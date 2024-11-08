Shraddha says Sachin-Jigar made her sing ‘sundar gaana’ ‘Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor credits musician duo Sachin-Jigar for making her sing the beautiful song ‘Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise’ from the 2015 film “ABCD 2”.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her listening to the track, which is sung by her and Neil Sharma.

“Sachin-Jigar Kitna sundar gaana gawaya aap dono ne mujhse,” she wrote as the caption.

“ABCD 2”, also known as Any Body Can Dance 2, is directed and choreographed by Remo D’Souza. A stand-alone sequel to the 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, the film stars Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Sushant Pujari, and is partially inspired by the life accounts of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro.

2013’s “ABCD: Anybody Can Dance” is a dance drama film directed D’Souza. The film stars Prabhu Deva in the lead role along with Ganesh Acharya and Kay Kay Menon.

The participants in Dance India Dance appear in supporting roles.

The Bollywood actress was recently told by a fan that she can have onions as she is single after she did a question and answer session on social media.

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her Diwali meal, which included chole, puri, paneer burji and some spiced onions. She captioned the image with “love eye emojis”.

She then shared a picture of the spiced onions and asked her fans if they like onions with their food. She wrote: “Kya aapko khaane ke saath pyaaz pasand hai? Batao??”

A user said that the actress is single, so she can have onions.

The fan wrote: “ap toh single ho ap kha sakte ho (laughing emoji).”

To which, the actress shared a picture of her laughing and captioned it with laughter emojis.

Shraddha is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashiqui 2’. One of Bollywood’s most followed actresses, Shraddha has worked in hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’.

Apart from her love for food, the actress recently confessed her love for sneakers to IANS.

When asked what she likes more – stilettos or sneakers, Shraddha told IANS: “If you’re going to a party, then you end up wearing stilettos. But if you’re going to a party, when you’re going and wearing stilettos, but you’re dancing a lot, you change into your sneakers. So I’m that person.”

“And but otherwise, day to day, I love wearing sneakers.”

She will reportedly be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”. (IANS)