characters in every form. Moving beyond the quintessential heroine, today’s female characters have their own flaws, they are much more layered and are now even doing action, just like men in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo!”
She finds it more important to tell stories that reflect the diversity of the country – whether it is women, cultures or regions and the current entertainment landscape is working towards that direction.
“I am super excited to see how this shapes out for me as an actor!”
Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.
‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.
PC’s 11.6-carat Bulgari necklace for Met Gala valued at Rs 204 cr
The 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond – the largest in Bulgari – perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the colour black for their appearance.
The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and the dress code was in honour of the late fashion designer, who was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.
The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.
On the work front, Priyanka has been garnering a lot of accolades for her recently released streaming series ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.
Salman takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question on stunts, marriage
Salman took to his social media, where he shared a promotional video for the upcoming Marvel film. In the clip, he is seen sitting in his vanity and looking at videos of Groot from the film.
The ‘Dabangg’ star then goes to a press conference, where he is asked about his next film’s title, to which he replies in Groot’s mannerism “I am Groot”.
As Salman says: “I am Salman”.
He is then asked about the dialogues, to which he replies “I am Salman” in different ways.
A reporter then asks him if he was scared performing the stunts, to which he again says ‘I am… Salman’, in an intense way.
Finally, a female journalists says that all the other Khan’s are married and asked him about his marriage, to which Salman puts on his headphones and listens to the the title track of the ‘Guardian Of The Galaxy Volume 3’.
He captioned the clip: “I live in Galaxy… Uparwale are my Guardians… Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th. only in cinemas #GotGVol3 @Marvel_India.”
James Gunn directorial, ‘The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3′ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.
Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume ‘Crakk’ shoot soon
A source informed that Arjun suffered the back injury recently while working out at the gym.
“And being the dedicated actor that he is, Arjun tried his best so that the shoot does not get stalled,” the source added. However, the shoot got affected due to Arjun’s health condition.
The source said: “Everyone has been applauding Arjun’s zeal for this film. He was performing all his stunts really well. Sadly, he suffered an injury while working out at the gym. And since it is something untoward, Arjun will have to rest it out for a few days.”
“Arjun is very dedicated, even after being injured, he has been insisting to keep his stunts on hold as he would like to perform it and not have a body double do it,” the source added.
Priyanka, Nick twin in monochrome at Met Gala red carpet
Mumbai– Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who is receiving good response to her streaming show ‘Citadel’, and known for putting her best fashion foot forward for Met Gala, didn’t disappoint her fans at the recent edition of the fashion mega event which was held recently at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The actress was seen on the Met gala red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met gala.
The couple chose the theme of black and white to pay tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, on whom this year’s Met Gala theme is based on. Nick sported a white shirt paired with a black leather blazer.
Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick’s love story started on the Met Gala carpet back in 2017 when the two were seen in Ralph Lauren couture. (IANS)