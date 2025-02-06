Bank of America Private Bank Client Advisor Mary Aggarwal’s Story of Struggle, Resilience, Triumph and a Passion for Managing Wealth

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–In 2008, Mary Aggarwal made a life-altering decision to walk away from an abusive situation after 10 years of endurance, choosing a path of freedom and empowerment for her two daughters who were just eight and one at the time. With only a small retirement and $15,000 in her bank account, she was ready to face the unknown.

Today, she is a Managing Director and Private client Advisor at Bank of America Private Bank. She works with high-profile clients, their families and family offices with investable assets north of $3 million, providing access to Bank of America’s global resources across the enterprise.

“We can’t make promises or guarantee an outcome. I am energized by the belief that money is the fifth element, a powerful force that shapes the world around us,” says Ms. Aggarwal. “My passion for wealth management stems from my own personal experience and a deep desire to leave a legacy of tangible and intangible assets.”

She says wealth allows us to empower others, invest in dreams and leave a legacy that transcends lives.

“Money is not just a tool for personal gain; it is a vehicle for creating impact and driving meaningful change,” says Ms. Aggarwal. “Over the course of my career, I have seen how my clients use their wealth to uplift communities, fund education, support innovation, and address global issues like poverty and healthcare.”

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Aggarwal will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

At Bank of America, she leads a team of five professionals – including a client manager, portfolio manager, trust officer, wealth strategist and private bank associate-who bring expertise in investment management, complex credit, trust and estate planning services, business transition planning, family dynamics, governance, and education. With 24 years of industry experience-including 17 years at Bank of America (two of which in Boston) and seven years at Wells Fargo Private Bank- Ms. Aggarwal brings deep expertise to her role.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Aggarwal.

INDIA New England News: Tell us about your personal journey.

Mary Aggarwal: In 2014, I remarried and embraced a new chapter in life, growing our family from three to six. My husband, a physician entrepreneur, introduced me to the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship, further enriching my understanding of resilience and purpose in both family and professional life.

In 2018, I took a leap of faith and left banking to pursue my own startup. At the same time, I joined my husband in scaling his growing healthcare group, which ultimately lead to a successful sale to a strategic buyer.

Following the sale in 2020, we grappled with the pandemic causing our neurodiverse 9th grade daughter severe depression. Since it was difficult to find effective resources for her in Los Angeles, we found a school in Beverly Massachusetts that promised to help us with her educational needs. In 2021, we decided to move to Boston to provide her and our two younger ones with better education and resources, embarking on an exciting new journey in our lives.

It’s been a remarkable journey of both self-discovery and wealth discovery- one that has shaped my mission and purpose. As a mother of four, I have navigated complex family dynamics, parenting children with autism and special needs, and the challenges of entrepreneurship, with my own startup and my husband’s high value exit. I have found peace and fulfillment in philanthropy and through it all, I have learned invaluable lessons about resilience, purpose, and financial stewardship. Return to advising.

INE: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

MA: My choice to re-join Bank of America Private Bank, was driven by my desire to serve and help my clients uncover their own definition of success. My goal is to provide them with a sense of security today, build their confidence for the future and enable them to focus on what truly matters to them whether it’s their family, their business, or their personal aspirations. I am incredibly proud of what I have accomplished in such a short time in building my business from ground up, attracting the right clients, and achieving significant growth.

However, for me, true success isn’t measured solely by rankings or revenue. It’s about helping my clients preserve their legacies across generations by implementing tailored wealth strategies. My greatest fulfillment comes from ensuring that wealth isn’t accumulated but leveraged to create meaningful impact, support families, and empower future generations.

As a designated Institutional Client Advisor, I also advise private and public institutions, endowments and nonprofit organizations in healthcare and education. I collaborate with their boards, Chief Financial Officers, trustees, and investment committees to develop investment strategies that preserve capital and advance institutional objectives. My role includes assisting in the creation of investment policy statements that define asset allocation, portfolio structure, and long-term financial goals.

INE: 4. If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

MA: During COVID, like many parents, my family faced significant mental health challenges. I realized that in order to support my daughter who is on Autism Spectrum, I needed to change my perspectives and deepen my understanding of neurodiversity. To do so, I pursued training to become a certified parent coach, learning how to parent in a way that embraced who she is rather than trying to fit her into traditional molds.

When I joined Bank of America two years ago, I sought Disability Action Network (DAN) to connect with other employees who shared similar experiences. Today, I serve as one of the chairs of the Eastern New England chapter of DAN. I work closely with regional segment leaders and other chapter leaders to share best practices, championing the Bank of America’s great place to work strategy, and implement employee network initiatives at local level.

DAN has provided me with a powerful platform to share my story and offer hope to anyone navigating similar challenges. Beyond my work at the bank, I am deeply committed to giving back to the community. I currently serve as a member of the Philanthropic Board of Advisors for Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. This board is composed of approximately 100 donors and volunteers who are committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. As an ambassador, advisor, I help engage new networks and champion transformative care and groundbreaking research taking place at Boston Children’s. Giving back is an essential part of who I am, and I am committed to paying with both time and resources. In addition to financials contributions, I dedicated over 100 hours of volunteer service last year to causes that support children, healthcare, and academic institutions. These experiences have reinforced my belief that wealth is most powerful when used to create opportunities, uplift others and drive meaningful change.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

MA: I am naturally curious about the people around me because I believe that everyone has a story to tell-you just have to stop and ask. And so, I do! I love engaging in conversations, making connections within my community, and learning from others’ experiences and perspectives. There is so much wisdom to be gained simply by listening, and I find joy in uncovering unique journeys that shape people’s lives.

Some of my greatest fascinations include the Roman Empire, the history of the Vikings, Elizabethan England, and founding of America. To me, history is more than just a record of the past it is a window into complexities of human nature, leadership, and resilience. Cooking is also my therapy. The process of creating something from scratch, experimenting with flavors, and perfecting a dish brings me a sense of calm and fulfillment. I particularly enjoy when I get the chemistry just right – it’s a reminder that food, much like wealth is best when shared and enjoyed with others.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

MA: I never forget a face, and this unique talent has served me well in both personal and professional settings. For example, after meeting a key executive briefly over a zoom call, I was able to recognize this individual among a crowd at a major conference. The fortuitous “re-meet” became a pivotal moment, enabling my husband to successfully execute the strategic exit of his growing medical company.

In addition, I possess a natural ability to look beneath the surface. My strong intuition, exceptional analytical skills, and knack for connecting the dots allow me to uncover and understand people’s deeper motivations- those that are not immediately obvious. This rare combination of skills has consistently helped me build meaningful connections and identify opportunities that others might overlook.

INE: Your favorite books?

MA:

What happened to you? – Bruce D. Perry, MD, PHD/ Oprah Winfrey

Sapiens- Yuval Harari

The Seat of the Soul- Gary Zukav

The Soul of Money-Lynn Twist

Man’s Search for Ultimate Meaning- Viktor E. Frankl

The Alchemist- Paolo Coelho.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

MA:

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do!” – Steve Jobs

“It’s not your fault if you are born poor, but it’s your fault if you die poor.” – Bill Gates

INE: Who inspires you the most?

MA It is not one person who inspires me; rather, inspiration comes to me in many forms, often when I need it most. Different people have crossed my path at various times, each offering guidance and encouragement in their own unique way. I truly believe when the student is ready, the teacher appears.

Strangely enough, whenever I turn inward and seek answers from my soul, inspiration finds its way to me. Although in life, we are sometimes blessed with people who redefine love, strength, and selflessness. My husband, Vinay Aggarwal is that person for me. He did not just marry me- he embraced my daughters as his own, stood by my side through every challenge, and became the pillar of my strength I never knew I needed.

INE: Tell us about your husband Vinay.

MA: From building a life together to navigating ups and downs of parenthood, he has been my unwavering support. He is much more than just an incredible husband and father- he is also an amazing physician, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a leader in every sense of the word. His innovative entrepreneurial mindset and his relentless pursuit of excellence continue to inspire me every single day.

He balances it all with grace, never letting his responsibilities take away from the love and time he pours into our family. I am beyond grateful to walk this journey with him, to witness his kindness, brilliance, and unwavering love every day. My life would not be complete without him, and I am endlessly proud of the man he is.

Finally, my children are my greatest teachers, each with their unique strengths and challenges, and that have shown me that parenting is not about one approach-it is about meeting each child where they are and loving them fully. Because of them, I strive everyday to be more patient, more present, and more open to lessons they continue to teach me. Especially my daughter who is on the spectrum, has transformed the way I see the world and parent with deeper understanding of neurodiversity. She has taught me to embrace her for who she is, not who I expected her to be, and in doing so, she made me a better parent.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

MA: My core values are rooted in purpose and meaning, and I find peace, direction, and the courage to persevere, no matter the circumstances. Living with purpose fuels my resilience, helps me see the bigger picture, and reminds me to trust the universe, and approach the challenges with confidence. I strive to live intentionally, ensuring that my actions and choices align with a greater sense of fulfillment and impact.

For me, it’s about touching as many souls as I can and making a difference in meaningful ways, living in alignment with my soul’s true calling. It is not just a belief but a way of life that anchors me in positivity and hope.

INE: If you get a chance to meet, who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

MA: Oprah Winfrey. Oprah embodies wisdom, resilience, and success, all while staying authentic and compassionate. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global icon is incredibly inspiring, and she used her platform to uplift and empower others. I admire how she champions important causes, encourages self-improvement, and creates meaningful conversations that impact lives. Meeting her would be an incredible opportunity to learn from her experiences, gain insight into her perspective on life and understand how she has influenced the world so profoundly.

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

MA: I choose trust! Love is a beautiful and powerful emotion, but without trust, love can’t truly thrive. Trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship-it brings stability, security, and understanding.

With trust, love has the freedom to grow deeper, stronger, and more genuine. Trust is what holds everything together, making it the cornerstone of all lasting connections. Trust means you can rely on someone, share your vulnerabilities, and know that person will honor and respect you.