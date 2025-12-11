Global Air Quality Rankings Not Official; India Sets Its Own Standards: Government

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — The government informed Parliament on Thursday that widely circulated global air quality rankings are not issued by any official authority and serve only as advisory references rather than binding standards.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that popular international indices — including the IQAir World Air Quality Report, WHO Global Air Quality Database, Environmental Performance Index (EPI) and Global Burden of Disease (GBD) metrics — are not produced by any official body. He noted that these reports are intended as guidance, not enforceable benchmarks.

“The World Health Organisation’s air quality guidelines serve only as guidance and are recommended values to help countries achieve good air quality. However, countries prepare their own air quality standards based on geography, environmental factors, background levels, socio-economic status, and national circumstances,” Singh stated.

The Environment Ministry reiterated that India follows its own National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), notified in 2009, which cover 12 pollutants and are designed specifically for India’s environmental and socio-economic context.

While the WHO significantly tightened its air quality guidelines in 2021 — setting a 24-hour PM2.5 limit of 15 micrograms per cubic meter and an annual limit of 5 micrograms — India continues to adhere to its 2009 NAAQS levels of 60 micrograms (24-hour) and 40 micrograms (annual). The government maintains these standards are appropriate for India’s conditions.

Separately, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted notable improvements in Delhi’s air quality over recent years. He said the number of “Good to Moderate” air quality days (AQI ≤ 200) in the capital has increased from 110 in 2016 to 200 in 2025 (so far). He added that Delhi’s average AQI for January–November improved from 213 in 2018 to 187 in 2025, and that no day in 2025 has recorded “Severe Plus” air quality (AQI above 450).

Yadav also pointed to a substantial decline in agricultural burning, noting that farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana during the 2025 paddy harvesting season have fallen by roughly 90 per cent compared to 2022. (Source: IANS)