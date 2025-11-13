Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan Lands in Doha Under Tight Security Ahead of Live Show

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Doha on Thursday under heavy security ahead of his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded performance. His longtime security chief, Shera, accompanied him.

Salman was spotted at the Doha airport in casual attire — cream pants, a light thistle T-shirt, a tan jacket, and a cap — sporting his current ‘Galwan’ look. Earlier in the day, he was seen departing Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted heading out for the tour.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded will take place on November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre. The show, announced by Salman on Instagram, promises high-energy music and Bollywood spectacle, featuring performers including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. The event is produced by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Earlier this week, Salman visited veteran actor Dharmendra at a Mumbai hospital, continuing the close bond between the two families. The actor remains under heightened security due to threats linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anupam Kher Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of His Iconic Dr. Dang Costume

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher met renowned designer Madhav Agasti on the occasion of his 75th birthday and revealed new details about the creation of his famous Dr. Dang costume from the 1986 film “Karma.”

Kher posted a video of their meeting on social media, showing Agasti’s workshop and even the Mogambo outfit worn by Amrish Puri in “Mr. India.” In his message, Kher praised Agasti’s creativity and legacy, calling him one of the first major costume designers of his film career.

Kher wrote that Agasti crafted many of his memorable looks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including the instantly recognizable Dr. Dang uniform. He thanked the designer for playing a role in his success and said he was glad to celebrate his life and work.

“Karma,” directed by Subhash Ghai, featured a star-studded cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon. Kher’s portrayal of antagonist Dr. Michael Dang, along with his distinctive appearance, left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. The film became the highest-grossing Indian release of 1986.

Manushi Chhillar Sends Lighthearted Birthday Wish to Her Brother-in-Law

Mumbai– Actress Manushi Chhillar celebrated her brother-in-law Tejeshwar Singh’s birthday with a playful social media post featuring family photos and a warm message.

Calling him “papa jiju,” Manushi joked about Tejeshwar deactivating his Instagram again and wished that he “always be the sharpest in the room.” She also sent an early birthday message to her sister Dewangana, noting that November is a special month for the Chhillar family with multiple celebrations.

Alongside the birthday wishes, Manushi shared highlights from her October diary, which she described as a month of “falling in love.” The post included a riverside selfie, behind-the-scenes clips from her music video “Kufar” with Diljit Dosanjh, and snapshots from her work commitments, travels, and workout routines.

Karan Johar Defends Deol Family After Sunny Deol’s Heated Exchange With Media

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has voiced support for the Deol family following Sunny Deol’s recent outburst at photographers outside his residence. Johar urged the public and media to show sensitivity as the family navigates an emotionally difficult period, especially

after veteran actor Dharmendra’s recent hospitalization.

Posting a message on Instagram Stories, Johar criticized what he called a growing lack of courtesy and respect. He wrote that the media attention surrounding Dharmendra, “a living legend,” had crossed the line into disrespect and urged people to leave the family alone.

His message followed a viral video in which Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper at photographers, criticizing them in Hindi for filming outside his home despite his family’s distress.

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and is recovering at home. Sunny Deol’s team released a statement confirming his continued treatment and asking the media and public to respect the family’s privacy.

Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Before Release of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film, “De De Pyaar De 2.”

Dressed in a yellow traditional outfit, Rakul prayed at the temple and later greeted the media waiting outside. She offered prasad to photographers and reminded them to receive it with their right hand, as per tradition.

Rakul joins Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan in the sequel, playing the romantic lead opposite Devgn. Madhavan stars as her father, creating tension in the love story between Ajay Devgn’s character, Ashish, and Rakul’s Ayesha.

Earlier this week, Rakul spoke about working with Madhavan, calling him a grounded, generous co-star and praising his experience and talent. She said their on-set conversations and his performance helped elevate her own.

“De De Pyaar De 2” continues the age-gap romance from the original film, following Ashish and Ayesha as they navigate new relationship hurdles — especially meeting her parents. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films. It will hit theaters on November 14, 2025. (Source: IANS)