Alphabet Revenue Tops $400 Billion as Gemini AI App Reaches 750 Million Users, Pichai Says

NEW DELHI, India — Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s annual revenue has exceeded $400 billion for the first time, driven in part by rapid adoption of its Gemini artificial intelligence platform, which now has more than 750 million monthly active users.

Speaking during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, Pichai said Alphabet has sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini Enterprise since the product launched just four months ago.

He added that user engagement has risen sharply following the release of Gemini 3 in December, with artificial intelligence investments and infrastructure continuing to fuel growth across the business.

“We are seeing significantly higher engagement per user, especially since the launch of Gemini 3,” Pichai said. “Overall, our AI investments and infrastructure are driving revenue and growth across the board to meet customer demand.” He said Alphabet expects capital expenditures in 2026 to range between $175 billion and $185 billion as the company scales to meet expanding opportunities.

Pichai also highlighted a major partnership with Reliance Jio, under which more than 500 million consumers will receive an 18-month free trial of the Gemini suite of products along with two terabytes of cloud storage. Reliance enterprise customers will also gain access to Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise and tensor processing units, extending Google’s AI tools across business workflows.

In the December quarter, Alphabet’s core Search business continued to gain momentum, with revenue rising 17 percent. YouTube’s annual revenue surpassed $60 billion across advertising and subscriptions, Pichai said.

Google Cloud posted particularly strong growth, with revenue increasing 48 percent and reaching an annual run rate of more than $70 billion. The cloud backlog grew 55 percent quarter over quarter to $240 billion, reflecting demand from a broad range of customers, especially for AI-driven products.

Pichai said the company now has more than 325 million paid subscriptions across its consumer services, with strong adoption of Google One and YouTube Premium.

He also noted rapid uptake of Gemini 3 Pro, which has processed roughly three times as many daily tokens on average as the earlier 2.5 Pro model since launch.

“Our latest model powers Google Anti Gravity, our new development platform where agents can autonomously plan and execute complex software tasks,” Pichai said. “It already has more than 1.5 million weekly users after launching just over two months ago.”

The results underscore Alphabet’s accelerating push into artificial intelligence as it integrates AI across search, cloud services, consumer products, and enterprise platforms. (Source: IANS)