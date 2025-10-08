Mahendra Patel of Georgia Seeks $25 Million Settlement After Kidnapping Charges Dropped in Walmart Case

- Advertisement -

Acworth, GA — Magendra Patel, a Georgia man, who spent more than a month behind bars over now-dropped kidnapping charges is seeking a $25 million settlement from the City of Acworth and its police department, according to reporting by WSBTV.com News Staff.

Patel was arrested in March after a mother accused him of attempting to kidnap her child at a Walmart located on Cobb Parkway in Acworth. Patel spent 45 days in jail before a judge dismissed the charges in August.

His attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, confirmed that a formal ante litem notice—a required legal step before suing a government entity—has been submitted to the city. The notice outlines Patel’s intent to pursue legal action unless a settlement is reached. The $25 million claim includes damages for libel, slander, false arrest, invasion of privacy, emotional distress, and more.

According to WSBTV.com, Patel and his legal team have maintained his innocence from the start. They claim he was merely trying to help the child, who appeared to be falling off a motorized scooter, and never intended any harm. Merchant has publicly criticized the police investigation, stating it lacked sufficient evidence from the outset.

In a previous statement, the Acworth Police Department defended its decision to arrest Patel, saying investigators had conducted interviews, reviewed evidence, and followed proper procedures in obtaining a warrant.

The City of Acworth has declined to comment on the matter, citing the potential for litigation, WSBTV.com reported.

The case drew local attention earlier this year, and Patel’s legal team has pointed to newly surfaced video footage they say supports his version of events. With the charges now dropped, Patel’s next steps may depend on whether the city agrees to negotiate the requested settlement.

All information in this article was sourced from reporting by WSBTV.com News Staff.