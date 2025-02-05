Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Aishwarya Rai, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna advocates for kindness in a powerful post

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a powerful message about kindness.

The actress, known for her roles in films across various languages, posted a series of her photos along with a thoughtful caption that read, “Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other.” The post was accompanied by serene, cheerful photos of the actress, adding a personal touch to her meaningful message.

Meanwhile, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Chhaava,” where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The duo recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad, where Vicky was seen helping the actress climb a staircase.

The ‘Pushpa’ actress sustained a severe injury to her right foot during a gym session. Rashmika also shared a heartwarming photo featuring them on her Instagram, captioning it, “You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special. It was so lovely to have you in Hyderabad… and next time, please do allow me to host you properly.”

She added, “I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions, but I promise you I will do my best. @vickykaushal09 #Chhaava.”

In the first photo, Vicky was captured bowing with his hands folded in front of the actress, who is seated in a wheelchair due to her leg fracture. The second image showed both stars sitting together as they engaged with the audience.

At a promotional event, the ‘Uri’ actor greeted the audience in Telugu with assistance from Rashmika. He said, “Namaskaaram to everyone. How are you all doing? I’m so happy to be here in Hyderabad!”

On a related note, “Chhaava” is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film, helmed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna. The action thriller is slated to hit theaters on February 14.

Aishwarya Rai wishes hubby Abhishek ‘Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light’

Mumbai– Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 today on 5th February 2025. His better half, Aishwarya Rai posted an adorable childhood photo of the “Paa” actor as part of his birthday post on social media.

The young Abhishek Bachchan can be seen riding a bicycle in the throwback photo captioned, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless”

Adding on, Amitabh Bachchan also wished his son by posting a rare throwback picture back from 1976, when Abhishek Bachchan was born.

Taking to his blog, the stalwart wrote, “Feb 5, 1976 …Time has passed rapidly .. !!!! At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge ..But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries , not necessarily compassionate with the text , gets mutilated ..So ..One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express ..One does not need the strength of its silence , but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread ..For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others ..”

Aside from Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan, other members of the film fraternity including, Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, and Sonam Kapoor also wished Abhishek on his special day.

Moreover, some time back, speculations were rife that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were headed for a divorce. However, the couple decided to put the rumor mills to rest by attending daughter Aaradhya’s school event together in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot back in 2007. The lovebirds welcomed their firstborn, daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

Work-wise, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s “King”. Helmed by ‘Pathaan’ maker Siddharth Anand, the project will also see Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in key roles, along with others.

Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of Tarun Mansukhani’s laughter ride, “Housefull 5”. The film enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

Taapsee Pannu heads towards her final act in ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming thriller movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, has shared the BTS picture from her upcoming movie ‘Gandhari’.

On Wednesday, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie. Both the pictures showcase her with her back facing the camera. It seems the actress wants to keep the look of her character a mystery.

The first picture shows the actress walking on the sea shore. The second picture features the actress surrounded by the film’s crew including her frequent collaborator, writer Kanika Dhillon and director Devashish Makhija. Devashish can be seen wearing a leg cast.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption as she wrote, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going…. That’s the one line that summarises the motivation and experience #Gandhari has given us. As we slowly head towards our final act, we are ready to break the glass ceiling (literally as well) Because if you want something you never had, you have to do something you have never done. #Gandhari #HalfwayThroughShoot #ComingSoon”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated Lohri on the sets of her ‘Gandhari’.

A well-placed source revealed, “Taapsee Pannu started the year with a bang shooting for her next film Gandhari. She is currently shooting for the film and is celebrating the festival on the sets of the film this year”.

The source further mentioned, “It’s a festival she loves and celebrates with her family, but as she is shooting this time around, she will be celebrating it on the sets of the film”.

The actress is enjoying the best phases in her professional and personal lives. Last year, she tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The glimpses from their wedding ceremony went viral on the Internet. In a video, which was widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, was seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song ‘Chitta Kukkar’ playing in the background.

Sonakshi Sinha gives out some GRWM tips for a bachelorette party

Mumbai– Along with entertaining us with her movies, Sonakshi Sinha has also come up with her own YouTube channel, giving us an insight into her personal life. Recently, the ‘Dabangg’ actress dropped a video, giving out some makeup tips for a bachelorette party.

Step 1

She starts off with some primer. The diva spreads the primer on her face with the help of a brush.

Step 2

Then, the actress goes for some under-eye concealer, which she puts with the help of a concealer brush.

Step 3

Next, she pats it down with some powder.

Step 4

Following this, Sonakshi Sinha applies foundation all over her face using a brush.

Step 5

Once again, she uses some powder to pat down the foundation.

Step 6

After that, she applies some contour to highlight those cheekbones.

Step 7

Next was time to do her eyes. For this, she starts with some lighter shades from the palette, and later she does the bottom part of the eye with a darker shade.

Step 8

She enhances her big beautiful eyes with an eyeliner. The actress goes with an eyeliner pen as she finds it easier to use.

Step 9

Later, the diva uses an eyebrow filler to make her eyebrows come out even more.

Step 10

Sonakshi Sinha decides to mix two colors to give her lips the desired color.

Step 11

Her makeup is finally tied up after applying some blush.

Step 12

Coming to those long hair, the actress decides to go with a straighter.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen sharing the screen with her actor husband Zaheer Iqbal in the upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.”

However, if the reports are to be believed, the film has landed in some legal issues with Adlabs. Adlabs reportedly alleged that “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” is infringing on the copyright of films whose rights are owned by them.

Documentary on Hrithik Roshan in works? Director Shashi Ranjan spills the beans

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan continues to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood even after more than two decades. His journey has been quite inspiring, and we can get a sneak peek of his life on the Netflix documentary series, “The Roshans”.

Lately, movie buffs have been wondering if there will be a documentary on Hrithik Roshan. Actor and director Shashi Ranjan answered this during an exclusive chat with IANS.

When asked, “Is there any intention to do a documentary on Hrithik?”, the filmmaker replied, “Whenever he wishes to make a documentary, it will include various aspects of his life, as a father, as a husband, as an actor. We are not sure what other roles he would have taken on at the time. Wherever his journey takes him.”

In the meantime, a couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and dropped a picture of a yummy bowl of Gajar ka halwa. He wrote in the caption, “Gajjar ka halwa Healthy ? Or unhealthy ? What do you think?”.

On another note, movie buffs have also been waiting for the fourth installment in the popular franchise, “Krrish” with bated breaths. Now, the director Rakesh Roshan, has expressed concern about the scale of the film and his difficulty in financing it. He revealed during an interview that the scale of the picture is large, and if he reduces the scale, he fears it is going to look like an ordinary picture.

Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming drama, “War 2”. Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, the project further stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani as the core cast.

While Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Major Kabir Dhaliwal yet again, Jr NTR has been roped in as Veerendra Raghunath, a South Indian RAW Agent.

Find out Shilpa Shetty’s ‘happy place’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared a glimpse of her ‘happy place’ with fans on social media.

Posting a video from one of her vacations, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress showcased her serene surroundings, offering a peaceful view of the ocean. Along with the video, she captioned the post, “Sea la vie.” The clip highlighted Shilpa enjoying the calming beauty of the sea, reflecting her need to disconnect and find peace.

She also included the hashtags #happyplace and #quietthechaos, emphasizing the importance of taking time to relax and recharge.

In the video, Shetty looked radiant in an orange-colored dress. Earlier, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress had shared a heartfelt tribute to the incredible team behind Bastian Hospitality.

In the post, she expressed her gratitude, referring to them as her “BASTIAN FAMILIA” – the team that makes the dream work. She tagged key members of the team, including her husband Raj Kundra, Ranjeet Bindra, Tina R. Bindra, and Kunal Jani.

Shilpa also posted a video demonstrating how to achieve balance with a Bosu Ball workout.

She wrote in the caption, “Mondays are for BALANCE. A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”

In the video, she showcased how the Bosu Ball workout targets the body on an unstable surface, engaging multiple muscle groups.

Additionally, Shilpa posted a video of her taking up the squat challenge, writing, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself. #SquatChallenge #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GlutesOnFire.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS.

Soha Ali Khan and her family savor flavors of Japan

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to social media to share delightful glimpses from her family vacation in Japan.

The pictures feature her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, exploring some of the most picturesque tourist destinations in the country.

In the photos, the family is seen happily posing in front of iconic landmarks, capturing the essence of their cultural journey. Soha also shared moments of them indulging in local Japanese delicacies, giving fans a sneak peek into their culinary adventure. In one of the images, Kunal can be seen eating noodles. In another, he is seen striking a goofy pose with his daughter outside a restaurant.

Some of the candid shots show Soha and Kunal posing together.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress had earlier dropped a heartfelt video featuring her and her family exploring Japan. Soha also added Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D’souza’s song “O gujariya.” Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Japan and us – a ‘matcha’ made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan. The family trip included a visit to the renowned Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto. Soha dropped a few photos on her Instagram, capturing moments of her, Kunal, and Inaaya exploring the temple’s peaceful atmosphere. The images showcase the family admiring the breathtaking architecture and scenic views that surround the historic site.

Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.”

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding ritual starts with ‘Ganesh Puja’

Mumbai– The wedding celebrations for Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, have officially begun with a divine start.

The Chopra family kicked off the festivities with a traditional Ganesh Puja, marking an auspicious beginning. Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, shared a glimpse of the ritual on social media, posting a video and several photos of the sacred ceremony.

The heartfelt post expressed her blessings for the couple, writing, “May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity.” She also expressed gratitude, saying, “Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

In the images, Madhu Chopra, dressed in a pink suit, is seen posing with her family members. One of the images shows Priyanka talking to her mother. The desi girl looked lovely in an orange-colored traditional outfit that she styled with statement jewelry.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got engaged in August 2024, and now they are gearing up to get married. Neelam and Siddharth, who met on a dating app in which Priyanka had invested, were frequently seen together at various events. The duo often shares heartfelt posts for each other on social media throughout their dating journey.

Earlier, Madhu Chopra shared a special glimpse from her son Siddharth’s mehndi ceremony, which featured Priyanka and her daughter, Malti. The actress reshared the picture on her Instagram stories, originally posted by her mother. The photo captured a group of women, including Priyanka and Malti, all dressed in beautiful traditional attire and standing indoors, seemingly during the mehendi ceremony. The post was captioned, “Behna’s and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehendi.”

On February 4, Priyanka also gave her followers a sneak peek into the festivities at the “shaadi ka ghar,” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Pooja Hegde wants to star in a film for children, also play superhero on screen

New Delhi– Actress Pooja Hegde has a long wishlist for the genres she wants to work in which includes action, a children’s movie and a superhero flick.

Pooja made her acting debut with the Tamil film “Mugamoodi” in 2012. In 2016, she made her Hindi debut with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Mohenjo Daro”. Fast forward to 2025, the actress has worked in several movies and a myriad of genres.

However, Pooja feels there’s “still a lot left”.

She told IANS: “I want to do an action film in which I am doing the action. I love interesting characters and character dramas. I’d love to do a father-daughter story or a mother-daughter story… I’d love to do something about friendship.”

The 34-year-old actress shared that she wants to do a kids film as the genre is not explored much in the country.

“I’d love to do something for children because growing up I always loved watching Harry Potter and something to do with magic. That’s a genre we really haven’t explored in India so much.”

That’s not it!

Pooja, whose latest release is “Deva” starring Shahid Kapoor, expressed her desire to play a superhero on screen.

“I would also someday do a Captain Marvel kind of story where I am the superhero.”

She added: “I feel why do we like to watch movies like either we find ourselves that we want to be like the hero of the film or we feel represented by the person playing us and we feel like ‘this is like me and I am not alone’ or we want to be empowered by the people that we are watching on screen and its important for women out there to have good women characters to look up to.”

“So, there’s a lot I have not done,” she concluded. (IANS)