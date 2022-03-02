Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Kathir, and more…

SRK, Deepika-starrer ‘Pathaan’ to release on Jan 25, 2023

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release.

The film will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

A tweet from the official handle of Yash Raj Films read: “Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. ‘Pathaan’ marks SRK’s first film after ‘Zero’ which was released in 2018.

Akshay Oberoi elated on reuniting with Neha Kakkar for ‘Narazgi’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi reunited with playback singer Neha Kakkar for the latter’s latest single titled ‘Narazgi’. The soulful number, which was released recently, has been getting a lot of positive response from music lovers.

The song, which is essentially a love ballad, portrays the bittersweet feeling of heartbreak. Akshay and Neha have earlier worked together in ‘Isi Life Mein’ about a decade ago. And with the two reuniting in the capacity of actor and playback singer, ‘Narazgi’ marks the music video single of Akshay.

Akshay on working with Neha Kakkar and this new single shares, “It was an exciting journey and featuring in a music single was very new and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The song is quite soulful and I hope the audience connects to it and loves it. The song is about love and heartbreak and as the title suggests it is about human emotions and I’m really looking forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”

‘Narazgi’, conceptualised and crooned by Neha herself, is available to stream on YouTube. Meanwhile, Akshay has two projects up his alley which include Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Cold’, and ‘Gaslight’ along with Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh.

Kathir-starrer ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’ goes on floors

Chennai– Actor Kathir, whose brilliant performance in the critically acclaimed ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ was widely appreciated, on Wednesday began work on his film titled ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’.

Directed by S.L.S. Henry, the film, which went on floors on Wednesday with a simple pooja, will have well-known cinematographer Sridhar as its director of photography.

Taking to Twitter, cinematographer Sridhar said, “Excited to team up with Kathir after ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and with close friend and director Henry for ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’.”

Yuvalatchumi, who plays the female lead in the film, on Twitter, said, “Happy to be part of this movie!! Need all your love & support!”

Master Mahendran plays the villain in this film, which is being produced by D Daniel Christopher and M Thennilavan.

Mahendran took to Twitter to express his joy of being a part of this project.

He said, “We started our journey together and was launched as a hero on the same day, and now, I am excited to work with him as a villain. Thanks to director Henry and Eminent Entertainment production for trusing me. Need all your love and wishes for our ‘Iyalvathu Karavel.'”

Pooja Hegde thrilled with audience anticipation for ‘Radhe Shyam’

Mumbai– As the special curtain raiser video from upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ hit the airwaves on Wednesday, Pooja Hegde who plays the female lead in the film is elated with the buzz around the film.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards the audience and said that the special video is their way of showing appreciation to the audience.

Sharing her excitement Pooja says, “I am thrilled and blessed to have so many people root for the film. Love from the audience matters to me and I’m grateful that they’ve shown such excitement for it. The trailer is for the viewers who have been making us feel special since the announcement dropped. I hope to meet viewers across languages in theatres.”

Making a fresh pair, Prabhas and Pooja have come together to bring an epic saga of love and destiny which will unfold on March 11. In addition, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movies including Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Acharya’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Mahesh Babu.

Alia and Deepika are very different yet similar as dancers: Kruti Mahesh

Mumbai– National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh is receiving many compliments for making Alia Bhatt dance to ‘Dholida’ in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

She is the same mind behind the choreography of ‘Ghoomar’,’Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ picturised on Deepika Padukone in ‘Padmaavat’. Kruti analyses how both the actresses are different yet similar as dancers.

In conversation with IANS, Kruti shares how as a choreographer she always keeps in mind the physicality of the actor and designs the dance accordingly so that it can look like a visual treat for the audience.

Kruti told IANS: “Firstly, Deepika and Alia are different in terms of their physicality. Deepika for instance has long limbs, a long torso and she is very tall. But interestingly she is also very well aware of her body so she knows there are few movements that look beautiful on-screen because of her body structure. As a dancer, it is important to have that understanding.”

She further added, “Maybe because she comes from a sports background, Deepika is very disciplined and anything that we choreographed she will practice a thousand times to get that right. ‘Ghoomar’ was a result of that.”

In the dance ‘Dholida’, according to Kruti, she amalgamated various elements to not only capture the character Gangubai but also her cultural background as she comes from Kathiawad, Gujarat.

“I think after ‘Dholida’, the dancer in Alia has been redefined. She is a great dancer but her potential wasn’t explored in this way earlier; I think that is the SLB magic. Alia is very observant so even if she is not a trained classical dancer, and doesn’t know those technical jargons of mudras, she notices the differences of body language and imbibes them faster. Also, she puts all her energy 200 per cent. Perhaps that is why in the last sequence of ‘Dholida’, you see how her body is completely exhausted yet holding that trance moment as the song celebrates the power of Goddess Amba,” explained Kruti. (IANS)