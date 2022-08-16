Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Sanon, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Eternally Confused And Eager for Love’ finds a fan in Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be loving the Indian comedy-drama streaming series, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager for Love’. The actress had also expressed her sentiment for the show as she recently shared the poster of the show on her social media.

‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’, which is available to stream on Netflix, is raunchy in all the right spots, but with a beating heart at its centre. It stars Vihaan Samat as the protagonist, who plays the role of a guy seeking love and his adventures endured in his path.

Reacting to the appreciation, Vihaan Samat, who was earlier seen in another Netflix drama series ‘Mismatched’, said in a statement, “It’s an honour to be mentioned by PC for my work and I’m glad that people are loving the show.”

The actor further mentioned that he could connect with his character on a subconscious level which helped him to portray it better, “I really connected with Ray’s character and it was an awesome journey. I’m excited to see what the future holds for me now.”

Bipasha, Karan announce pregnancy: ‘A creation manifested by our love’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from her pregnancy shoot. In one picture, Bipasha is seen dressed in a white shirt while her husband Karan is seen lovingly kissing her baby bump. She captioned the images: “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.” “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.” She added: “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga.” Bipasha met Karan on the sets of “Alone” in 2015. The two got married in 2016. The actress was earlier dating actor John Abraham. Akshay grooves to ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ after 28 years for ‘Selfiee’ Mumbai– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen recreating the magic of the 1994 song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ for the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’. However, he also penned quirky birthday note for actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the movie alongside him 28 years ago. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him dancing to the song, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ from the film with the same name. He captioned it: “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!” Directed by Sameer Malkan, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ also stars Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The film went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a box office success at the end of its theatrical run. Akshay and Saif have worked together in movies such as ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Keemat – They Are Back’, ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ and ‘Tashan’. According to reports, ‘Selfiee’ also stars Emraan Haashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay will star next in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and the yet-to-titled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake. Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar Mumbai– From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon wants them to be at her swayamvar. Kriti in a conversation talks about her interest in organising a swayamwar for herself and also shared who all should be a part of it. During a live show on Roposo, Kriti said: “Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?” The actress added: “I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar.” On the work front, the 32-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Heropanti’ starring Tiger Shroff, has a gamut of films lined up for release. Kriti, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, will be seen in movies such as ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganpath’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Shehzada’. (IANS)