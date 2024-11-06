Academy of Creative Arts Co-Founders Hetal and Java Joshi on Their Passion for Art and Theater

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—Java Joshi did her Ph. D. in drawing & painting from India and a Masters in Multimedia and Web design from Art Institute of Atlanta. Her husband, Hetal Joshi, came to US for his master’s in computer information systems from Bentley University.

Destiny brought them together, and later the husband-and-wife team co-founded the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, MA. The Academy, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, currently offers over 30 classes, ranging from art, music, and dance to culture, among others.

“First of all, we are parents who are in quest of giving the right foundation, creative education and values to our kids,” the couple says. “With this mission in mind we formed this academy.”

In a video interview with INDIA New England News, the couple talks about their creative passion.

On Nov. 15, the couple will be honored with the Art & Culture Award at the New England Choice Awards gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will be attended by over 400 community and business leaders.