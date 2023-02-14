Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK’s first V-Day gift to Gauri was a ‘pair of plastic earrings’

Mumbai– When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what his first Valentine’s Day gift was to his wife, Gauri, he replied: “If I remember correctly — it’s been, what, 34 years now? — a pair of pink plastic earrings I think.”

The love story of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan is the stuff of Bollywood romantic films. They met as youngsters in Delhi, long before Shah Rukh Khan became a global superstar. Following a six-year engagement, they married in 1991.

Engaging with his fans on social media on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, SRK shared that he is a big fan of Hollywood star Sharon Stone. He called her the “most gorgeous and intelligent woman”.

A fan on Tuesday shared a video of Sharon coming up to SRK and doing namaste to him. The user asked him about the moment. SRK replied: “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!!”

When a user asked him about working with Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’, SRK replied: “Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his film making. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun.”

He went on to call Amitabh Bachchan “the only legend”, when asked to describe him. He also shared that he is waiting to watch Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’.

Kareena’s V-Day post is about self love: ‘Main apni favourite hoon’

Mumbai– On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture and talked about self love.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

For the caption, Kareena wrote the iconic dialogue from her film ‘Jab We Met’: “Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ adaptation and ‘The Crew’.

Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on ‘Gulmohar’ sets

Mumbai– National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Gulmohar’ and plays actress Sharmila Tagore’s son Arun Batra in the film, shared a fan moment which he had with the veteran actress. The actor is so fond of songs from the actress’s films that he kept singing them on the sets of ‘Gulmohar’.

Recollecting his first meeting with the senior actress, Manoj said, “When I met Sharmila ji for the first time, I was thrilled and excited and told her that I had watched many of her old films while growing up to which Sharmila ji told me, “Manoj just calm down.”

Sharing another nugget, Manoj said, “Somehow the songs from her films would stay in my head, and often I would hear myself humming the songs like ‘Jab bhi ji chahe nayi duniya basa lete hai log’ from the film ‘Daag,’ and every time it happened I realised she was either crossing me or standing behind me while I was singing the songs.”

He added, “After a couple of times it happened, Sharmila ji told me in mock anger, Manoj, I will beat you. I cherish these memories from the set. And the fact she responds to my messages after the film is over, I get the warm feeling that her affection for me is like that of a real family.”

‘Gulmohar’, directed by Rahul Chittella, and also starring Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha, is set to release on March 3, 2023, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ motion poster unveiled

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Gadar 2’ unveiled the moster of iconic Indian blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, on Valentine’s Day.

Titled ‘Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues’, the motion poster shows Sunny’s character Tara Singh and Ameesha’s Sakeena looking at each other with the iconic ‘Udja Kale Kawan’ song playing in the background.

A tweet from Zee Studio read: “The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023.”

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap. The conflict of Gadar 2 is reportedly said to unfold around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. It is slated for August 11, 2023, release worldwide. (IANS)