Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and more…

Pooja Hegde to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’?

Hyderabad– Pooja Hegde is rumoured to have grabbed an opportunity to work alongside Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan is to collaborate with ‘Gabbar Singh’ director Harish Shankar, for their much-awaited movie ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’.

It is reported that Harish Shankar and the makers of the movie are keen to bring in Pooja Hegde to fill the role of the female lead.

Pooja Hegde, who has been interacting with the media for her ‘Radhe Shyam’ promotion, was quizzed about the same.

The actress, who has no intentions to break the news before anything goes out, officially, said, “You have to ask Harish about that”.

Pooja Hegde has worked with Harish Shankar for his movies ‘Duvvada Jagannadham – DJ’, in which she paired up with Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ earlier.

Harish, who has prior experience working with the ‘Acharya’ actress, has suggested bringing her on board for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta on evolving landscape of entertainment for women

Mumbai– On the evee of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actresses Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit shared their thoughts on the changing landscape of Indian content with regards to female artistes and how this change could bring about a more inclusive space.

Commenting on the occasion, Neena Gupta opined that the evolution of entertainment space has been in perfect sync with the changing society, “The entertainment space has evolved, alongside our evolution as a society. As women become breadwinners, led businesses & teams, and became a central figure in every aspect of life, the roles that were offered to me became central to the story. In today’s scripts, roles for women are not dependent on a man, rather stand on their own.”

Speaking on the sidelines of streaming platform Netflix’s women’s day programme ‘Stree-ming’, she further said, “I love that every day I get to see more stories that reflect the lives of incredible women – portraying all their layers, shades, and flaws. It’s safe to say there’s no going back. We are not just a part of the story, but we are the story.”

Adding onto it, she said as to how a lot of change in Indian content has come from women who hold the fort behind the camera to craft compelling narratives, “More women writers, directors, producers have also acted as a powerful driving force behind this change. Behind the screen, inclusivity is critical not only in amplifying voices that are not always heard, but also because it creates opportunities for stories that might not otherwise have been told.”

Indian content has undergone a sea change in the past few decades where now women are not hired in films or audio – visual content purely based on pretty faces. Instead, its their ability to put up powerful performances that sets the roadmap ahead for a more just society one frame at a time.

Voicing her opinion on the subject, Madhuri Dixit said, “There has been an evolution, and the evolution has been tremendous. Women are no longer just pretty faces or avenging angels. Today women are viewed as whole people, playing different characters from different professions – whether it’s a mathematician or a sportswoman or a housewife with unfulfilled aspirations, women are taking on different roles every day and it’s fascinating to see this change in the industry.”

Anupam Kher turns 67, shares his fitness journey with pics of chiselled body

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, shared pictures of himself exhibiting his chiselled body.

The senior actor is known to follow a strict fitness regime and the recent pictures are a testimony to his grit and passion for fitness.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a set of two pictures as he wrote a long note in the caption, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.”

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Anupam furthered his caption, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself.”

Acquainting his followers with his fitness journey, the actor added in the caption, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”

On the work front, Anupam will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is set to debut in theatres on March 11.

