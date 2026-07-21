Face-to-Face: Leading with Purpose — Sunita Kanchinadam’s Vision for TiE Boston

BOSTON — When Sunita Kanchinadam officially became the 15th President of TiE Boston on July 1, she inherited leadership of one of New England’s most influential entrepreneurial organizations. But for Kanchinadam, the role is less about taking charge and more about giving back to a community that has helped shape thousands of entrepreneurs over nearly three decades.

In an exclusive Face-to-Face interview with INDIA New England News, Kanchinadam reflects on her personal journey, her long-standing involvement with TiE Boston, and her vision for strengthening one of the region’s most important networks for founders, investors, executives, and innovators.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below:

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in financial technology and global financial services, Kanchinadam brings both corporate leadership experience and a deep commitment to entrepreneurship. Throughout her career, she has led major technology transformation initiatives, managed global teams, and helped organizations navigate periods of rapid change. Today, as Managing Director at Bank of New York, she continues to work at the intersection of technology, finance, and innovation.

Yet it is her years of volunteer leadership within TiE Boston—as a Board Director, Chair of TiECON East, and Chair of TiE Women—that have prepared her for this new role.

Rather than viewing entrepreneurship solely through the lens of startups, Kanchinadam believes innovation happens at every stage of business and within organizations of every size. She sees TiE Boston as a platform that connects experienced entrepreneurs with first-time founders, corporate innovators with venture investors, and emerging technologies with practical business execution.

One of her primary goals as President is to expand TiE Boston’s reach while strengthening the organization’s core mission of mentorship, education, networking, and community building.

She believes today’s entrepreneurs face a dramatically different environment than they did just a few years ago. That changing landscape will be front and center at TiECON East 2026, TiE Boston’s flagship annual conference, scheduled for October 2 at the Boston Marriott Burlington.

Beyond TiECON, Kanchinadam hopes to continue expanding TiE Boston’s role across New England by strengthening programs for founders, growing engagement with women entrepreneurs, increasing collaboration with universities and innovation organizations, and building deeper connections between startups and established industry leaders.

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston has become one of the region’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. Through mentoring, educational programming, networking events, and initiatives such as TiECON East, TiE Women, TiE ScaleUp, and TiE Young Entrepreneurs, the organization has helped thousands of founders launch and grow successful companies.

As Kanchinadam begins her presidency, she remains focused on ensuring TiE Boston continues to evolve alongside the entrepreneurial ecosystem it serves.