Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and more…

Ranbir Kapoor plants a sweet kiss on daughter Raha as she turns 2

Mumbai– Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable and heartwarming moment of Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter, Raha, as she celebrates her second birthday today.

The proud father is seen planting a sweet kiss on Raha’s cheek. On Wednesday, Neetu shared an adorable photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their baby girl, Raha. In the heartwarming image, Ranbir is seen lovingly kissing Raha on her head, with Alia watching the moment.

Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, “Our pyaar’s birthday, God bless.” The little birthday girl looks absolutely adorable, sitting between her parents in the car, with her beautiful eyes stealing the spotlight.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a lovely picture of Raha, where she is seen posing with Samara. Raha gazes directly at the camera, flashing an adorable smile. Dressed in a white t-shirt with matching pants and white-and-pink sneakers, she looks absolutely cute.

In the picture, Alia’s little girl is seen perched on the window sill, while Samara gazes out the window. Sharing the beautiful moment, Riddhima wished Raha, writing, “Happy happiest bday, my cutie pie! We love you so much.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into their Diwali celebrations. She posted an adorable photo of Raha performing the aarti with her parents. The family donned coordinated mustard yellow outfits for the occasion.

Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 in the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with daughter Raha in December 2023. They unveiled their daughter’s face for the first time on Christmas last year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly awaited film “Ramayana”, which also stars Sai Pallavi. The makers have set Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 as the release dates for “Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2.”

When Vidya Balan wanted to be a junior Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan once expressed her desire to be a “junior Madhuri Dixit.”

In an old interview, Balan shared how Madhuri’s role in “Tezaab” left an unforgettable impression on her as a young girl. She admitted that her dream of becoming like Madhuri might have been shared by countless others captivated by Dixit’s iconic on-screen presence.

In a video currently circulating on social media, the ‘Shakuntala Devi’ actress can be heard saying, “I was in the seventh standard when I felt like I should be an actor. I don’t know if it was for the right or wrong reasons, but I was very inspired by Madhuri Dixit’s role in ‘Tezaab’.”

She added, “I feel that film is so good that I think in India, so many people would have wanted to become like Madhuri. Though I could not become her, with God’s grace at least I got the chance to fulfill my dream of working in films.”

“Tezaab”, directed by N. Chandra, the film marked Dixit’s first major breakthrough, making her an overnight star. The 1988 released action romance drama also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Interestingly, Vidya Balan recently shared the screen with Madhuri in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”. In the film, Balan reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika, while Dixit played the role of Mandira. Mandira and Mallika are reincarnations of Manjulika and Anjulika in the film that marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. Released in theatres on November 1, the film clashed with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again” at the box office and received mixed responses from audiences.

Sara Ali Khan shares she had a ‘new visitor’ on set

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a new visitor on set, while she was shooting for her next film.

Sara took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture from her night-shoot. The image featured a glimpse of the crescent moon.

“New visitor on set today Chandu Ji long time no see #moonstruck… Spotted by luck,” she shared.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations and said that she is “back to reality.”

For the caption, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality & still chasing the sun.”

However, she did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. After which, she visited the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple. Sara shared a string of pictures posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

On November 5, she shared a glimpse of “baadlo ke bageeche”, which was above the Kedarnath.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of her trekking on a mountain. The actress pointed at Kedarnath and said: “Yeh dekho waha pe hai Kedarnath.”

She then walks up on the mountain and is hilariously heard saying: “Mountain toh end hogaya.” She then shows the beautiful location she reaches after a long trek.

For the caption, she wrote: “Aaj mein upar.. Aasmaan neeche… Kabhi nahi dekha aise Baadalo ke bageeche.”

For the background score, Sara used the track “Aaj main upar” by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu from the 1996 film “Khamoshi: The Musical” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan enjoy cozy coffee catch-up

Mumbai– Veteran actresses Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan recently reunited for a cozy coffee date.

Neena shared a candid photo of the trio, along with their other friends, on Instagram. In the heartwarming image, the three actresses can be seen smiling warmly as they savour their coffee and conversation. Sharing this candid click, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress captioned it, “You have to post a good photo, right?”

In the photo, Neena sits on the floor, holding her coffee and looking stylish in an off-shoulder dress. Neetu sports a blue and white outfit, while Soni Razdan exudes elegance in a chic white co-ord paired with a floral blue top. The photo is definitely serving up major friendship goals.

This snapshot appears to be from Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s birthday celebration, as the little one turns two today.

Both Neetu and Soni penned sweet birthday wishes for their granddaughter earlier in the day. Neetu shared an adorable photo of Raha with her parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, captioning it, “Our pyaar’s birthday. God bless (sic).”

Soni Razdan also shared a precious moment with Raha, accompanied by a heartfelt note. In the image, the proud grandmother holds Raha in her arms as they gaze at monkeys from a balcony. She captioned the picture, “No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much.”

Ranbir and Alia hosted a special birthday party for Raha today, with close friends and family in attendance, including Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi, Ayan Mukerji, and more.

Kareena’s reunion with Rani Mukerji is all about Poo and Tina vibes

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a heartwarming moment between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

The video captures the two friends sharing a warm embrace, with Kareena planting a sweet kiss on Rani’s cheek as they reunite. On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to post the video, captioning it, “Jab POO met TINA… that’s all!” In the background, Karan can be heard saying, “Hi, Hi… Mujhse Dosti Karoge (Will you be friends with me)?”

After Kareena gives Rani a sweet kiss, Karan quips, “I like it. Prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaungi (I’ll go with you to the prom).” Kareena, blushing, responds, “Oh god, why are you doing this?” KJo then turns to Rani and repeats, “Mujhse Dosti Karoge?” to which she jokingly replies, “Kabhi nahi (Never).” Johar responds, “I like it,” while Bebo playfully adds, “We’re already regretting it.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress also posted a sweet selfie of the trio on her Instagram stories, captioning it “Friends Forever” with a red heart emoji.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two actors. One fan commented, “How adorable is Kareena looking, reminding me of her old self. Sooo cute.” Another wrote, “Rani is still looking so good.” A third fan remarked, “Damn!!!!!!!!! Need a movie with them.”

Kareena and Rani have shared the screen in Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, where Kareena played the iconic character Poo. The two also appeared together in Kunal Kohli’s “Mujhse Dosti Karoge.” Rani had played Tina in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying the success of her recent release “Singham Again”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Urvashi Rautela shows off her French speaking skills

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela recently left fans in awe by showcasing her French-speaking skills.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she effortlessly speaks in French, highlighting her linguistic talent. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “My French speaking skills. When you receive so much love from France, it feels only right to embrace their language! Bonjour to a new journey in French merci for the inspiration, my amazing fans! Grateful.”

The actress is seen wearing a short custom-made shimmery ensemble outfit. Her makeup game and hairdo looked on point.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela, who gained prominence after winning the title of Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2015, has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in “NBK 109” alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, “Indian 2” with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, and “Kasoor” with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Additionally, Urvashi will be seen in “Welcome 3” with Akshay Kumar and in “Inspector Avinash 2” alongside Randeep Hooda. She is also starring in “Baap”, a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster “The Expendables”, with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. The ‘Sanam Re actress’ will also portray Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.

Apart from her film projects, Urvashi will feature in an international music video.

Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with “Singh Saab the Great” and has since appeared in several popular films, including “Sanam Re”, “Great Grand Masti”, “Hate Story 4”, and “Pagalpanti”.

She gained significant recognition through her appearances in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music videos, such as “Love Dose” and “Gal Ban Gayi.” The duo teamed up again for the song “Vigdiyan Heeran”, a sequel to Love Dose.

She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with “Mr. Airavata” in 2014 and ventured into Tamil cinema in 2022 with “The Legend.”

Karisma Kapoor asks, what is the intention? as she flaunts her hair

Mumbai– Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to share a series of stunning selfies, flaunting her gorgeous hair.

On Wednesday, she posted a couple of her morning selfies on her Instagram handle, captioning them, “What is the intention? #thattimeofyear #iykyk #earlymornings.”

In the images, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress is seen smiling while showing off her open tresses. Karisma is wearing a black tank top paired with comfy blue pants. She had earlier shared stunning photos of herself in a red lehenga with a matching shrug.

This was her look on the reality show “India’s Best Dancer Season 4”, where she serves as a judge alongside Sajid Khan, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. She also shared a joyful picture of herself bursting a phuljhadi cracker.

Meanwhile, Karisma recently made headlines for making some candid revelations on “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 2”, where she was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During the show, the sisters shared several surprising anecdotes, with Karisma recalling the moment Kareena first confided in her about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Karisma revealed that the conversation took place while she was in London, calling the news “earth-shattering.”

The National Award-winning actress has delivered numerous hits, including “Raja Hindustani”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, and “Judwaa.”

After a brief hiatus, she made her television debut with the soap opera “Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.” Karisma made a successful return to the screen with the web series “Mentalhood” in 2020. More recently, she was seen in Netflix’s mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak”, which was based on the novel “Club You to Death” by Anuja Chauhan.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

The film was released on Netflix on March 15 this year, and received mixed reviews from critics. (IANS)