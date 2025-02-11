South Asian Showdown Selects Ten Finalist To Compete In 2025 Bollywood/Fusion Competition

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The South Asian Showdown announced the ten teams that will be competing for the top prize in this year’s exciting dance competition. One of North America’s biggest and best Bollywood Fusion, the South Asian Showdown brings together some of the best dance groups from across the US and Canada.

Each team will perform an expertly choreographed dance in beautiful costumes for the chance to win $5,000 Saturday, March 1, 2024 at the Strand Theatre in Boston. Tickets are on sale now at www.southasianshowdown.com.

“This year we had more than 50 teams apply from across North America,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of South Asian Showdown. “We have selected the top ten teams that will be joining us in Boston from as far away as L.A. and Vancouver to see who is the best. The audience will get to see some of the best Bollywood/Fusion that North America has to offer as each region brings their own style to the competition.”

Bollywood Fusion is a highly energetic dance from India that combines many different styles of dance coordinated to a theme. Audience members will see Bollywood, Hip Hop, Bhangra, Classical, Contemporary, Tollywood and more!

The 2025 competitors for the South Asian Showdown are:

BU Chankaar, Boston

BU Chankaar is Boston University’s premier all-girls fusion dance team. They encompass various dance forms such as Bollywood, bhangra, hip hop, and classical to produce a set that is meaningful to them and their audience. Through their choreography and performance, they present distinct South Asian culture to the Boston community. Chankaar strives to continue their legacy by channeling their energy, creativity, and talents to captivate their audience with their love for dance.

MIT Mirchi, Boston

Mirchi is MIT’s competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. Formed in 2012, Mirchi’s collective spirit embodies a love for all forms of dance, representative of a Western influence on South Asian culture. Over the years, they’ve been honored to represent MIT and greater Boston at competitions and showcases across the country. Mirchi brings the spice and everything nice – they live to set the stage on fire.

Desi Dhamaka, Tampa, FL

Desi Dhamaka is a dynamic co-ed, independent Bollywood fusion dance team based in Tampa, FL. With a passion for entertainment, they captivate audiences through their vibrant dance performances and engaging storytelling. As a united team, they foster a supportive environment that inspires each member to grow and flourish in their dance journey.

Miami UJhoom, Miami

The University of Miami’s premiere Bollywood-fusion dance team, Miami UJhoom, has been lighting stages on fire since its inception in 2013. UJhoom comes from the Hindi phrase “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” meaning to dance, swing, and cheer without any limitations, clearing any tension, doubts, or fear. With a diverse group of dancers from all across the world, Miami UJhoom brings together an eclectic fusion of dance styles such as Bollywood, Bhangra, Contemporary, Hip-hip, Classical, and more.

NYU Dillagi, New York

NYU Dillagi is NYU’s only co-ed Bollywood fusion dance team, based in the heart of New York City. Known for combining Eastern and Western dance styles, Dillagi strives to create unique performances that highlight the team’s diverse dance backgrounds and passion for storytelling. As a group of dedicated dancers, they aim to bring creativity, culture, and energy to every stage they perform on. This year, they’re excited to compete at South Asian Showdown, sharing a set that reflects their hard work, unity, and love for dance.

UBC Junoon, Vancouver, BC

Traveling all the way from Vancouver, UBC Junoon proudly represents Canada as its only internationally competitive Bollywood dance team. Fueled by an unyielding passion for Bollywood-fusion, this talented group has made their way to *BOSTON* to set the stage on fire. Brace yourself for an electrifying performance filled with energy, passion and a thrilling storyline. Their seamless blend of vibrant choreography and powerful storytelling promises to leave you in awe.

UCI Zamana, Irvine, CA

Zamana is the premier Bollywood Fusion competitive dance team at the University of California, Irvine. Along with a foundation in Bollywood, the team incorporates a variety of styles, including hip hop, bhangra, kuthu, contemporary, and classical. Founded in 2009 and now in its 15th generation, Zamana has performed at prestigious events across the country, and has been invited to audition for America’s Got Talent.

UConn Surya, Storrs, CT

UConn Surya is Connecticut’s premier competitive Bollywood fusion dance team. Founded in 2004, the team has evolved into a nationally competitive dance team aiming to blend styles such as Bollywood, classical, lyrical, hip-hop, bhangra and much more.

USC Zeher, Los Angeles

USC Zeher is a nationally recognized, award-winning Bollywood Fusion dance team based in Los Angeles. They strive to bring the essence of Bollywood Fusion to the collegiate stage with passion and dedication. With a commitment to creativity and authenticity, they aim to deliver performances that captivate and inspire.

WashU Chaahat, St. Louis

WashU Chaahat is a competitive, completely student-run dance team at Washington University in St. Louis that performs at various on and off campus events in association with Washington University. In addition to performing at Diwali, WashU’s largest student-run show, Chaahat is part of a vibrant intercollegiate circuit and travels nationally to compete against other universities. They excel in many different styles of dance including Bollywood, Kuthu, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Bharatanatyam, Raas, and Garba.

The South Asian Showdown is produced by Boston Bhangra and South Asian Nation, local nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting cultural awareness.

The South Asian Showdown is supported by the Barr Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and Chardikla TV.

The South Asian Showdown will take place March 1, 2025 at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at www.southasianshowdown.com.