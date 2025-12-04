Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aryan Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol Immortalized in Bronze as DDLJ Turns 30

Mumbai– Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took over London’s Leicester Square as they unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran, marking the film’s 30th anniversary.

The sculpture — the first-ever tribute to an Indian film in Leicester Square — now sits alongside Hollywood greats like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, and Batman. A beaming Shah Rukh said the honor proves why the 1995 romance still owns hearts worldwide. “DDLJ was made with a pure heart,” he said. “It’s part of my identity, and seeing it celebrated like this is incredibly emotional.”

Kajol called the moment “surreal,” saying the unveiling felt like stepping back into the movie that defined a generation. “For DDLJ to be honored this way in the U.K. is something fans everywhere will cherish,” she said.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said the milestone underscores the film’s global impact and the studio’s mission to carry Indian stories worldwide.

DDLJ — the tale of two young NRIs who fall in love across Europe and India — remains Hindi cinema’s longest-running film and a cultural touchstone for South Asians across the globe. The statue caps off a year of 30th-anniversary celebrations, including a recent U.K. stage musical, Come Fall In Love.

Aryan Khan’s Middle-Finger Moment in Bengaluru Pub Sparks Online Frenzy

Bengaluru– A viral video from a Bengaluru pub has landed Aryan Khan back in the spotlight, showing the Bollywood star kid flashing his middle finger at onlookers during a night out.

Aryan — who entered the pub with Kannada actor Zaid Khan and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad — was first seen smiling and waving at the crowd. But seconds later, he appeared to flip off onlookers, setting off a fresh wave of social-media chatter.

Police sources say the incident happened on November 28 at a popular Ashoknagar-area pub. Oddly, the clip never drew attention from the Bengaluru Police’s cyber-monitoring unit, which usually acts fast on viral videos involving the general public.

Cops have yet to comment officially, and more details are still unclear.

Aryan was in the city to promote his brand and was spotted meeting fans and local actors. Additional clips from the event also went viral, showing him stepping out of a car surrounded by heavy security and later waving to cheering fans from a balcony.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur and filmmaker — son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan — previously made headlines in 2021 after his arrest during an alleged cruise-ship rave raid. He spent 25 days in Mumbai Central Prison before securing bail.

Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 8 Years Since Saying Yes to Anand Ahuja

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor got nostalgic on Instagram as she marked eight years since businessman Anand Ahuja popped the question in New York. The actress shared a

throwback photo from the moment he proposed, writing that she said yes to “the love of my life.”

Sonam and Anand married in a star-studded ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. Last month, she revealed she’s expecting baby No. 2, posting a glamorous shot in a hot-pink suit while cradling her bump with the caption “MOTHER.”

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind and had previously been attached to the long-delayed adaptation of Battle for Bittora. The actress, daughter of Anil Kapoor, made her acting debut in Saawariya after assisting on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas: ‘Watching You Cement Your Legacy Made Me So Proud’

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra couldn’t hold back her emotions as she celebrated husband Nick Jonas’ big Hollywood milestone. The actress shared photos from the ceremony and called Nick “the most sincere, talented and hardest working person” she knows.

Priyanka said seeing Nick onstage with brothers Kevin and Joe — “literally cementing” their legacy — filled her with pride. “Thank you for always including me and honoring me,” she wrote, adding that the Jonas Brothers earned the moment “so early in your careers.”

Priyanka and Nick first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, stepped out together at the Met Gala, and got engaged in July 2018 on her birthday in London. They tied the knot that December in lavish Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka is now filming her next project with Mahesh Babu, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and is also set for Krrish 4 and the swashbuckling adventure The Bluff. She was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. (Source: IANS)