Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra, mom Madhu beam with pride as Siddharth Chopra’s wedding ceremony inches closer

Mumbai– Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her mother Madhu and the family are all set to celebrate the wedding of Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers flew down to India to celebrate Siddharth’s special day. Ahead of the wedding, Madhu was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed at the venue. However, amidst the festivities, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra was missing from the celebrations.

Earlier, Priyanka too was absent from Parineeti’s wedding to politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur.

Earlier, Priyanka took blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. The pictures shared by the actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup.

Dropping sneak peeks of her religious visit on Insta, PeeCee wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite”.

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu’s next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The project will be made under the direction of ‘RRR’ maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports were rife that she had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, nothing has been made official till now.

Prior to that, Priyanka expressed her grief after the devastation the Los Angeles wildfires. She took to her Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

She wrote, “I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support”.

The actress added, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes. Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details”.

Rakul Preet Singh wishes ‘Happy Anniversary to the two most incredible people’

Mumbai– One of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her parents, Kulwinder Singh, and Rajender Kaur’s wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post.

The ‘Runway 34’ actress took to her IG and dropped before and after photographs of her parents, along with an emotional note.

“Happy Anniversary to the two most incredible people who make love look so effortless and beautiful. Saccha pyaar wahi hai jo aap dono ke beech hai – simple, pure, aur forever. The way you care for each other, laugh together, and continue to grow hand in hand is such an inspiration. Your love story is a reminder of what’s truly important in life – compassion, patience, and the joy of sharing every moment with someone special. I am so thankful for the love and kindness you’ve shown, not just to each other, but to our entire family. I’m lucky to have you both in my life, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness, health, and endless love”, the diva wrote with five red heart emojis.

Her “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” co-star Bhumi Pednekar penned in the comment section, “Happy Anniversary Aunty and Uncle”.

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming laughter ride, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the project will feature Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in supportive roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus on the technical crew, Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the head of the cinematography, whereas Ninad Khanolkar has looked after the editing.

Going by the previews from the movie, the drama will share the tale of a Delhi professional as he attempts to navigate a complicated love triangle after his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” is slated to reach the cinema halls on 21st February this year.

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her ‘shaadi’ look in the pink city

Mumbai– As the wedding season continues, Sonakshi Sinha shared some stunning ethnic looks to inspire fashion mongers. For her first attire, the ‘Dabangg’ actress went for a blue sharara with gota-patti work and matching jewelry.

As far as the second ensemble is concerned, she looked like a sight-to-behold in a red patiala suit with big jumkas, and tille wali jutti.

Sonakshi Sinha also slayed in a blue velvet long kurta, paired with some stunning kundan jewelry.

“Shaadi lookbook! Mehendi…pheras…reception! Styled by my lovelies @sanamratansi and @jaferalimunshi (tap for deets)”, the diva captioned her IG post.

Commenting on the post, Sanjeeda Shaikh remarked, “My sunder ladki.”

Apart from Sonakshi, Zaheer also shared few pictures from the same wedding in the stories section of Instagram. The couple have been spending some fun time in Jaipur for the past few days.

The couple also shared multiple pictures and videos from their Australia vacation earlier in January this year.

On professional front Sonakshi was last seen in a horror comedy ‘Kakuda’ along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Saqib Salim.

According to various media reports Sonakshi and Zaheer will be next seen in “Tu Hai Meri Kiran”. Last, they were seen together in “Double XXL” which did not do very well at box-office.

Apart from this, Sonakshi will be seen in “Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness” which also features Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar. The film is being directed by Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Same day ,they threw a lavish reception party at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant ‘Bastion’ in Dadar, Mumbai. The reception by attended by top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan. They dated for seven years before getting married.

Sonu Sood’s dedication to storytelling is inspiring, reveals Krushna Patil

Mumbai– After proving his acting prowess, Sonu Sood recently made his directorial debut with the upcoming film “Fateh”. Krushna Prakash Patil, who made her debut with the film, opened up about working with the “Dabangg” actor.

Krushna Patil feels blessed as she not only got a chance to work with Sonu Sood in her debut project but also got a lot of guidance from him. She said, “Working with Sonu Sood sir was an absolute pleasure and a valuable experience. He’s a talented actor and director who brings so much passion and energy to his work. I really admire his ability to bring out the best of his co-stars. Also, he helped me to grow as an actor and his dedication to storytelling is inspiring and I feel lucky to have worked with him.”

For those who do not know, Krushna Patil came to Mumbai after completing her B.Sc in Aurangabad to try her luck in the entertainment Industry. She got a direct call from the production company for her debut film. Shedding light on the same, she revealed, “I had worked with Sonu Sood sir on a couple of ads earlier and his production team contacted me to audition for Fateh. Fortunately, I got selected and that’s how I landed my role.”

Before getting her big break, Krushna Patil worked as a model, doing TV commercials, print campaigns, and music videos. Her first television commercial was with Boman Irani.

In addition to this, her music video “Nakhre”, with famous Punjabi singer and actor Jassi Gill, crossed 2 million views.

Circling back to “Fateh”, the film has been backed by Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama. With Sonu Sood in the titular role, the movie will also see Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The drama revolves around the life of Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate after a local girl goes missing.

Malaika Arora discovers her love for sarees

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora recently admitted that although she doesn’t wear sarees often, she can’t help but wonder why she doesn’t do it more especially when it’s in striking red.

The diva recently shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her effortless elegance in a red saree. Along with the video, she reflected on her rare yet undeniable love for sarees. In the video, Malaika effortlessly exudes elegance as she gracefully moves in a glossy red satin saree. The actress paired the traditional outfit with a sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl complimented her look with chunky golden bangles and a statement choker.

In the video, Malaika is seen standing in front of a mirror as she strikes different poses for the camera. She also added “Maula Mere Maula” instrumental song to the video.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made headlines after her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared his marriage plans months after their breakup.

During the trailer launch of “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, the ‘Singham Again’ actor was asked about his plans for marriage.

Arjun responded saying, “Jab hongi tab aap sabko bata dunga. Aaj toh film ko discuss karne ka aur celebrate karne ka mauka hai. So let’s talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, mujhe koi jhijak nahi hogi. Aap sab jaante ho how I am as a person. So right now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, fir meri biwi ka jab waqt aayega tab uske baare mein baat kar lenge.” (When it happens, I will let you all know. Today is the time to discuss and celebrate the film. So let’s talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate. You all know how I am as a person. So for now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and when the time comes for my wife, we’ll talk about that then.)

Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, parted ways in 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor asks Khushi to wear a t-shirt with her face on it

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her immense pride and love for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, as the latter prepares for her big-screen debut in “Loveyapa.”

In an emotional post, Janhvi expressed admiration for Khushi’s dedication to her craft and the effort she has put into her debut role. The ‘Dhadak’ actress also humorously asked Khushi to wear a t-shirt with her face on it, just like Janhvi wore.

On Thursday, Janhvi shared a couple of photos on her Instagram showing the two sisters sharing a warm hug and posing together. The ‘Bawaal’ actress sported a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which also featured a childhood photo of Janhvi and Khushi.

For the caption, Janhvi wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]… but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

On a related note, “Loveyapa,” directed by Advait Chandan, marks the big-screen debut of both Khushi and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is slated to hit theaters on February 7.

Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and veteran actors Rekha and Dharmendra, among others.

Interestingly, despite being at the same venue on the same night, SRK and Salman arrived separately and were seen posing for photos separately. Both actors attended the screening, but at different times. (IANS)