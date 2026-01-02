Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Aroras 2026 Manifesto Muscles Money and Mindfulness

Mumbai – New year, new Malaika. Bollywoods ultimate fitness queen Malaika Arora is kicking off 2026 by showing the world she has got more than just killer looks she has got a master plan. The ageless diva took to social media to drop a high octane resolution for the new year to train hard protect peace and build wealth.

The star isnt just talking a big game she is already crushing it in the gym. In a sizzling new video the icon is seen sweating through grueling weight sessions pilates and yoga poses that would leave anyone else breathless. Move your body protect your peace she told her followers proving that her commitment to a rock hard physique and a calm mind is stronger than ever.

Looking back at her wild ride through the first quarter of the century Malaika got real about her transformation from a dance floor darling into a powerhouse entrepreneur and published author. She isnt just looking at her own gains though she is tipping her hat to the legends who shaped the industry. The diva gave a massive shout out to Shah Rukh Khan for his cultural dominance in hits like Pathaan and praised the iconic journeys of leading ladies like Kareena Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. As the new era begins Malaika is making it clear she is stronger richer and more zen than ever before. Your move Bollywood.

Big B is Already Done with 2026

Mumbai – Slow down, Big B! Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan is already counting down the seconds until 2027, and we are only two days into the new year. The megastar took to X to give his followers a hilarious reality check, noting that since two days have

already vanished, there are only 363 days left until the next ball drops.

Known for his quirky and dry wit, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host continues to keep fans on their toes with his famous numbered tweets. But the math lessons didn’t stop there. On a recent festive episode of his hit quiz show, the screen icon got a crash course in street slang from actress Mithila Palkar.

The veteran actor proved he is still the sharpest man in the room, easily decoding Marathi terms like Shaana and Dedh Shaana for someone acting way too smart. However, even the great Amitabh was stumped by the phrase Sumdi to Komdi. After Mithila explained it describes the act of sneaking around for midnight snacks, a laughing Bachchan admitted he might just use that line tonight. With stars like Vir Das and Mona Singh also set to join him on the hot seat, 2026 is already looking like a wild ride—even if Amitabh is ready to skip to the end!

Kartik and Ananya Bring the Heat to Kapils Couch

Mumbai – Things just got spicy on The Great Indian Kapil Show as Bollywood favorites Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday took over the stage to dish on love, red flags, and Gen Z romance. The duo didnt hold back, unraveling what this generation actually wants from a relationship in an episode packed with bold takes and absolute chaos that is already

dividing the internet.

The comedy was dialed up to eleven as Sunil Grover delivered his signature superstar satire, while Kartik flipped the script by slipping back into Rooh Baba mode to face off against another ghost. But the real tea came when Ananya exposed her father Chunky Pandays hilarious masterplan for the family fortune. According to Ananya, Chunky believes the family should never appear on Kapils show together because separate appearances mean more paychecks. The logic had the entire audience in stitches as the Panday family continues to secure the bag.

The high-energy appearance follows the duos recent stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati where they even managed to get the legendary Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied. A viral backstage clip showed Big B struggling to pronounce their mouthful of a movie title Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. After treating the title like a grueling tongue twister, the legend finally nailed it, leading to a massive celebration between the three stars. Whether they are dodging ghosts or teaching icons new tricks, Kartik and Ananya are clearly the ones to watch this season.

Hrithik Roshan Goes Full Softie for Cousin Eshaan’s Big Day

Mumbai – Action hero Hrithik Roshan is proving he is a big softie at heart after penning a tear-jerking tribute to his cousin, Eshaan Roshan. The superstar hit Instagram on Friday to share a gallery of snaps from Eshaans wedding, showing the actor looking sharp while

celebrating the family’s newest chapter.

In a long, emotional note, Hrithik gushed that Eshaan is more than just blood, calling him a rare and exceptional human who adds magic to the family. The star also gave a massive shout-out to Eshaans growth as a filmmaker, labeling him a giant on the inside and telling him to never be afraid of his own power. Hrithik didn’t hold back on the brotherly love, calling Eshaan his best partner and brother as he officially ties the knot with his bride, Aishwarya.

The actor wrapped up his heartfelt manifesto by officially welcoming Aishwarya—or Aishu—to the Roshan clan, telling her she is just as stunning on the inside as she is on the outside. Between the glowing praise and the family photos, it is clear that while Hrithik might be a tough guy on screen, he is the ultimate family man when the cameras are off.

Chitrangda Singh Reveals the Secret to Shining: Just Say No

Mumbai – Bollywood beauty Chitrangda Singh is getting real about the power of the word no. The actress revealed that learning to turn down projects has been a vital lesson in her career, claiming that taking on bad work can totally dilute an actor’s equity and credibility.

While she admits she doesn’t always get it right, she is happy with the times she stood her ground.

According to the star, it is the creative team and the director’s vision that truly make an actor shine. For Chitrangda, working with top-tier makers is the only way to ensure a character actually lands. Fans can already see her strategy in action in her latest release, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, a gritty tale of greed and conspiracy.

Next up, she is teaming up with Salman Khan for Battle Of Galwan, a project that hits close to home. Drawing from her own army background, Chitrangda says the film is a deeply personal story of bravery and courage. She promises the movie will be rooted and real, honoring heroes through a role that goes far beyond the typical Bollywood spectacle.

Rashmika Mandanna Kicks Off 2026 With a Roman Holiday and Big Love

Mumbai – Better late than never! National crush Rashmika Mandanna finally surfaced to wish her “lovelies” a Happy New Year, and she is doing it with a whole lot of heart. The actress took to Instagram to drop a cozy snap from a vehicle, rocking thick black-rimmed

glasses and a sweater while flashing a warm smile. Her mission for 2026? Start the year with nothing but love and gratitude.

While the message was sweet, fans are more obsessed with her vacation vibes. Rashmika is currently living it up on a Roman holiday with beau Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand. She’s been teasing followers with glimpses of their Italian getaway, keeping the caption simple: “Rome so far.”

But don’t let the vacation fool you—Rashmika is booked and busy. After a massive 2025 where she dominated screens in five films, including the historical epic Chhaava and the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, she isn’t slowing down. With the pan-India film Mysaa and Cocktail 2 on the horizon, 2026 is looking like another blockbuster year for the star. From battling ancient bloodlust in Thamma to finding herself in The Girlfriend, this diva has proven she can do it all, but for now, she’s just enjoying the pasta and the peace. (Source: IANS)