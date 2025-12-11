Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan Wins Court Order to Wipe Out Fake, Misleading Online Content

New Delhi– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan scored a major legal win as the Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered social media platforms to remove all fake or misleading content using his name, image or voice within three days.

Khan told the court that his identity was being exploited without permission — from AI chatbots to e-commerce listings and even mobile apps trading on his persona. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed platforms to treat his plea as an official complaint and act swiftly under IT rules.

Khan’s plea follows a wave of celebrity crackdowns on unauthorised use of their likeness. Amitabh Bachchan earlier secured a sweeping order blocking misuse of his voice, photos and even domain names registered in his name. Playback legend Kumar Sanu also recently won protection for his name, voice and signature style.

The court said it will soon issue additional orders targeting non-social media entities misusing Khan’s personality rights.

Shilpa Shetty Treats Her ‘School Moms’ Squad to a Lavish Lunch

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty turned hostess extraordinaire as she gathered her kids’ “school moms” crew for a stylish lunch at her upscale restaurant — and she made sure fans got a full peek on social media.

Shilpa shared smiling group photos with the moms, along with a shot of the massive food spread they enjoyed. She even posted a clip of an over-the-top dessert being served, adding to the luxe vibe of the afternoon.

The actress has been in a festive mood lately, sharing photos captioned “Decembering… #gratitude,” including snaps with husband Raj Kundra, their children, and a Christmas tree backdrop. She also recently visited the famous Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, posing in a bright yellow saree with an offering plate.

Just days earlier, Shilpa welcomed Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka into her home, posting a family prayer video and calling the moment a blessing filled with “gratitude and love.”

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Long-Haul Flight Skincare Secret

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra let fans in on her in-flight beauty ritual Thursday, posting a mid-air selfie with a sheet mask plastered on as she cruised through a long-haul flight.

Her tip was simple: nonstop hydration. “Only way for your skin to survive long haul flights. Hydrate in every way possible. Ok now… g’night!,” she wrote, showing herself settling in for the journey.

The actress had just wrapped a lightning-fast trip to Mumbai — less than 12 hours — where she shot a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, greeted fans, posed for paparazzi, and shared snippets of her glam session. In a recap video, she joked about dreading the long flight back to New York and promised, “See you in 2026.”

Before heading out, she posted one last goodbye selfie with the caption, “Chalo wapis! Less than 12 hours this time. Phir milenge,” ending her whirlwind visit on a sentimental note.

Alia Bhatt Shines at Red Sea Film Festival, Wins Golden Globes Honor

Los Angeles– Alia Bhatt added another global milestone to her growing list of achievements as the Golden Globes honored her with the Horizon Award at a star-studded gala during Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Bhatt, praised internationally for films like “Highway,” “Raazi,” “Udta Punjab,” “Dear Zindagi,” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” said she was thrilled to be recognized by “an iconic part of the global awards universe,” adding that she hopes to keep telling powerful stories about women.

Tunisian star Hend Sabry was also celebrated, receiving the Omar Sharif Award for her acclaimed portrayals in socially resonant films such as “The Yacoubian Building,” “Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story,” and “Asmaa.” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called Sabry “a truly iconic performer and humanitarian,” while praising Alia’s impact on international cinema.

The glittering guest list included Idris Elba, Sigourney Weaver, Naomie Harris, Shailene Woodley, Darren Aronofsky, Sean Baker, Salman Khan, Henry Golding and Riz Ahmed.

Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, set for release on March 20, 2026.

Dia Mirza Spends Her Birthday in Nature, Calls It “Simply Magical”

Mumbai– Dia Mirza rang in her 44th birthday with a quiet, nature-filled celebration she described as “slow, mindful, simply magical.”

The actress shared photos from the day, showing relaxed family moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their son Avyaan, along with snapshots of lush greenery, birds, and swaying trees. Dia said the highlight was sharing her birthday with her father, Rajiv Nath Rekhi, calling it “an honour.”

She thanked her husband for making the day special, adding that celebrating with close loved ones made this year even more meaningful.

Dia, who married Vaibhav in 2021 and welcomed their son later that year, was last seen in the teen rom-com “Nadaaniyan,” which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. (Source: IANS)