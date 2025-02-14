Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra pens a special Valentine’s Day wish for her ‘forever’ Nick Jonas

Mumbai– Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating another Valentine’s Day together. Wishing her ‘forever’, PeeCee shared a before and after picture with the American singer and actor.

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stunning as they twin in white. This was followed by a current photograph of the lovebirds from the ‘Desi Girl’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. The one thing common in both the pictures is that PeeCee is lovingly holding Nick Jonas’ hand.

“How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine”, the diva captioned the photo.

After dating one another for some time, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony with both Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

In the meantime, Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently occupied with the wedding nuptials of PeeCee’s bother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya, who exchanged vows in a close-knit ceremony on February 7.

The week-long festivities featured a range of events, such as a Haldi, and Sangeet. Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted glimpses of the events on their Instagram handles. The duo was also seen performing their duties as the sister and brother-in-law of the groom with full vigour.

Shifting our focus to Priyanka Chopra’s professional commitments, the reports suggest that PeeCee has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu’s next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The highly-anticipated project is being helmed by ‘RRR’ maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport sometime back, reports were rife that the stunner had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, the movie buffs are still awaiting an official confirmation.

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has joined forces with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film.

Furthermore, PeeCee will also be a part of the second season of her blockbuster show “Citadel”.

Ananya Panday gives a sweet birthday shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently took to social media to wish her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, on his birthday.

The actress shared a heartfelt post, sparking further speculation about their relationship. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress dropped a candid picture of Blanco in which he is seen wearing a black jacket and a beanie. Ananya captioned the picture, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @walker_blanco (crocodile emoji).”

Last December, Walker made headlines when he cheered for Ananya after she won an award for her performance in the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”

Blanco shared a picture of Ananya holding her award on his Instagram Story, adding a red heart and clapping emojis as the caption. In response, the actress reposted the story with the caption “Walkieee” followed by a blushing emoji.

This was not the first time a former model from Chicago had shown his support for the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress. In October, for Ananya’s birthday, he posted a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a photo of her smiling with her hand resting on her head. He captioned the post back then: “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!”

Although neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly confirmed their relationship, their shared moments during special occasions have led fans to believe in their blossoming romance.

On the professional front, Chunky Panday’s daughter is preparing for her role in “Kesari Chapter 2,” a courtroom drama based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan and is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film’s premise revolves around Nair’s fight against the British Empire following the shocking cover-up of a massacre.

Besides this, Ananya also has a romantic film, “Chand Mera Dil,” opposite actor Lakshya, and the second season of “Call Me Bae” lined up for release.

Salman Khan wishes everyone on Valentine’s Day with a wholesome family pic

Mumbai– Salman Khan is a true family man. While many celebs posted pictures with their partners on social media this Valentine’s Day, he shared a photo of his entire clan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a family photo featuring all members, including father Salim Khan, mother Sushila, Helen, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, along with their respective partners and children.

“Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, and Khanenians wish you all a happy Familitines Day,” the ‘Kick’ actor wrote while sharing the wholesome photo on his IG.

Adoring the post, one Instagram user wrote, “Love you, Salman sir…”, while another commented, “Perfect family”.

Recently, Salman Khan shared his advice on how to move on from a breakup. The ‘Sultan’ actor said, “Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’” Interacting with his nephew Arhaan Khan during his podcast “Dumb Biryani”, Salman shared, “Girlfriend broke up and went away, it’s okay, go. Bye bye. When you have to take out a bandaid, how do you do it? You pull it out. Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’”

Talking about his work lineup, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming flick “Sikandar.” Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the project has Rashmika Mandanna onboard as the leading lady. Additionally, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar are also part of the film’s core cast. While Pritam has composed the songs for the drama, the music has been scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Sikandar” is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 18, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about ‘chaotic life of an actor’

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna is back to shoot with the Salman Khan-starrer “Sikandar” and said that she is back to “this chaotic life of an actor”.

Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she mentioned that she is busy with “Sikandar” night shoot. She shared a picture of herself making a Korean heart as she posed for the cameras.

For the caption, the “Chhaava” actress wrote: “PS – Sikandar night shoot. I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor.

‘Sikandar’ marks the Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. “Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Rashmika’s latest release is “Chhaava”, where she plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant. It sheds light on the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

With Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji, “Chhaava” also has Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.It is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Rashmika is also set to appear in several other major releases this year, including “Kubera” featuring Dhanush, “Rainbow” starring Dev Mohan, “Thama” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, “Animal Park” with Ranbir Kapoor and “The Girlfriend”.

Richa Chadha’s Valentine’s Day gift: A new love story ‘Akhri Somvaar’

Mumbai– This Valentine’s Day, actress Richa Chadha is set to captivate audiences with a brand-new love story.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actress has unveiled “Akhri Somvaar,” a dramedy that she has not only written but also stars in. As per reports, during the second lockdown, while the world was at a standstill, Chadha wasn’t content just being a producer. She channeled her creativity into writing the script for a heartfelt dramedy.

Speaking about the project, Richa shared, “From my experiences of growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household, from my childhood, watching older cousins be set up for arranged marriages, emerged this deeply personal story that I think a lot of families will resonate with. When we graduate from college, we are full of dreams and ambitions. Somehow those dreams get dulled when we enter the job market, and before you know it, your’e in your mid-30s hoping to have both a career and a husband/family, but society thinks it’s too late, and you become jaded because the dreams are now not achievable.”

“It is a slice-of-life story about coming undone and coming together. I think there is currently a dearth of family entertainment. And I think as an actor, my comic timing has been greatly underutilized. Speaking as a producer, It is a monetizable asset,” the ‘Fukrey’ actress added.

“Akhri Somvaar” follows the story of a successful reality TV producer who, after being labeled a “childless cat lady” by a colleague, becomes determined to find a partner and settle down. The film promises to offer a unique perspective on love, societal pressures, and the lengths people will go to for their dream wedding. While Richa is excited about the project, she is keeping details under wraps, including the name of the director chosen to lead this captivating venture.

Richa Chadha was most recently seen in the Netflix web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she portrayed the character of Lajjo. The series was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sonam Kapoor love ‘forever crush’ Anand Ahuja ‘more than online shopping’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Valentine’s Day has penned a note for her “forever crush” Anand Ahuja, whom she loves more than “online shopping.”

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing with Anand, whom she is forever grateful to have. In the first picture, the couple are seen smiling at the camera as they posed. Anand picked up Sonam in the second photograph and were seen laughing as they got clicked.

“Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress and Anand began dating in 2016. They had first met in 2014 through their mutual friend Pernia Qureshi. They tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Sonam made her acting debut in 2007 with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Saawariya”. She was then seen in several films including “Raanjhanaa”, “Neerja”, “Aisha”, “Pad Man”, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, “Veere Di Wedding”and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among others.

She was last seen in Shome Makhija’s film “Blind”, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

“Blind”, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Talking about Sonam’s work, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name.

Recently, Sonam celebrated seven years of ‘Padman’, a social comedy, which released in 2018.

Commemorating the milestone, Sonam Kapoor shared some stills and videos from the drama on the stories section of her Instagram handle. Written and helmed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. His inspiring journey was also narrated by Twinkle Khanna in her fictional story “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.”

While Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan aka Pad Man in the film, Radhika Apte is seen as his better half, Gayatri Chauhan.

The cast of the movie also saw Jyoti Subhash, Mrinmayee Godbole, Parul Chouhan, Soumya Vyas, Yogesh Shreekant Pandey, A. R. Rama, Himika Bose, Mrudul Satam, Riva Bubber, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Wahib Kapadia, Rajesh Tiwari, Urmila Mahanta, and Suneel Sinha in pivotal roles. (IANS)