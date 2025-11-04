Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Mira Rajput, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan’s Shirtless Pic Sends Internet Into Meltdown

MUMBAI — Bollywood icon Salman Khan has once again broken the internet after sharing a shirtless photo flaunting his ripped physique. The 58-year-old superstar posted the picture on social media with the caption, “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai. Yeh bina chhode hai,” meaning, “To achieve something, you have to lose something — but this one’s without losing anything.”

Fans instantly flooded the comments section, showering praise on Khan’s chiseled frame. Varun Dhawan reacted with “bhai bhai bhai,” while Maniesh Paul exclaimed, “Oyeeeeee hooooye ki kasammmm.”

It’s Khan’s first shirtless post in months — and it comes while he juggles hosting duties for Bigg Boss 19 and shooting his action-drama ‘The Battle of Galwan.’ The film’s first-look poster, dropped earlier this year, showed the star in a fierce soldier avatar with the tagline, “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

The movie revisits the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops — a brutal hand-to-hand conflict that reignited tensions on the high-altitude border.

Mrunal Thakur’s Eye-Makeup Fail Has Fans in Splits

MUMBAI — Mrunal Thakur gave fans a dose of laughter with her latest Instagram post, hilariously capturing every woman’s worst make-up blunder.

In the clip, the actress is seen admiring her flawless look in front of a mirror — until she absentmindedly rubs her eye right before a shoot call. Realizing her mistake, she frantically tries to fix the smudge, only to make it worse. With perfect comic timing, she captioned the video, “Eye tried my best!”

Fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis, calling the moment “too real.”

Mrunal is now gearing up for David Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The film, inspired by the classic Biwi No. 1 track, hits theaters on June 5, 2026, promising a mix of humor, romance, and full-on Dhawan-style drama.

Mira Rajput’s Kids Melt Hearts With Sweet Notes for Mom

MUMBAI — Mira Rajput’s little ones just proved they’re the cutest cheer squad ever! The entrepreneur and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor shared a heart-melting glimpse of her workday brightened by her kids, Misha and Zain.

Posting a picture of her desk, Mira revealed two handwritten notes — one from 6-year-old Zain reading, “Happy Day, From Zain to Mira,” and another from 9-year-old Misha saying, “I love you; so many good things are on the way. I am so happy for you, Love Misha.” Mira captioned it, “Mondays that make it worth it.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable gesture, calling the messages “pure sunshine.”

Known for her close bond with her kids, Mira often shares glimpses of their family life — from cozy Diwali celebrations with Shahid and Ishaan Khatter to playful moments with her children. Married since 2015, Mira and Shahid continue to be one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples, balancing stardom, family, and plenty of love.

Tamannaah Bhatia Nails Her Makeup Mid-Traffic Like a Pro

MUMBAI — Tamannaah Bhatia just proved she’s got the “hands of a surgeon” when it comes to makeup on the go. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself

casually doing her glam routine in the car — and fans can’t get enough.

In the clip, the Baahubali star perfectly lines her lips with a brown pencil before finishing with lipstick, all while stuck in traffic. Rocking open hair, glasses, a simple tee, and a gold chain, she oozed effortless style. Captioning it “Hands of a surgeon,” she had fans swooning — with comments calling her a “sculptor sculpting herself” and “naturally flawless.”

Tamannaah recently shared her spiritual side during Navratri, calling the festival “a chance to return to ourselves.” Up next, she’ll appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan: Force of the Forest, a high-octane drama also featuring Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari.

Shilpa Shetty Reveals Tabu’s Cute Nickname in Birthday Tribute

MUMBAI — Shilpa Shetty made Tabu’s birthday extra special with a sweet post and a surprise nickname reveal! The actress shared a heartwarming video of the two goofing around together, full of smiles and hugs, while wishing her longtime friend a happy birthday.

“Dearest Timpoo, Happy Happy birthday @tabutiful! Here’s to great health, happiness and miles of smiles. Yours, always and forever, Silipoo,” Shilpa wrote, pairing the clip with the hit track Sare Bolo Happy Birthday.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable “Timpoo” and “Silipoo” exchange, praising their decades-long friendship. The two first shared screen space in the 1996 film Himmat and later reunited in Tarkieb (2000).

Tabu, who turned a year older on November 4, continues to rule hearts with her powerful performances — most recently in Crew and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Shilpa, meanwhile, remains a fan favorite on TV and in Bollywood, known for her vibrant energy and enduring charm. (Source: IANS)