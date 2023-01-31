Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Raashii Khanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK croons ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ for ‘Pathaan’ co-star Deepika Padukone

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’, recently sang a song for Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the superhit movie.

At a media event, Shah Rukh crooned the track ‘Aanhon Mein Teri’ from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, which marked the debut of Deepika along side Shah Rukh, almost 15 years back.

Considering Deepika started her career opposite Shah Rukh, the superstar felt it fitting to dedicate the song to her and bring back the treasured memories.

The two have become a successful on-screen pair given the reception of their films like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and now with ‘Pathaan’ registering impressive numbers.

‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after four years, has been pulling in crowds since the day of its release with theatres running to packed houses.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Aamir, Kartik dance to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ in viral video

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan along with superstar Aamir Khan set the stage on fire as the two danced to the song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from the Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 2013 film ‘Gunday’.

The video of them dancing is from a wedding ceremony in Bhopal and has been doing rounds on the Internet.

In the video, both the actors can be seen twinning in black attire. While Aamir wore a black kurta pyjama along with a dupatta with a golden border, Kartik sported a black coat and pants.

In one of the videos, Kartik sang ‘Kaun Nachdi’ song as he stood on the stage with Aamir. Aamir was all elated as he clapped and danced.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was released on August 11, 2022 and turned out to be a failure at the box office but was admired by fans upon its Netflix release. The movie was a remake of the 1994 Oscar winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’, the release date of which was recently pushed by a week in the wake of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ euphoria.

How Raashii Khanna bagged ‘Farzi’: ‘Destiny works in mysterious ways’

Mumbai– Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna has shared how she bagged her part in the Raj and DK show ‘Farzi’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

Raashii signed ‘Farzi’ before her digital debut release ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, but also her audition for the Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupati co-starrer show was filmed years ago.

She said: “‘Farzi’ came to me based on an audition I did for Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency a few years back. It wasn’t particularly for any project, however, it lead me to ‘Farzi’.”

“Apparantly, Raj and DK saw the audition tape and had also seen clippings of my work in a few South Indian films, and visualised Megha in me. I guess destiny works in mysterious ways.”

Raashii also has Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra in July, in addition to a few projects in South.

Disha Patani explores Mumbai streets with K-popper Jackson Wang

Mumbai– Disha Patani is known to be an ardent K-pop fan and follower. The actress time and again shares her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media and otherwise.

She was last seen enjoying the company of Jackson Wong, a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai with Disha.

Wang delivered a power-packed performance on the second day of the music festival. And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him on an open bus.

Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, She has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. Time and again the actress has left audiences impressed with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Vaani Kapoor to star in OTT crime thriller by Gopi Puthran of ‘Mardaani’

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor will be headlining Yash Raj Films’ gritty crime thriller directed by Gopi Puthran of ‘Mardaani’ fame.

The multi-season show will be part of Yash Raj Films’ OTT slate, which is being housed under the YRF Entertainment banner. YRF also has ‘The Railway Men’, based on the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

A source said: “Vaani has only been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. She loves a challenge and she does land her acting perfectly. She did this brilliantly in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.”

“While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn’t going to shut herself out of great digital projects, one which presented itself in Gopi Puthran’s next. It is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept and is extremely bullish about. They will mount this project at a scale that will surprise people.”

The source added: “Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own and deliver brilliant acting moments in this gritty thriller. Gopi needed a performer to headline this show well. He has always appreciated Vaani’s work in her films.”

“So, when he decided to make the show, he spoke to Vaani to check her intent. To his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborate with Gopi, who has become a talent to watch out for after his brilliant directorial debut in ‘Mardaaani 2’.”

“For Vaani, she is looking to work with the brightest of minds to become a better performer with each outing. So, this was a slam dunk for her,” the source added.

Hrithik Roshan hosts K-Pop star Jackson Wang at home

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family turned out to be the perfect host to K-pop star Jackson Wang, who visited the actor’s home.

Wang took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs to sum up his visit to India as he performed at the Lollapalooza global music festival.

Jackson Wang wrote the caption: “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally… Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia.”

He shared a picture with Hrithik, actor’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan photographed at their home.

He also posted a clip showing Wang taking a chariot ride on the streets of Mumbai, spending some time at the sea, visiting a local market and a picture of the Gateway of India.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik will now be seen in ‘Fighter’, alongside Deepika Padukone. (IANS)