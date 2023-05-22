Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Saumya Tandon, Zeenat Aman, and more…

“I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell.”

Going down memory lane on working with Big B, she added: “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!”

“Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)”

Zeenat talked about shooting a song over two-three days “in some of the most stunning locations” she has ever been to.

“This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj”. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate.”

The veteran actress shared a still from the film and wrote: “Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.”

The film became known for its song “Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai”. The second version became very popular due to Bachchan’s comedic performance in drag.

‘Modern Love Chennai’ actress Ritu Varma says she’s ‘a hopeless romantic in real life’

Mumbai– Actress Ritu Varma, who essays the role of Mallika in the recently released anthology series Modern Love Chennai, has shared that she connected quite well to her character because she herself is a hopeless romantic in real life.

Modern Love Chennai’ is a six-episode series and sees Ritu in the story titled Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’. The story follows her lifelong search for love and the perfect partner, shaped by her cinematic influences. However, there’s a twist: she consistently faces failure at every step.

Talking about her part in the series, Ritu Varma shared, “Our episode is a sweet and quirky story of a girl whose idea of romance comes from the movies she’s watched growing up and how those expectations affect her romantic relationships”.

She added, “But if she finds the love of her life or not is what the story is all about. I could relate a lot to the character because I am a hopeless romantic in real life. I am a sucker for romance so I could connect a lot to the character. I had a blast shooting for it with the entire team and I hope everyone enjoys watching it”.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai brings together six creators of Indian Cinema-Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The anthology series is streaming now on Prime Video.

‘Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites,’ says Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of Disney princesses and said Ariel from the ‘The Little Mermaid’ is one of her absolute favourites.

Janhvi was seen celebrating ‘The Little Mermaid’ at a special theme inspired party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi relived her childhood and shared a sneak peek of the magical world of princess Ariel with her fans.

She said: “My Friends, Khushi and I have grown up watching and reading about Disney princesses and princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites!”

Janhvi added: “I just love her colourful, fun spirit and how she goes about achieving her dreams. I cannot wait to watch the film and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!”

Disney India is set to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 26.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ and Telugu film ‘Devara’.

A small town singer inspired ‘Mirzapur’s’ Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, spoke about the inspiration behind her role of Beena Tripathi in the crime-drama show ‘Mirzapur’.

In the show, the actress essays the character of a sensual woman, who despite her simple way of dressing oozes charm and sensuality.

Reflecting on the preparation process, Rasika said: “Initially, I was nervous.I wondered if I would be able to pull off the part. I thought maybe the role was more suited for someone more voluptuous or stereotypically ‘sexy’.”

She further mentioned: “However, a memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I was to start work on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town, dressed in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise she looked like a shy young girl but the moment she started to sing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika recently completed shooting for the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ which is due to release this year. She has explored diverse genres and portrayed different roles in her upcoming projects – ‘Adhura: Supernatural Thriller ‘, ‘Spike: Sports Drama,’ ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller,’ ‘Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,’ and ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy.’

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting ‘Vijay 69’; says, ‘Dard to hai’

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher injured his shoulder while shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vijay 69’.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself in a sling.

He wrote: “Aap sports film karo aur aap ghaayal na ho!! Aisa kaise ho sakata hai? Kal #vijay69 ki shooting ke dauran kandhe mein achi khaasi choth lagi.”

He shared that the injury does hurt.

“Dard to hai par jab kandhe par sling lagaane vaale bhaiya ne bataaya ki unhone hi @iamsrk aur @hrithikroshan ke kandhon ko is sling se sajaaya tha to pata nahin kyon dard ka ehasaas thoda kam ho gaya.”

He added: “Par waese agar thoda zor se khaansun toh muh se halki si cheekh zaroor nikalti hai! Photo mein muskuraane ke koshish genuine hai! Ek do dinon baad shooting jaari rahegi.”

“Waese maa ne suna to boli, ‘Aur dikha apni body duniya ko!! Tujhe nazar lag gayi!’ Maine jawaab diya, ‘Maa! Girte hai shahasvaar hi maidaan e jang mein. Vo tiphal kya girega jo ghutno ke bal chale!’ Maa jhaapad maarte maarte rukh gayi.”

The film will narrate the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Parineeti realised Raghav was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra spoke about the time she realised her fiance and AAP leader Raghav Chadha was “the one” for her.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her engagement, which also features her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other family memebers.

Parineeti captioned the post: “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring.”

“His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13.

On the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. (IANS)