Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Rashmika’s Trainers Are Not Happy With Her — Here’s Why

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s trainers are a bit upset with her—and the reason lies in her recent trip to Salalah, a picturesque governorate in Oman.

The ‘Animal’ star indulged in some much-deserved downtime, enjoying delicious meals and relaxing by the pool. But her trainers weren’t too thrilled about her culinary adventures. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a playful post that read:

“Good food + full, almost exploding happy tummy = angry @junaid.shaikh88 and @g_sagar_99 (my trainers).”

She also shared her love for Salalah, writing,

“I read this somewhere—Salalah: land of sun, sand, and smiles. How cute it sounds!”

Rashmika treated fans to a series of pictures from her vacation, where she can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in a breezy black outfit and a chic hat. Her radiant smile and signature heart gesture with her fingers made an appearance, adding to the charm of the post.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is also in a celebratory mood for another reason—her birthday is just around the corner. The ‘Pushpa’ actress, who turns 29 on April 5, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a heartfelt message with her followers.

“It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd! I’ve always heard that as you grow older, you lose interest in celebrating birthdays… but that’s clearly not the case with me. The older I get, the more excited I am to celebrate! I can’t believe I’m turning 29 already. I’ve made it through another year—healthier, happier, and safe. Now that’s worth celebrating!” she wrote.

The accompanying image showed her beaming with joy, capturing a candid and cheerful moment.

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the much-anticipated drama, unfortunately, didn’t perform as expected at the box office despite the initial buzz.

Pooja Hegde on Female Actors Being Typecast: “Auditioning Helps Break Stereotypes”

Mumbai– Southern star Pooja Hegde recently shared her candid thoughts on the issue of female actors being typecast in the film industry and why she believes auditioning is crucial—even for established names.

Opening up about the stereotypes often associated with female performers, Hegde said,

“Filmmakers tend to carry a certain perception about actors, especially female actors, as we often get typecast. That’s why I believe it’s important to audition—to show them sides of you they haven’t seen yet.”

The actress emphasized that auditioning should not be looked down upon and encouraged Indian actors to embrace the practice, much like their counterparts in the West.

“It’s better to be in the running for a role than to be overlooked entirely. Some of the biggest stars in the West still audition—so why shouldn’t we?” she added.

On the work front, Hegde is currently preparing for the release of her Tamil drama ‘Retro’, in which she stars opposite Suriya. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 1.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The ensemble cast also includes Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Tarak Ponnappa, Thamizh, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Uday Mahesh, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, and Vidhu.

In addition, Hegde is working on her upcoming Bollywood film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by David Dhawan, promises a blend of romance and light-hearted fun.

Recently, the duo was spotted filming in Rishikesh, sparking excitement among fans.

For those unfamiliar, the film’s title takes inspiration from the popular track ‘Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hi Tha’ from David Dhawan’s 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Manoj Kumar: “His Films Uplifted Our Country and Cinema”

Mumbai– The passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar has left the Indian film fraternity in mourning. Fondly known as Bharat Kumar for his deeply patriotic roles, Manoj Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema was remembered by several Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Hema Malini.

Paying a heartfelt tribute, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to honor the icon, writing:

“Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”

Aamir Khan, too, reflected on the profound impact of Manoj Kumar’s work on his own cinematic journey.

“Manoj Kumar was not just an actor and filmmaker—he was an institution. I’ve learned so much from watching his films. His work often revolved around important social themes, which brought him closer to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” read Aamir’s official statement.

Salman Khan also expressed his gratitude for the late icon’s cinematic legacy.

“Manoj Kumar ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories.”

Joining in remembrance, Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini, who worked closely with Manoj Kumar, shared her fond memories on Instagram.

“In those days, directors were passionate about their craft and left indelible memories. Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat for the patriotic essence in all his films, was truly unique in his approach to filmmaking. He was very fond of me and always ensured my best angles were captured. His films had mass appeal—they were aesthetic, engaging, and filled with powerful narratives and dialogues that the public loved.”

Kriti Sanon Shows How She ‘March-ed into April’ with a Perfect Blend of Work and Fun

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to keep her fans updated about her life, both personal and professional. Giving her InstaFam a delightful glimpse into her March moments, the actress recently shared how she seamlessly “March-ed into April.”

The post featured a series of candid snapshots—from lounging at home and relishing a wholesome home-cooked meal to bonding with Tere Ishk Mein director Aanand L. Rai on set. Kriti’s month was a beautiful blend of self-care, sweet indulgences, travel, and cherished time with friends. Her feed perfectly captured the balance between work and leisure.

Currently, Kriti is immersed in the shoot for her upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, where she will share the screen with South superstar Dhanush for the first time.

Her Instagram is brimming with glimpses from the film’s set, keeping fans excited. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. It reunites the acclaimed trio—Aanand L. Rai, Dhanush, and A. R. Rahman—who previously collaborated on the much-loved 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is being jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film is touted as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, exploring deeper layers of unrequited love and emotional turmoil.

The teaser left fans intrigued with its powerful line:

“Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?”

(Last time it was Kundan who relented—how will you stop Shankar this time?)

The teaser also featured Dhanush sitting atop a flaming wall with the words “From the world of Raanjhanaa,” setting the tone for a gripping narrative.

Adding to the buzz, Kriti’s intense first look as Mukti grabbed attention. She was seen walking through a war-torn setting, visibly distraught, drenched in emotion. In a haunting scene, she pours petrol on herself and clutches a lighter—ready to ignite.

Tere Ishk Mein is slated for a theatrical release on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Sanjay Dutt Reveals What Intrigued Him About Playing a Ghostbuster in ‘The Bhootnii’

Mumbai– Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt is set to explore uncharted territory with his upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootnii, where he plays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time. The actor recently opened up about what drew him to the unconventional character and why the project excited him.

Known for his iconic roles in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Sanjay shared his enthusiasm for blending horror and humor in one narrative.

“I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film that offers a fun mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror-comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But when I heard the script, I felt it had the potential to truly entertain the audience,” he said.

“I was really attracted to my role. I play a ghostbuster baba for the first time, and I had a lot of fun portraying the character. It’s got mass appeal and a quirky twist,” he added.

Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, The Bhootnii also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt serve as co-producers.

The trailer for The Bhootnii was recently released, giving audiences a glimpse into the spooky yet hilarious world of ghost-hunting. While Sunny Singh plays the lead, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari take on ghostly roles, adding to the film’s eerie yet entertaining charm.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025, and will face stiff competition at the box office as it goes head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Kesari: Chapter 2.

Interestingly, the film was originally titled The Virgin Tree and was officially renamed on February 26, during the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Apart from The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt also has another major release lined up—Welcome to the Jungle, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor. (Source: IANS)