Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Shreya Ghoshal, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Malaika Arora highlights social media’s influence on the music industry

Mumbai– Actress-model Malaika Arora has opened up about the evolving dynamics of the music industry.

Addressing why many modern songs fail to leave a lasting impact, she highlighted how social media has significantly shaped today’s music scene. She pointed out that while some songs continue to gain massive popularity and even surpass the fame of the films they are featured in, many tracks nowadays are designed with the goal of going viral, especially on platforms like Instagram Reels. Calling it a ‘trend’, the actress observed that despite this shift, there are still songs that manage to stand out purely because of their appeal — whether or not they contribute to a film’s success.

Malaika told IANS, “I believe that while there are many songs that become extremely popular and even outshine the films they’re a part of, a lot of songs today are made with social media in mind. The focus is on creating songs that will go viral, especially through platforms like Instagram reels. It’s a trend. But I do think there are still songs that become very popular, whether they help the film or not. It’s a mixed bag, but the song itself sometimes becomes more significant than the movie.”

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl also addressed the popular notion that reality shows are heavily scripted. She admitted that while there are indeed some scripted portions, they are not entirely pre-written. Malaika clarified that as someone actively involved in such shows, she and others do have the flexibility to influence how situations unfold, often making small adjustments to feel more comfortable on set.

However, she stressed that at the end of the day, the effort is always to maintain authenticity and present a version that feels true and relatable to the audience.

Speaking about her new reality show, ‘Hip Hop Season 2,’ Malaika mentioned, “When they approached me for this show, I was very excited because I felt this was something completely new for me. It’s a different platform, and I knew I would get to learn a lot. There are many different dance styles, some of which are new to me.”

“Hip Hop India is back with its thrilling second season. The new episodes are released every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Shreya Ghoshal calls the Mumbai leg of her ‘All Hearts Tour’ a dream come true

Mumbai– Shreya Ghoshal is all set to make a heartfelt return to Mumbai as part of her record-breaking “All Hearts Tour.”

The singer called the upcoming Mumbai concert a dream come true. Having long wished to perform this special tour in her home country, Shreya is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable musical evening for her fans in the city she holds close to her heart. Sharing her excitement, Shreya said she has dreamt of this moment and is thrilled to perform in Mumbai.

Ghoshal mentioned, “The All Hearts Tour is coming home, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that we’re bringing the magic to my very own city — Mumbai! From city to city, your love has been overwhelming, and now it’s time to feel that same energy with my home crowd. I’ve dreamt of this moment — singing my heart out, surrounded by familiar faces and the vibrant spirit of this incredible city. Let’s make it a night to remember.”

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle, Shreya described her upcoming Mumbai concert as a long-cherished dream finally coming true. She wrote, Let’s make it a night to remember. Let’s celebrate music, emotions, and togetherness. Mumbai, are you ready?.”

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to bring her much-awaited “All Hearts Tour” to Mumbai on May 10 at BKC. The singer will deliver a mesmerizing setlist, featuring timeless classics like “Mere Dholna,” soulful renditions of recent chartbusters like “Ve Kamleya,” and a musical journey through the most cherished hits from her illustrious career.

Tickets for Ghoshal’s Mumbai concert are now live on BookMyShow, offering a variety of pricing options to suit every fan. As per the platform, ticket prices begin at Rs 1,199 and go up to Rs 10,000 for premium seating.

Shreya had previously delivered a power-packed performance of “Maa Tujhe Salaam” at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony held at Eden Gardens.

Kartik Aaryan finds his ‘zindagi’ amidst the serene beauty of Darjeeling

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for the third installment in ‘Aashiqui’ franchise in Darjeeling, shared a heartfelt post revealing who he considers his true ‘zindagi.’

Surrounded by the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling, the actor shared glimpses from his workation on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted a serene video of tea gardens from his car and also added Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan’s popular track “Kyon.” Kartik also dropped a candid photo of him with actress Sreeleela from the sets. For the caption, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor wrote, “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai,” and added red heart emojis.

In the picture, the two are seen sitting together amidst a beautifully landscaped garden, surrounded by nature’s calm and charm. The picture seems to be a still from the film, showing Kartik holding a glass of tea as he lovingly looks at Sreeleela, who shyly blushes and looks down. The actor is seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looks charming in a pretty pink dress with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail.

Several pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral. One of the photos that surfaced online shows the duo riding a bike for a scene. Kartik Aaryan commenced filming Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated ‘Aashiqui 3,’ alongside Sreeleela in the scenic locales of Dooars, West Bengal.

Earlier in February, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor gave fans a glimpse of the project by sharing a teaser introducing Sreeleela, who will be making her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, the teaser did not disclose the film’s official title. The video featured Kartik in a rugged rockstar look, complete with long hair and a beard, as he strummed a guitar and serenaded a crowd with the soulful track “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.”

Interestingly, dating rumors surrounding Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have been gathering momentum in recent days. The buzz grew stronger after Sreeleela was spotted at a family function hosted at Kartik’s home, sparking chatter among fans. Adding fuel to the rumors, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, made headlines at the IIFA Awards 2025 by expressing her wish for a “good doctor” as her future daughter-in-law.

Saif Ali Khan talks about working with Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Jewel Thief’

Mumbai– Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a suave con man in his upcoming thriller “Jewel Thief,” where he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Saif expressed how working alongside Jaideep added a whole new layer of excitement to the project. Speaking about the film, Saif shared, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that’s truly special. With Jewel Thief, we’ve pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix.”

Jaideep, who plays the relentless mafia boss, added, “A film that is so interesting, challenging, and as exciting as any project or role of mine. It’s the experience of getting into a new universe with a bunch of people that are as excited as you to deliver the best. The heist film was something I always wanted to explore, and what better than collaborating with the best co-star and makers like Saif and Siddharth? We had a blast on set, teamwork determines how a film comes to life.”

“About the character, all I can say is it’s new, intense, and an unexplored territory for me, but such a well-crafted character like all of the others in the film. As actors, we all were so secure and invested in our craft that we could help each other do better and that ultimately uplifts the narrative of a story we are trying to present in the best possible way. Rest I want the audience to experience this universe we have created with Jewel Thief,” he added.

Talking about the film coming to Netflix, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India shared her excitement, “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is an adrenaline-fueled heist film from the house of Siddharth Anand, who brings his signature style to this fan-favorite genre, creating a home blockbuster experience for Netflix audiences.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as a suave con man locked in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a formidable mafia boss. The movie also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Set against the backdrops of Budapest, Istanbul, and Mumbai, this gripping heist drama will stream on Netflix from April 25.

Sussanne Khan shares heartwarming pic with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to wish son Hrehaan on his birthday

Mumbai– Sussanne Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her son, Hrehaan Roshan, and what caught everyone’s attention was a warm family picture featuring her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

Sussanne and Hrithik may have parted ways, but they continue to set parenting goals. On their son Hrehaan’s birthday, Sussanne treated fans to a lovely family picture featuring the superstar dad and herself. On Friday, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos with her son, Hrehaan. The photo series offers a glimpse into Hrehaan’s candid moments during several family get-togethers. One of the images shows Sussanne and Hrithik posing together with their son, Hrehaan.

Alongside it, the proud mommy penned a heartwarming note expressing her unconditional love and admiration. Calling him her “Raystar”, she reflected on how his arrival in her life made her stronger and more empowered.

Sussanne described Hrehaan as her “world”, praising his resilient soul, strong mind, and kind heart. She also called him her “SonShine”, “best friend”, and “truth mirror”, expressing how proud she is to be his mother.

Sussanne wrote, “Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul your heart your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power…I love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama… love you beyond words and expression.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who tied the knot in 2000, decided to part ways in 2014. Despite their separation, the duo has maintained a strong friendship and continues to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with love and understanding. Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress and musician Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni.

Sonakshi Sinha wraps up power-packed second schedule of her Telugu debut ‘Jatadhara’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to make a mark in the Telugu film industry, has completed the second schedule of her much-anticipated debut film, “Jatadhara.”

The actress has been shooting extensively for the film, which promises to showcase her in a never-seen-before avatar. The latest schedule was wrapped up amid high-energy action sequences and crucial scenes. On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrap-up on the second schedule of the film and said she can’t wait to begin the next. Sharing her images, the ‘Akira’ actress wrote, “Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic).”

In the images, Sonakshi is seen striking poses near her vanity van. She looked comfy in a black co-ord set. Reacting to her post, actress Richa Chadha dropped read heart emojis. Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Hey, hey, hey.”

“Jatadhara,” touted as a supernatural fantasy thriller, will mark Sinha’s much-awaited Telugu debut. On the occasion of Women’s Day, on March 8, the makers released the first look of the actress, and in the poster, she donned an intense avatar. The poster was shared with a caption that read, “This Women’s Day, a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard @aslisona (sic).”

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, “Jatadhara” also stars Sudheer Babu and is bankrolled by Zee Studios’ Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang. The film marked its auspicious beginning with a grand muhurat ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Besides this, the ‘Dabangg’ actress also has an upcoming project titled “Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness” in the pipeline, although an official announcement regarding its release is still awaited.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked-about Netflix series “Heeramandi,” which also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. (IANS)