Bollywood Roundup: Nia Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Nia Sharma flaunts her glittering ‘gift’ given by her mom

Mumbai– Popular television actress Nia Sharma showcased a beautiful and shiny gift her mother gave her for Diwali.

Nia took to Instagram stories, where she flashed a beautiful gold bracelet with an infinity wish made on it. In the boomerang video, the actress is seen lying down and flaunting her wrist with the stunning jewelry piece.

“My mom’s Diwali gift to me,” she wrote as the caption.

On November 5, Nia finally spoke about her relationship status and her plans for marriage. She said that she is single and that what is she missing “without a wedding.”

Nia treated her fans and followers with a question and answer session on Instagram, where a user asked her if she has a boyfriend.

“Nahi mera koi boyfriend nahi hai toh kya single hi marr jayengay. Mujhse koi pyaar nahi karta,” she replied.

Another asked her about her wedding plans, to which she said: “Sir main aapko khush nahi dikhayi deti kya. Ya aapko bardaash nahi hota ki main khush hun life main. Yeh meri life mein kuch kami dikhayi deti hai ya fir I am not living up to the mark… what is that I am missing without a wedding.”

Nia was last seen on shows “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and “Suhagan Chudail”. In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about “Suhagan Chudail”, she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Janhvi Kapoor said she wore a ‘cassata’ instead of ‘eating’ some

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor won the caption game as she described her stunning outfit as “cassata” ice-cream.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in pastel hued mesh saree with floral design. She completed the look with a pearl choker, earrings and subtle makeup. For the hair, she chose to keep her tresses open.

For the caption, she wrote: “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead.”

Last month, Janhvi shared some images with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

She posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.”

One picture stood out, which had Janhvi playing with her pet dog while Shikhar affectionately placed his hand on her head.

Another image captured a group photo where Janhvi and Shikhar were seen posing alongside Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others. In this group shot, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar’s hand.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official, the two are often seen together. They arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party in Mumbai.

Janhvi first hinted at her romance with Shikhar on ‘Koffee with Karan’ when she appeared with Sara Ali Khan. Later, during an episode with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, fuelling further speculation.

It was in 2018, when Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Shashank Khaitan’s “Dhadak”. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film “Sairat”. She was then seen in the anthology “Ghost Stories” by Zoya Akhtar.

After which, Janhvi was seen in films such as “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Roohi,” “Good Luck Jerry”, “Mili”, “Bawaal”, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi” and “Ulajh”, where she played the role of an IFS officer. The film was released on August 2.

The 27-year-old made her Telugu debut with “Devara: Part 1” starring NTR Jr. She will next be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

Bhumi Pednekar shares qualities that define her Ideal Partner

Mumbai– In a candid conversation with Kusha Kapila, actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed the key qualities she seeks in a partner.

During her appearance on the show “Tinder Swipe Ride”, the actress shared that kindness is the most attractive quality she looks for in a person. Speaking candidly about what matters to her in a relationship, Bhumi emphasized that true beauty lies in how someone treats others.

When asked about the kind of character she would consider her ideal partner in real life, Pednekar shared, “I think at this point I truly want somebody who is kind, who is good to people around them, and is proud of what I am doing. I think it’s so important for your partner to find pride in your achievements.”

For the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress, kindness outweighs looks, whether it’s showing respect to others or supporting each other’s achievements. So, who does she see as the ultimate hero in her love story? It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic character, Aman, from “Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

In the latest episode, the actress was at her candid best as she made interesting revelations about flirtation, kindness, and the real recipe for lasting love. Bhumi also talked about how embracing self-acceptance has helped her form deep, meaningful connections.

The ‘Bala’ actress also offered a refreshing perspective on dating as she emphasized the importance of staying true to yourself, taking your time, and enjoying the process.

Meanwhile, Bhumi recently jetted off to Goa with Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani. She has been dropping glimpses from her beach vacation on social media. From relaxing by the pool in stylish bikinis, indulging in delicious food, to soaking up the sun on the beaches, the actress has shared every bit of her beach holiday with fans.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, Bhumi is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming romance series “The Royals”, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

Kartik Aaryan channels Rooh Baba as he poses on top of Burj Khalifa

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan has taken his latest character, Rooh Baba, to new heights, literally. The actor recently shared stunning photos from the top of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a couple of candid photos. He captioned the post, “Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” He also posted a photo of himself making Rooh Baba’s signature hand gesture and wrote, “Tell me where you are without telling me where you are. Rooh Baba in.”

In the images, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star looks dapper in a black t-shirt paired with white pants. He completed his look with black shades.

Earlier, the actor posted a video of his surprise visit to a houseful theatre in Banaras. On Tuesday, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star visited Banaras to seek blessings for the success of his film and made a surprise visit to a theater after attending the Ganga Aarti.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “A visit to remember!! Kya bejod response tha Har Har Mahadev. Tuesday night, houseful theater in Banaras #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Meanwhile, Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, where he reprised his iconic character of Rooh Baba. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has reportedly collected ₹9.50 crore nett on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. The film has become Kartik’s fastest film to reach the Rs 150-crore mark and is expected to surpass Rs 200 crore in its second week.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The first film, released in 2007, featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

The film was released in theaters on November 1 and locked horns with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, “Singham Again,” at the box office.

Deepika holds daughter Dua in her arms as they jet off for a family vacation

Mumbai– New mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance with her daughter, Dua, on Friday.

The actress was seen holding her baby girl in her arms as they were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Deepika was joined by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The family jetted off to an undisclosed location for their first vacation together.

Several pictures and videos of Deepika with Dua have gone viral on social media. In the images, the ‘Piku’ star is seen dressed casually, while Singh sports a pink hoodie. One viral video shows Ranveer and Deepika walking through the airport, with the actress holding their baby close to her chest. The couple was accompanied by their parents, who were also spotted at the airport.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little Padukone. One user commented, “Omg, the way she is holding Dua,” while another wrote, “Our Baby Girl Dua Padukone Singh.”

Not only was this Dua’s first outing, but it also marked Deepika’s first public appearance since welcoming her child.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film” Ram Leela” in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year. Rumors about Deepika expecting her first child began circulating on social media after she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.

Anushka Sharma fulfils her childhood memories with Virat

Mumbai– Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed dosas at a Mumbai café, and a photo from their visit has been doing the rounds on social media.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post of a café featuring her and Virat posing with the staff members. Alongside the image, Sharma wrote in the caption, “Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra, posted a series of pictures from Virat and Anushka’s visit there.

In the first photo, the couple is seen posing with the café staff. The ‘PK’ actress stands in front, smiling and dressed in khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and an open shirt layered on top. Virat stands behind her, sporting a white t-shirt and a cap. Another image captures the bill from their meal, and a third photo features Virat’s autograph on a cap.

The café posted another photo of Virat and Anushka with the entire staff, with one extra team member humorously added through Photoshop. The caption explained, “POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn’t on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.”

The post was accompanied by the song “If You Come Today”, a well-loved Kannada track by Dr. Rajkumar.

Yesterday, Anushka posted a photo of devotees celebrating Chhath Pooja on Mumbai beach. The image showed devotees participating in the ritual by taking a holy dip in the sea while offering their prayers. Several individuals were seen standing in the water, reflecting the significance of this sacred festival. The Sultan actress captioned the picture, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein.”

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in the film “Zero” opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in “Chakda Xpress.” The upcoming biopic is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in blue as she channels her inner mermaid

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Adavani turned into a mermaid as she flaunted a bright blue ensemble.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the teaser announcement for her upcoming film “Game Changer”, however it was Kiara, who stole all the attention. The wife of actor Siddhant Malhotra was dressed in a thigh-high slit dress in hues of oceanic blue. The actress looked every-inch a mermaid with the outfits detailing.

In the first poster, Kiara is seen sitting on a chair with water surrounding her with a beautiful cloudy sky and mountains in the background. The second poster had the “Shershaah” star standing with the backdrop of a picturesque locale along with the date of the teaser.

For the caption, she wrote: “Swipe to see whats coming #GameChangerTeaser out tomorrow!!!”

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, “Game Changer” features superstar Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. Co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.

The makers have already released the songs “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi” and are now gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of the film.

A source close to the development revealed that the teaser will be released in the presence of the star cast, along with producer Dil Raju, at a grand event in Lucknow. “Game Changer” is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Kiara will also be seen in “War 2” alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie “War” directed by Siddharth Anand. It had Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue. (IANS)