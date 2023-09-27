Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Paloma Dhillon, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Raveena Tandon recollects being ‘body shamed’, called ‘Amazonian’ & ‘Thunder Thighs’

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for ‘Mohra’, ‘K.G.F’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, and others, has accused the media of the 1990s of practising “yellow journalism” and said that the media back then had no accountability.

During a recent conversation, the ‘Aranyak’ actress said: “The media of the 1990s was terrible, it was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no morals, no scruples and no integrity. Luckily, today you have social media where you can put out your case right away in front of your fans. Your statement matters today.”

Raveena told Lehren: “There are different mediums and platforms today, where you can be one on one with your fans. Earlier, we were at the mercy of the editors, who had their own camps whom they were close to as they would write only good things about them, not even waiting to find out the truth. Even if they had to issue an apology, it would be a very small line, very obscure in the inside pages.”

The actress went on to say that she had the worst articles written about her.

“Some of those women editors today play the feminist card but I know how nasty they were back then. These are the very people who slut-shammed, body shamed, called me names and pet names. I was called so many things like ‘Amazonian’, ‘Thunder Thighs’ and ‘Miss arrogant’,” the actress concluded.

Paloma Dhillon says she had to improvise last minute for ‘Dono’ song ‘Aag Lagdi’

Mumbai– Debutant actress Paloma Dhillon, who plays the female lead in the film ‘Dono’, has gone Behind-The-Scenes of the film and said that for the movie’s track ‘Aag Lagdi’ she had to improvise at the last minute.

Talking about the shooting of the song, the actress said: “During ‘Agg Lagdi’ our choreographer Vijay Ganguly and our director Avnish said all they wanted for me is to really enjoy the song and steps so Vijay sir said I can just have fun, it was a last minute improvisation we did in the van and it turned out so organically on set.”

During the promotions for ‘Dono’, Paloma detailed her whole experience and opened up about some of the challenges she faced on-set.

Detailing her experience, she added: “Although you’re doing scenes where you’re bearing the weight of heavy jewellery, shooting in the scorching heat, walking on pebbles, or working long hours outdoors with crowds all around with an audience keenly watching you, what truly matters is the work.”

The actress said: “It’s about showing up, doing what you’re supposed to do, and bringing your absolute best to the table. When you’re on set, it’s the passion for your craft that drives you, and it doesn’t matter between action and cut.”

The trailer, which set the ball rolling for the wedding season, had featured Paloma donning some exquisite wedding attire as well as offering a glimpse of her wedding wardrobe style.

‘Dono’ will mark the debut of Paloma as an actress where she will share the big screen with Rajveer Deol.

Also marking the debut of director Avnish S Barjatya, ‘Dono’ is slated to hit theatres on October 5, 2023.

Alia Bhatt: Turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions, leave impact

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her production venture ‘Jigra’ in which she will also be seen playing the title role, says turned producer to tell stories that evoke emotions and leave an impact.

Alia launched her own production company named Eternal Sunshine Productions in early 2019.

Her first film as a producer was ‘Darlings’, which released in 2020 and also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead.

With ‘Jigra’ being her second production, Alia said: “I believe stories are everywhere, and stories are everything! I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact.”

The actress said: “Our first production, ‘Darlings’ got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time. And just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production — Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive.”

‘Jigra’ is directed by Vasan Bala.

The film is slated to release on September 27, next year.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note thanking well wishers for their outpour of love

New Delhi– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with AAP minister Raghav Chadha on September 24, expressed her delight for the reception and her marriage. On Wednesday, the actress penned a heartfelt note thanking her well-wishers for their outpour of love.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted a picture which said: “Raghav and I just wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had a chance to respond to each message personally (life’s been a whirlwind as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

Concluding her statement, she wrote: “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you are all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more grateful. Love, Parineeti & Raghav”.

To celebrate her marriage and her joy, Parineeti had also recorded her own song tiled ‘O Piya’, a romantic mellifluous track which was both her ode to joy, and mark of her giddiness and merry delight upon taking the first steps to a new chapter in her life.

For the wedding celebrations, the couple celebrated it in full style and grandeur giving out a big fat spread with dazzling lights at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Some of the most prominent people in attendance included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple marked their wedding celebrations with an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly, while for the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ from the iconic SRK and Kajol movie was playing.

Nehha Pendse calls herself a ‘homebody’: ‘Marriage has transformed me’

Mumbai– Actress Nehha Pendse, who plays a pivotal role in the show ‘May I Come In Madam’, has not only captivated audiences with her performance, but also demonstrated her prowess in balancing her professional and personal life.

The comedy show ‘May I Come In Madam?’ is produced by Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli.

The makers have launched new episodes of the show, featuring the talented trio of Sandeep Anand, Nehha, and Sapna Sikarwar reprising their lead roles. Nehha plays the character of Madam Sanjana.

Talking about the same, Nehha said: “I have managed the delicate balance between my work and personal life quite effectively. While Nehha, the actor, thrives in the limelight, I am essentially a homebody.”

Nehha’s ability to seamlessly transition between her on-screen persona and her off-screen life is a testament to her versatility and adaptability.

“I play the roles of a daughter to my mother, a devoted dog mom, a loving wife to my husband, and a dedicated homemaker to my household. Over the years, I’ve experienced significant personal growth. Marriage has transformed me, altering my emotions and priorities,” she said.

Her journey as an actor and a homemaker showcases her commitment to both her craft and her personal relationships, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her life.

Nehha added: “Interestingly, the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic were not as difficult for me, as I have always been somewhat of an antisocial person.”

Nehha’s character Sanjana serves a unique purpose in the show. Her banter with Sajan Agarwal (played by Sandeep) and other characters often lead to hilarious confusions, awkward situations, and side-splitting comedy exchanges.

‘May I Come In Madam?’ airs on Star Bharat.

Kapil Sharma poses with Sushmita Sen, Mahima Chaudhry & Anurag Kashyap on flight

Mumbai– Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a picture posing with “beautiful people” Sushmita Sen, Anurag Kashyap and Mahima Chaudhry in a flight.

Kapil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the three cinema personalities.

In the image, the four are seen posing for a selfie. They are seen looking into a camera and smiling.

“Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful @sushmitasen47 @mahimachaudhry1 @anuragkashyap10,” he wrote.

On the work front, Kapil will be seen making a special appearance in ‘The Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023. (IANS)