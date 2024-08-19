Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

When Salman Khan was addressed as ‘Shah Rukh’ by this filmmaker

Mumbai– Director Nikkhil Advani has shared an interesting anecdote, revealing how during the shoot of the 2007 romantic drama ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, he referred to Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan as Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikkhil appeared on the new episode of ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, hosted by standup comedian and actor Zakir Khan. The episode witnessed the power-packed cast of ‘Vedaa’– John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The new video shared by the makers shows Zakir saying to the director of ‘Vedaa’ Nikkhil, “Starcast thi ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ ki..aisa lag raha tha kisi bahut bade aadmi ki shadi ki list hai…Kya bana rahe the… itne saare log… kabhi aisa hua hai ki kisi ko dusre ke naam se bulaya ho.. aapke sath hua esa?”

Replying to Zakir, Nikkhil shared a story, saying, “First day hua tha.. ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ meri second film thi… First thi ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.”

” ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ ke bad mera or Karan Johar ka anban hua… we fought and we separated. But today we are best friends. Salman industry ka messiah hai. Unhone phone kia mujhe or bola ‘come and meet me’,” sheared Nikkhil.

He further said: “Usne kaha ‘I am with you’. Then I remembered it was muhurat shot, and Salman was standing.. and I said Shah Rukh ready? Salman looked at me and everyone on the set was quiet. Salman said ‘yeah Karan I am ready’.”

‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ was directed by Nikkhil, marking his second directorial venture after ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. The film featured an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Ayesha Takia and Shannon Esra.

‘Aapka Apna Zakir’ airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil is known for his movies ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, ‘Patiala House’, ‘Delhi Safari’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Guddu Engiineer’, ‘Batla House’, and ‘Unpaused’.

Sara Ali Khan ties Rakhi to Ibrahim, Jeh; poses with Saif, Kareena

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday shared heartwarming pictures with her brothers and family on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers and shared a string of photos from her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

The first snap shows Sara doing aarti of her younger brother Ibrahim. She is wearing a bright yellow suit and adorably tying rakhi on Ibrahim’s wrist.

Ibrahim is looking dapper in a white shirt and black denim jeans.

Another photo shows Sara tying a rakhi to her half-brother Jeh. The little bundle of joy is wearing a blue kurta and white pajama, and is sitting on the lap of his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Then there is a family picture, in which we can see Sara, and Ibrahim posing with their father Saif, and aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan. The photo shows Kareena wearing a bright pink ethnic suit.

Sara captioned the post as: “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

In the Stories section, Sara wrote: “Missed Tim & Inni & Saba Pataudi… But we tied each other your Rakhis”.

On the personal front, Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and Soha.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children– actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons–Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic inter-faith love story ‘Kedarnath’, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in action film ‘Simmba’, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of ‘Singham’ in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, that revolves around India’s struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O’Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara next has ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a lonely walk in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ poster

Mumbai– The poster of the upcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Kareena walking on the cold London streets as her back faces the camera.

The poster exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, capturing the essence of the film’s thrilling narrative. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, and others.

The teaser for the film will be unveiled on Tuesday. The film also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena essays the role of a British-Indian detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire. The film is a police procedural drama, and sees Kareena in an unprecedented role which is far from her previous works on the celluloid.

The film is reportedly in English and Hindi, with 80% of the dialogues in English. It is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, and marks another collaboration between her and Kareena after ‘Crew’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It also served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. As per media reports, Hansal Mehta revealed that the film marks the first part of a planned franchise

The film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024. The film it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Dia Mirza: It was my dream to work with Vijay Varma

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series ‘IC814’, has heaped praise on her co-actor Vijay Varma.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Monday, and it follows the story of the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 by the Pakistani militants of the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia Mirza spoke about Vijay’s immersive approach to his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character, revealing that she never caught a glimpse of him outside of his character during the entire shoot.

Talking about the same, she said, “This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I’m such a huge fan”.

‘IC814’ is directed by Anubhav Sinha of ‘Thappad’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Article 15’ fame. It is based on the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 shortly after it entered Indian airspace. The hijackers ordered the aircraft to be flown to a series of locations including Amritsar, Lahore, and across the Persian Gulf and Dubai.

They finally forced the aircraft to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which at the time was controlled by the Taliban. The hijackers released 27 of 176 passengers in Dubai but fatally stabbed one and wounded several others.

The motive for the hijacking was to secure the release of Islamist terrorists held in prison in India including Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Masood Azhar, and a Pakistani-backed Kashmiri militant, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. The three have since been implicated in other terrorist actions, such as the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack

‘IC814’ is set to land on August 29 on Netflix.

Sonam wishes her ‘crazies’ Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Harsh Varrdhan on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday shared unseen throwback pictures with her brothers–Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories and shared a string of photos, wherein we can see the siblings posing candidly in the childhood photos.

There is also a picture of Sonam with her bunch of brothers from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year. In the photo, we can see Sonam wearing a white dress, with blue floral design on it.

Arjun is donning a white and blue striped shirt and black trousers.

The ‘Aisha’ actress captioned the post as: “Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don’t worry I’ve got your back…”

Sonam is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita. She has two younger siblings– film producer Rhea and brother Harsh Varrdhan. She is the niece of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Shanaya, who is the daughter of Sanjay, and cousin of Sonam, also took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a glimpse from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

The snap shows Arjun sitting on a chair, with Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor) standing alongside him. Khushi is wearing a casual light blue shirt and matching denim jeans. Shanaya is looking gorgeous in a white dress.

The decoration has a theme of blue and white balloons.

On the professional front, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event– the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

Sanjay Dutt drops pics with his ‘constant support’, sisters Priya & Namrata on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai– Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared photos with his sisters– Priya and Namrata Dutt, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and shared how they both fill him with so much happiness.

Sanjay, is the son of Bollywood actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. His sister Priya Dutt is a politician and social worker.

The ‘Saajan’ fame actor took to Instagram, where he has 10.2 million followers and shared throwback unseen photos with his siblings.

Sanjay has captioned the post as: “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62”.

On the work front, Sanjay made his Bollywood film debut in 1981 with ‘Rocky’. Directed by Sunil Dutt, it also starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

He then went on to star in ‘Vidhaata’, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1982, along with film veterans Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar.

Sanjay has been a part of movies like– ‘Main Awara Hoon’, ‘Do Dilon Ki Dastaan’, ‘Mera Haque’, ‘Mardon Wali Baat’, ‘Do Qaidi’, ‘Hum Bhi Insaan Hain’, ‘Thanedaar’, ‘Khoon Ka Karz’, ‘Gumrah’, ‘Vijeta’, ‘Mahaanta’, ‘Daag: The Fire’, ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Mission Kashmir’ and ‘LOC Kargil’.

He essayed the lead role in the cult satirical comedy drama ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his directorial debut and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films. It features Sunil Dutt in his final film role as the father to his real-life son, Sanjay.

The movie also starred Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi and Boman Irani.

Sanjay last appeared in romantic comedy ‘Ghudchadi’ directed by Binoy Gandhi and written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj.It stars Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

He next has ‘Double iSmart’, ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’, and ‘KD – The Devil’ in the pipeline. (IANS)