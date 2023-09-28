Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Mumbai– ‘Bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif and ‘bhaiyya’ Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a message for her ‘best devar’. Vicky posted about Sunny’s new single ‘Jhandey’.

Posting a picture from her wedding, the picture featured Vicky and Sunny. It showed the brothers dressed in white, sitting on a settee with flower strings behind them.

“Happy birthday to the best devar.” She also posted Sunny’s new song ‘Jhandey’.

Vicky too shared the teaser for the song on Instagram and wrote: “You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you,” he wrote.

Sunny on his birthday on Thursday shared his new song ‘Jhandey’ with his fans and friends on social media.

‘Jhandey’, which dropped today is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

The song embarks a new journey for the ‘Shiddat’ actor who aims to release many more unspoken words and unsung songs through his independent YouTube channel “SunSunnyKhez”.

The actor wrote: “Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me.”

On the film front, Sunny has a line up of interesting projects like ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ and ‘Shiddat 2’ in the pipeline.

Tabu: Always a challenging yet beautiful experience to play a character with depth

Mumbai– Acclaimed actress Tabu said she has had the longest relationship with the film ‘Khufiya’ as she was the first one to be cast.

The actress added that it is always a challenging yet beautiful experience to play a character with depth.

This film features Tabu in the role of an independent and fierce R&AW agent, for whom, her work and her country take precedence to everything else. Yet, beneath the layer of espionage, Tabu’s character reveals herself as not just a dedicated agent but also a loving mother and a committed partner, adding depth and nuance to her persona.

Speaking of her character, Tabu said: “I’ve had a long relationship with this film, I think I was one of the first ones to be cast. It is always a challenging yet beautiful experience to play a character with such depth. I would describe Krishna Mehra as a complex and dedicated woman. For her, her work, her career and her sense of duty come before anything else.

The spy thriller, ‘Khufiya’ is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and helmed by Tabu alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.

Tabu added that the director is very independent, strong-willed and fierce.

The actress said: “But at the same time, she is also vulnerable and torn between her love for her country and her personal life. Despite being so dedicated to her work, we see the vulnerable side of Krishna come to light when she is with her partner and in her interactions with her son. I think this goes to show how layered she is as a person.”

‘Khufiya’ will stream on Netflix from October 5.

Sonu Sood drags his manager for ‘early morning workout’; says ‘stay fit’

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday gave major fitness goals, as he flaunted his physique in a social media post, giving a glimpse of his early morning workout, flanked by his manager.

Sonu is a fitness freak, and his social media account is full of glimpses of his workout and training sessions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonu shared a mirror selfie, wherein he can be seen standing on a treadmill. He is wearing an olive green tee shirt and grey shorts.

Sonu shows off his muscular legs in the picture.

He captioned the photo as: “When u drag ur manager friend for an early morning workout… stay fit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is shooting for the much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh’. It is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said, “The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Sonu was last seen as Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

Ranbir brings out sinister side but it’s Bobby Deol who takes the cake in ‘Animal’ teaser

Mumbai– The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Animal’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it features Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor undergoing a stellar transformation into a bloody avatar.

The two minutes 26 seconds long teaser starts off with the characters of Ranbir and Rashmika Mandana discussing their future plans of having kids.

Rashmika’s character then asks him, “You won’t be like your father, right?” which throws him off completely and this is where the teaser picks the momentum.

The next shot shows Ranbir’s character being showered with slaps on his face by his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The following shots establish the ground for his character’s transformation until we see Ranbir in a thick stubble and a suave avatar walking around the city with his gang in suits.

The teaser becomes fierce as we see the Ranbir Kapoor’s animal in full glory with blood smeared across his face and body as he unveils a huge ammunition away from the camera lens against a rival gang following a bloody showdown with bullets being peppered in every corner.

The teaser ends with Ranbir’s character lying dead on the floor as he promises his father in voice-over to bring back someone as the final shot closes with the intriguing appearance of Bobby Deol in a chiselled avatar.

The teaser also features a cold background score on the lines of a western spaghetti cinema with whistle and bells in prominence.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame and also stars Tripti Dimri.

Produced by T-Series, the film is all set to bow in theatres on December 1.

Alia Bhatt drops unseen pics with b’day boy Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday showered birthday love on husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, as the latter has turned 41, saying he makes everything magical.

Alia took to Instagram, and shared a string of unseen pictures with Ranbir.

In the first photo, which is a little blurred, Alia can be seen giving a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek. The couple seems to be sitting in a balcony on a high rise building. The selfie is being clicked by Ranbir.

The second picture shows the lovebirds enjoying a game at a stadium. Both are facing backwards towards the camera, with Alia holding onto Ranbir tightly. Wearing a matching cap with Ranbir, Alia sports a braided ponytail, and is donning a white tee shirt. While Ranbir is wearing a blue checkered shirt.

The next photo shows Alia flaunting her beautiful smile in a selfie, while she poses with a big figure of numeric 8 in the background. “Eight” is Ranbir’s lucky number, and Alia follows it religiously.

Then there is a solo black and white picture of Ranbir from their wedding. There is also a candid photo from their mehendi ceremony, and the series ends with a closeup picture of Ranbir.

Alia captioned the post as: “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me.. all I’d like to say is… happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical”.

Gauahar Khan commented: “Happy Birthday Ranbir”, P V Sindhu wrote: “Happy birthday Ranbir!! Love the Yankees support”.

Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis, and birthday wishes on the post.

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh. She was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot.

While, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline. (IANS)