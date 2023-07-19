Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film ‘Jennifer’, a musical love story.

Taking to the social media, Rakul Preet shared a video, wherein she can be seen along with Aman, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and producer Kriesha Koul having a happy conversation.

The film’s musical rights are bagged by T-Series. Rakul, who started her film journey with T-Series, wished that it’s the beginning of beautiful things for her brother too.

“Congratulations brooooo @aman01offl for the launch of your film..I started my journey with @seriesfilms and I hope this is the beginning of beautiful things for you too wishing the entire team of #jennifer all the best,” said Rakul in the caption of the video.

In the captivating backdrop of Dubai, a mesmerising musical love story unfolds, focusing on Jennifer, an ambitious pop singer, and her creative partner, Sunny. The emotional depth of Jennifer’s journey explores the intertwining of life and love, making it an inspiring tale of resilience and transformation.

The movie is produced by Kriesha Koul under the banner Karishmatic sea studios, and directed by Charan Tez.

It stars Kriesha and Aman in the lead.

Sonu Sood shows off jaw-dropping abs in shirtless pics

New Delhi– Actor Sonu Sood has set the temperature soaring as he flaunted his chiseled physique in a social media post on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of his “mornings”, and the hardcore preparation he is undergoing for the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’.

In a streak of shirtless photos, Sonu effortlessly posed for the camera, flaunting his sculpted body. In the first picture he is seen working out, wearing only a black jogger.

The second click shows him wearing a blue rugged denim, and showcasing his chiseled abs. Another photo is a monochrome one wherein he is sitting in a chair, deep in thoughts.

Sonu captioned the photos: “My Mornings #Fateh.” The post was liked by Sonu’s co-star in the movie Jacqueline Fernandez.

The much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said: “The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Nick Jonas’ post on wife Priyanka’s birthday: ‘Love Celebrating You’

New Delhi– Priyanka Chopra just celebrated her 41st birthday, and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, shared an adorable post on the occasion.

Nick took to Instagram and dropped an unseen photo with Priyanka, wherein the couple are sitting on a yacht in a lovestruck pose.

Priyanka is wearing a white and black dotted halter-neck dress paired with white sunglasses, and Nick is in a blue sleeveless tee shirt.

He penned a note along with the photo: “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love,” with a red heart emoji.

The comment section was filled with fans expressing: “Lots of blessings to you both, I’m happy that you are celebrating our queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world.”

Another wrote: “Nick Jonas … his acts of service and affirmation are so strong.”

“You are the greatest happiness for her, you make her happy. keep partying together! Happy Birthday Priyanka;” and

“Happy Birthday to your queen PCJ! We love you and wish you a beautiful blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your gorgeous family!”

Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also shared a video on social media wherein we can see montage of throwback and unseen pictures of PCJ with her mommy, brother, daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick.

The video also shows Priyanka saying: “I don’t wanna have a label. I wanna have a legacy.”

The post was captioned: “Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra.”

Ranbir calls Alia ‘very competitive’, he avoided playing football with her

New Delhi– Bollywood’s heartthrob and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor called his wife and actress Alia Bhatt “very competitive”, and said he would avoid playing a football match with her.

During the Mumbai City FC jersey launch, Ranbir had a candid conversation with sports anchor Mayanti Langer and revealed that the opponent he would never play against was none other than his wife Alia.

Asked who the one player was who he would never play with, he said: “She is very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I’ll be hearing about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk. So I think I would avoid playing with her.”

Langer then suggested that if Alia won, she would have a better and longer celebration than him. To which he replied, “Exactly. So, I’m screwed both ways.”

Reacting to her cousin’s answer, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in Instagram Stories: “The family that kicks together; sticks together! Loved the second answer, Ranbir!”

Talking about his love for football, Ranbir recounted: “I mean, it takes me back to school when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was pretty below average in everything I did, in studies, in dramatics.”

“But when I joined the school football team, I think that’s really where I found an identity, a personality for myself. I think sports really teaches us a lot in life.”

The 40-year-old actor added: “And I remember the first time my name came in the newspaper was because I scored a goal for Bombay Scottish for an inter-school football championship.”

Varun Dhawan wasn’t aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’, spoke about prepping for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari’s movie and also shared a unique anecdote about his 2018 film ‘October’.

During a conversation with IANS at the trailer launch of ‘Bawaal’ in Dubai, when asked about the prerequisites of working in an intense theme, he said: “There’s no comparison, when I did ‘October’, people would ask me how I did it but again it was surrendering to Shoojit dada’s vision at that time and in ‘Bawaal’ the paper had everything.”

“There in ‘October’ I did not get the script because dada did not want me to know about the ending.”

Varun shared in ‘Bawaal’ he was guided by Nitesh Tiwari while prepping for ‘Bawaal’, which has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, as well as Lucknow and two other cities in India.

“Here (in Bawaal), I had everything, every moment written and then he was there for rehearsals,” he said.

‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled married couple. The film revolves around a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small-town in India face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

‘October’, which also stars Banita Sandhu, follows the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern in an unconditional and unconventional manner.

Post ‘Bawaal’, Varun will be seen in films such as ‘Bhediya 2’ and also has the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Prabhu in the series. (IANS)