Bollywood Roundup: Nora Fatehi, Chetna Pande, Simran, and more…

Pawan Kalyan will play the titular character, a warrior, in the film, which is set in the Deccan Sultanate.

“Because Nora is a good dancer and has impressive facial expressions, she is considered suitable for the role,” a source said.

Nora, who has previously appeared in special numbers for Telugu films such as ‘Kick 2’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Temper,’ and others, will soon join the cast of ‘HHVM.’

The role was supposed to be played by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, but she has now been replaced by Nora.

In the upcoming period drama directed by Krish, Nora will essay the role of Roshanara Begum, Shah Jahan’s third daughter and (Aurangazeb’s sister), according to reports.

Actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly been cast in an important role in Pawan Kalyan’s next, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia all set to do daring stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

Mumbai– Former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Rajiv Adatia and ‘Ace of Space’ fame Chetna Pande will be joining the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

The shooting for the reality show hosted by famous filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be happening in Cape Town.

Talking about the show, Chetna said: “I’ve been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one’s determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.”

On the other hand, Rajiv gets candid about his new journey as a contestant and shared: “I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is something that I always wanted to do.”

After being part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, he is all excited to get a new experience and perform some daring stunts.

He added: “I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ will be airing soon on Colors.

Superb experience to be a part of team ‘Andhagan’, says Simran

Chennai– Actress Simran, who will be seen next in the Tamil thriller ‘Andhagan’, featuring actor Prashanth in the lead, has heaped praise on the unit, saying it was a ‘superb experience’ to be a part of the project.

Taking to Instagram, Simran, who was at one point one of the top heroines of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said, “Movie making is hard, what makes it a pleasure is the people, the team. ‘Andhagan’ was one such team, it was a superb experience being part of it. Thank you so much Team ‘Andhagan’. Special thanks Anjana, I enjoyed the talk!”

The film has been in the making for quite a while. Well known actor and producer Thiagarajan acquired the remake rights of the hit Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’ and chose to remake it in Tamil as ‘Andhagan’ in 2019.

Thiagarajan said the plot of ‘Andhagan’ would be slightly different from that of ‘Andhadhun’ as it had been changed to suit the sensibilities and tastes of the Tamil audience.

Initially, the remake was to be directed by Jayam Raja. However, that was not to be the case and it was announced that director J.J. Fredrick would direct the film. He too pulled out of the project and eventually, Thiagarajan himself chose to direct the film.

Thiagarajan had pointed out that Prashanth was ideal to play the lead in ‘Andhadhun’ as it revolved around a piano master. Thiagarajan had pointed out that his son, Prashanth was a trained piano player and that he had studied western music and piano at the Trinity College of Music, London. The film has now been completed and is ready to hit screens soon.

Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to be released on 603 screens in US

Hyderabad– Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is inching towards its release and the makers are making every effort to publicise the commercial drama.

The buyers in the United States appear to be very excited as they prepare for the premiere shows on May 11. As previously reported, FlyHigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments, and Classic Entertainments have acquired the rights to ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in the United States.

They have made the necessary arrangements to screen ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in as many as 603 locations across the United States. This is regarded as one of Mahesh Babu’s biggest releases in the USA. The makers will release the list of theatres in those areas very soon, as promised by the USA distributors.

The much-awaited movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, directed by Parasuram, is on a record-breaking spree, as the trailer has gained millions of views on YouTube, within a few hours of its release.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, the movie will release on May 12. (IANS)