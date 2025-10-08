Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan Declares: ‘I’m the Last of the Stars’

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan isn’t shy about his legacy—or his fortune. A resurfaced clip from “The Anupam Kher Show” has gone viral, showing the newly minted billionaire confidently declaring, “It won’t happen. I’m telling you honestly. I’m the last of the stars.”

When asked if he ever worries about being replaced by a younger, more popular actor, SRK brushed it off with trademark swagger. His confidence seems well earned: the 59-year-old superstar just joined the billionaire club with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion—topping global names like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Khan’s wealth comes not just from decades of box-office dominance but from smart investments, including his studio Red Chillies Entertainment and ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. With luxury homes from Mumbai to Beverly Hills, SRK’s empire proves one thing—he’s still reigning as Bollywood’s undisputed king.

Pooja Hegde Wraps Up All-Nighter, Rushes to Catch Early Flight Home

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde pulled a classic Bollywood double shift—finishing a grueling night shoot only to hop straight onto an early morning flight home. The actress shared a tired yet glowing selfie from the backseat of her car on Instagram, writing,

“Wednesday 6.46 AM. Night shoots and an extremely early flight later on my way home and ready to call it a night.”

Bundled up in a cozy wrap, Pooja looked visibly exhausted but cheerful, as fans flooded her story with supportive messages. She kept the details of her shoot under wraps, leaving followers guessing which project had her working into the dawn.

Recently, Pooja appeared in the lively dance number “Monica” from Rajinikanth’s Tamil blockbuster Coolie, which reunited the superstar with veteran actor Sathyaraj after nearly four decades. Next, she’s set to star alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol in the upcoming political action thriller Jana Nayagan, and will later share screen space with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

For now, though, after a sleepless night on set, Pooja’s biggest plan is simple—some much-needed rest.

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Terrifying Knife Attack at His Home

Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has broken his silence on the chilling night he was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home earlier this year. Appearing on the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Saif recalled the

harrowing moment when he came face-to-face with the armed attacker inside his young son Jeh’s room.

“I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife,” Saif said. “I jumped on him and we started fighting. He went mad—he had two knives and just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs and said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so. I’m fine, but I’ve got a pain in the back.’”

The actor, who sustained serious injuries during the struggle, said he fought off the intruder to protect his family. Despite the trauma, Saif managed to share a laugh later in the show, cracking jokes with Akshay and Twinkle about their early film careers and marriages.

Saif also opened up about how his relationship with Kareena Kapoor began during the Tashan shoot, describing their long walks in Ladakh as “very old-fashioned” and filled with deep conversations about love.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is now streaming on Prime Video.

Bobby Deol Admits He Was Terrified of Big Brother Sunny Growing Up

Mumbai– Bobby Deol may be all swagger on screen, but the Animal star admits that as a kid, he was downright scared of his big brother, Sunny Deol. In an interview with IANS, Bobby revealed that Sunny never treated him like a typical sibling—more like a strict father

figure.

“He’s always treated me like a son,” Bobby said. “I never got the chance to fight with him because I was too afraid. His expressions were enough to scare anyone—but he’s got the most beautiful heart.”

The Deol brothers’ bond remains unshakable even after decades in the industry. As Bobby celebrated 30 years in Bollywood this week, Sunny posted a heartfelt video montage from his brother’s 1995 debut Barsaat, captioned, “Lord Bob 30 Years.” Fans and friends, including Ameesha Patel, flooded the comments with congratulations.

Bobby marked the milestone himself on Instagram, writing, “30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns, and I’m just getting started!”

From Barsaat to Aashram and Animal, Bobby’s journey has been one of reinvention—and clearly, a little brotherly fear didn’t hold him back.

Pooja Bhatt Revisits 90s Classic ‘Tamanna,’ Shares Nostalgic Throwback

Mumbai– Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing a still from her 1997 film Tamanna—one of her most personal and powerful projects. Calling it her “first film as a producer,” Pooja posted the clip on social media with the caption: “One of my favourite songs from Tamanna (1997). Thank you,

@anumalikmusic, for always giving us music that comes straight from your heart. @dabbooratnani.”

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film starred Pooja alongside Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sharad Kapoor. It told the emotional story of a transgender man who raises an abandoned girl, exploring themes of gender identity and social prejudice long before Bollywood embraced such subjects.

Critics praised Tamanna for its sensitivity and courage, and Pooja’s heartfelt performance remains one of her most memorable. The actress also credited music director Anu Malik for the film’s soulful score and photographer Dabboo Ratnani for capturing its timeless imagery.

Now embracing new storytelling formats, Pooja recently launched her own podcast featuring her father, Mahesh Bhatt, as the first guest. The Sadak and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin star continues to balance nostalgia with fresh creative pursuits—proving her connection to cinema runs deep.

Kunal Kemmu Shows Off Ripped Abs in Mirror Selfie, Says He Was ‘Just Checking’

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu gave fans a glimpse of his rock-solid abs and sculpted muscles in a new gym selfie that’s setting social media on fire. The Kalyug star, known for his fitness discipline, shared the monochrome photo on Instagram, where he’s seen lifting

his T-shirt to reveal his chiseled six-pack and toned biceps.

“Peek a boo (just checking),” Kunal captioned the photo, casually flexing his transformation while fans flooded the comments with fire emojis.

Off-screen, Kunal just celebrated wife Soha Ali Khan’s 47th birthday alongside the Pataudi clan, including Sharmila Tagore and Saba Ali Khan. Professionally, he’s riding high after his directorial debut Madgaon Express turned into a box-office hit and earned him the Best Directorial Debut award at the IIFA Awards.

From his early days as a child actor to leading roles in Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, and Malang, Kunal has come a long way—and now, he’s proving he can direct, sing, and still rock a flawless six-pack.

Neha Dhupia Launches 21-Day Challenge, Urges Women to Put Their Health First

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia is taking her parenting and wellness initiative Freedom To Feed to the next level by tackling a major issue affecting women—PCOS. During a live session on preventive diets, Neha announced that she’s beginning a 21-day anti-inflammatory challenge designed by dietician Richa, encouraging other women to join her on the journey.

“I’ve taken up this 21-day challenge as part of a conversation around a preventive PCOS diet,” Neha said. “As women, we often prioritize everything else before our own health. This is about starting a conversation and taking charge of our wellness.”

The actress revealed that her team has already shared the special recipe for the detox drink that’s part of the challenge, and fans are flooding social media with excitement.

Neha, who has long used her platform to raise awareness about women’s health, said the initiative goes beyond physical fitness—it’s about connecting emotional, hormonal, and overall wellbeing.

Away from her wellness mission, Neha recently celebrated her son Guriq’s fourth birthday with husband Angad Bedi, sharing adorable family photos and writing, “You light up every room you walk into… we celebrate you today and everyday, our Guqqu.”

With motherhood, advocacy, and wellness all on her plate, Neha Dhupia is proving that putting yourself first can be the healthiest move of all.

Priyanka Chopra Cheers Zakir Khan After His Hit New York Show

Mumbai– Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a blast at Zakir Khan’s sold-out stand-up show in New York and couldn’t help praising the comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.” The actress shared a cheerful selfie with Zakir after the show, writing, “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you.”

Zakir responded with equal warmth, saying, “You are grace in motion! Thank you for being such a guiding light—for me and for so many others.” He also posted a picture from their lunch meetup, captioning it, “Last lunch of the tour with the queen herself.”

Zakir, who recently made history as the first Indian artist to perform an all-Hindi show at Madison Square Garden, continues to ride a wave of global success. Known for hits like Haq Se Single and Tathastu, the comedian has also built a reputation as a poet and storyteller with millions of fans worldwide.

Priyanka, meanwhile, is keeping busy in Hollywood and Bollywood alike. She was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and will soon appear opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB29. She’s also set to return for Krrish 4 and star as a Caribbean pirate in the upcoming action adventure The Bluff.

When Bollywood royalty meets India’s comedy king, it’s safe to say—New York was laughing in style. (Source: IANS)