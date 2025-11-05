Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Lands in Hyderabad, Teases Big Project with Mahesh Babu

Mumbai — Priyanka Chopra is back on the grind, and Hyderabad just got the first sighting. After wrapping up her festive celebrations, the global star jetted into the city for her buzzed-about film with blockbuster king SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu.

PeeCee dropped a quick Instagram Story from the Hyderabad streets and even tagged Mahesh Babu, sending fans into frenzy. Earlier, she shared a snap from her flight saying, “And we’re off again… destination exciting.”

The untitled film, widely known as “SSMB29,” has been making headlines for months. Rajamouli has promised a massive, never-before-seen reveal of the movie’s world this November — and word is, Mahesh Babu is doing all his own stunts.

This marks the first on-screen pairing of Priyanka and Mahesh Babu — a casting move fans have been waiting years for.

Hyderabad may never be the same.

Huma Qureshi Says Patna Trip Felt Like ‘Coming Home’ as She Preps for Maharani 4

Mumbai — Actress Huma Qureshi just made an emotional return to Patna, and she says it felt like stepping right back into the skin of Rani Bharti — her firebrand Chief Minister character from the hit political drama Maharani.

With Bihar gearing up for Phase 1 polling, Huma visited the state to shoot for Maharani 4, which dives even deeper into the political storm she’s been navigating onscreen.

“Rani Bharti is back,” Huma said, calling the trip a total homecoming. She talked about visiting the Bihar Assembly, meeting students at Patna Women’s College, and digging into some proper local food — all while dressed as Rani. “People connect with her so deeply. It felt like living her story beyond the screen,” she said.

Maharani follows an ordinary homemaker who’s thrust into power after her husband, the sitting CM, is taken out of the political picture. The show blends drama, caste politics, corruption, and the climb of a woman who figures out the game as she plays it.

Season 4 is set to launch November 7 on Sony LIV — and this time, Rani’s not just dealing with Bihar. She’s aiming national.

Buckle up. Rani Bharti isn’t done fighting yet.

Hina Khan Recreates Kajol’s Legendary K3G Scene — Fans Get Major Nostalgia

Mumbai — Hina Khan is taking Bollywood fans straight back to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham days — and the internet is loving it.

The TV star posted a reel where she channels her inner Kajol, delivering the iconic “Woh meri dukaan hadapna chahta hai!” line with full drama. Dressed in a rich Rajasthani lehenga and traditional jewelry, Hina went all-in on the royal vibe, captioning it: “And reeling continues…”

The original scene featured Kajol and Simone Singh — and Hina’s playful tribute has fans flooding her comments with heart emojis and nostalgia.

Hina, who became a household name as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been in the industry for over 15 years and even made waves on the Cannes red carpet. Recently, she’s been appearing on Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Rocky Jaiswal while bravely sharing her journey battling breast cancer.

She’s been open about wearing wigs after chemotherapy and has been using her platform to spread awareness — all while keeping her spirit strong.

Queen energy on screen and off.

Parineeti Chopra Sends Sweet Birthday Love to Fellow New Mommy Athiya Shetty

Mumbai — It’s a moms-only love fest! Parineeti Chopra, who just welcomed her first baby boy in October, took to social media to wish her fellow new mom Athiya Shetty a warm and gushy birthday.

Sharing a cute pic of Athiya, Parineeti wrote, “Happppiestt Birthday, Mamma! The sweetest, kindest girl,” complete with heart emojis. The “mamma” reference hits extra sweet — both actresses stepped into motherhood this year.

Parineeti and husband Raghav Chadha became parents last month, telling fans, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy… our hearts are fuller.” The couple married in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Athiya and cricketer husband KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah (meaning “Gift of God”), back in March. The pair announced the birth with an artsy swan-themed post that nearly broke the internet.

Both actresses have been sharing gentle peeks of their mom life online — no drama, just diapers, soft smiles, and pure baby love.

Bollywood currently has the cutest mommy club going.

Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘The Girlfriend’ Will Be Talked About for Years

Mumbai — Rashmika Mandanna is still riding the high from Thamma, but she’s already looking ahead — and she says her next film The Girlfriend is the one everyone will be discussing long after the box office dust settles.

The actress, who’s been juggling everything from Pushpa to Kubera, says she’s not here to repeat herself. “I want to be that artist who does variety,” she shared. “When people come to watch me, I want them to feel something — to disconnect from life and just enjoy those few hours.”

Rashmika made it clear she doesn’t let box office numbers control her choices. “The second I start thinking ‘I’ve made it,’ I can’t push myself anymore,” she said. “The Girlfriend isn’t about numbers. It’s an important story. I know it’s going to be spoken about for many more years.”

The upcoming romantic drama, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty and directed by Rahul Ravindran, is being described as emotional, niche, and thought-provoking. It hits theaters November 7, 2025 in multiple languages.

And Rashmika’s schedule isn’t slowing down — she’s also set to appear in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa.

Looks like the “National Crush” is aiming for long-term legacy, not just weekend collections. (Source: IANS)