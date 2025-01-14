Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mouni Roy enjoys a train ride after ages

Mumbai– Mouni Roy recently treated her fans with another fun social media update. The diva took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself enjoying a train ride after a long time.

In the clip, Mouni Roy can be seen oozing charm in a comfy sweatshirt and black sunglasses as she reads a book. She captioned the post, “The train ride back after agessssss”. The ‘Brahmastra’ actress was seen having a gala time on the upper berth of the train.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy recently concluded the shoot of her upcoming drama “Salakaar”. The actress celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony along with the cast and crew of the film. She can be seen dressed in a stunning orange salwar kameez in the pictures doing rounds on social media. Made under the direction of director Faruk Kabir, further details about the project have been kept under wraps.

Besides being an actress, Mouni Roy is also a successful entrepreneur. She is the proud owner of the restaurant chain, “Badmaash”.

Not too long ago, Mauni Roy made headlines after a clip of her taking a nasty fall went viral on social media. She was heading out after a New Year’s party in Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani. As these three were trying to make their way out of the paparazzi crowd, Mouni Roy lost her balance and fell on the pavement. However, her husband Suraj Nambair helped her get up. He held her hand as they got into the car.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Disha Pathani are very close friends. The two actresses are often seen spending quality time with each other. The BFFs got to know one other during ‘The Entertainers Tour’ in the U.S. The tour also had Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben, among others.

Kriti Sanon shares a wholesome family moment during Lohri celebration

Mumbai– One of the most sought-after Bollywood actresses at the moment, Kriti Sanon recently celebrated Lohri with her family. The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress also took to the stories section of her IG handle and dropped a wholesome family moment.

Kriti Sanon posted a video where we can see her father Rahul Sanon lovingly feeding his better half Geeta Sanon. Later on, he also fed both his girls, Kriti and Nupur Sanon.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, the diva posted a string of throwback pictures from 2024. Her Insta post included the caption, “Still lingering somewhere in December 2024”.

Aside from her cinematic projects, Kriti Sanon has also been making headlines for her alleged relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia. The rumored couple have been seen spending time with each other on several occasions. However, these two are yet to make their relationship official.

Recently, some unseen pictures of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s romantic New Year getaway took social media by storm. In one of the stills, the ‘Mimi’ actress can be seen standing close to her rumored beau as she rests her head on his shoulder. In another photo, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahl are sitting close, along with actor Varun Sharma, as they enjoyed Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat’s concert.

On another front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana will be re-released in cinema halls on February 7. Making the announcement, production house, Junglee Pictures wrote on social media, “This Valentine’s, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb.” Initially released on 18th August 2017, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

Kriti Sanon’s most recent project was the Netflix film “Do Patti” opposite Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

Parineeti Chopra reveals her must-have shoot essential

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra is busy filming her forthcoming project with Netflix. Piquing the interest of netizens, the diva has been regularly sharing sneak peeks from her shoot diaries on her Instagram stories.

Continuing the trend, Parineeti Chopra recently posted a fresh set of insights into her schedule. She shared a BTS still from the set with the caption “The night shoot hustle continues”. The ‘Kesari’ star further dropped pics of an autorickshaw, along with the night sky. Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram stories also included a still from her vanity saying, “Van Ke Andar Se Hi”. Meanwhile, her last post was with a hot water bag as she wrote, “Never without my” in the caption.

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra shared a photograph from the shoot at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, “Second schedule starts. Cute location today”.

Going by the sources, the ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ actress is shooting for the second schedule of the untitled drama at the moment. Any further details regarding the project’s cast and crew have been kept away from the limelight for now.

Apart from her Netflix drama, Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of Anurag Singh’s much-anticipated thriller “Sanki”. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the highly-anticipated flick. The film will share the tale of a police officer who goes into retirement after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend’s son.

Furthermore, Parineeti Chopra also has Karan Sharma’s “Shiddat 2” in her kitty. Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama “Chamkila”. The movie featured Diljit Dosanjh in the tutorial role.

Sonu Sood travels in Mumbai Metro, interacts with fans

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, whose directorial debut ‘Fateh’ is getting a lot of positive response, recently travelled in Mumbai metro.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen boarding a metro on line 1 of the Mumbai metro network. The video shows him surrounded by fans clicking selfies with him. The actor also showed the OOH advertising spots in the metro.

Line 1 is the oldest line of the Mumbai metro network, and was started in 2014. It connects west Mumbai to east Mumbai, and runs between Ghatkopar and Versova.

Meanwhile, ‘Fateh’ is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

The trailer of the film was released recently, and shows Sonu’s character all set to debug the corrupt and execute a system wipe of the criminals threatening innocent lives.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood had said, “The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

He further mentioned, “‘Fateh’ is a film that’s very close to my heart, and the chance to share it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. The essence of Kolkata felt incredibly special, and I hope the city extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me and my previous works”.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ is playing in cinemas.

This is how Sara Ali Khan prepared for her role in ‘Sky Force’

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan will next be a part of the much-awaited historical war drama “Sky Force”. The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role ever since the release of the film’s trailer.

If the sources are to be believed, the stunner kept herself grounded to connect with her role in the film. A source close to the project revealed, “Sara Ali Khan used to sit quietly on the set and focus on her script and delivery. She consciously avoided distractions on set to remain emotionally grounded for key scenes. Her approach allowed her to fully inhabit the role of a soldier’s wife to be able to portray the dealing of hope and uncertainty perfectly together. She would neither use her phone nor anything else that could divert her attention.”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of the humble, strong, yet hopeful wife of an army official played by Veer Pahariya in the movie. The project will also feature Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, and Nimrat Kaur as his wife. Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari will further be a part of the movie’s core cast. Bankrolled by Jio Studios in collaboration with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production, “Sky Force” will feature music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese. While A. Sreekar Prasad has performed the editing for the flick, cinematography has been done by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

Apart from “Sky Force”, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu’s forthcoming drama “Metro In Dino” where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Over and above this, Sara Ali Khan has reportedly also joined forces with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled drama.

Rakul Preet Singh switches on her ‘work mode’ this Makar Sankranti

Mumbai– One of the most sought-after actresses Rakul Preet Singh decided to celebrate Makar Sankranti in her unique way. The stunner marked the festival by entering the work mode for her next.

The ‘Runway 34’ star took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her first day back on the set in 2025. She dropped a behind-the-scene photo from her vanity van, along with the caption, “Kickstarting work in 2025. Let’s gooooooo.” Rakul Preet Singh can be seen accompanied by her makeup artists in the mirror selfie from her vanity.

2025 seems to be an extremely busy time for Rakul Preet Singh as she has several exciting projects lined up for release. The diva will be seen reprising her role as Sonia Gupta in the much-awaited sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2”. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Ashish Mehra. The cast further includes R. Madhavan,Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

Aside from this, Rakul Preet Singh will further play the lead in Mudassar Aziz’s romantic entertainer, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and

Aditya Seal will also be seen playing significant roles in the drama, along with others. The actress will further be seen sharing screen space with acclaimed actress Neena Gupta in “Ameeri”. The movie will be helmed by Ashish R Shukla.

Refreshing your memory, Rakul Preet Singh faced a gym accident in October 2024. The stunner sustained a back injury while performing an 80 kg deadlift without a back belt. She was forced to step away from her work schedule for a short period due to the injury. The actress even dropped an Instagram post revealing that she will be on bed rest until recovery. (IANS)