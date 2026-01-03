Jayati Banerjee Launches Homewatch Caregivers Franchise in Marlborough, Bringing Purpose-Driven Elder Care to MetroWest

- Advertisement -

Marlborough, MA — Jayati Banerjee, a former corporate executive with more than 20 years of professional experience, has launched a Homewatch Caregivers franchise in Marlborough, marking her first venture into business ownership and a purposeful shift toward improving the lives of older adults in the region.

Banerjee opened the franchise in fall 2024, aligning with Homewatch Caregivers, a nationwide in-home elder care organization with more than 45 years of experience. Based in Marlborough, the office serves families across Middlesex and Worcester counties, offering flexible, client-centered care that enables older adults to age safely and comfortably at home.

To watch a video interview with Banerjee, please click here, or on the image below:

Homewatch Caregivers provides a comprehensive range of services, including assistance with all levels of personal care, post-surgery recovery, companionship, and 24/7 in-home support. The franchise also specializes in dementia care, with trained caregivers supporting individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions with compassion and clinical awareness. As a no-minimum-hours agency, the organization is able to tailor care plans ranging from one-hour visits to full-time, around-the-clock care.

To further strengthen care coordination and family engagement, Banerjee’s franchise offers Homewatch Connect, a virtual platform designed to reduce loneliness, deliver real-time updates to families, and help identify emerging care needs at an early stage.

In addition to traditional caregiving services, Banerjee brings a deep connection to the performing arts into her work with older adults. She is the co-founder of Krossroads Performing Arts, a nonprofit theater group, and serves as a community resource for developing arts-based programs in partnership with local councils on aging, senior centers, and independent and assisted living communities. Her goal is to integrate art into daily living as a means of fostering growth, connection, and meaningful companionship.

One of her signature initiatives is “Fostering Growth through Storytelling Sessions,” a program designed to support cognitive health and emotional well-being among older adults. Storytelling, Banerjee notes, has been shown to create positive memories, stimulate the brain, and introduce joy while combating social isolation. A recent collaboration with the Concord Council on Aging proved highly successful and helped secure a grant from Emerson Hospital focused on mental health and loneliness prevention. Additional sessions with other councils on aging are scheduled for early 2026.

Through a combination of professional in-home care, innovative virtual tools, and arts-driven community engagement, Jayati Banerjee is positioning Homewatch Caregivers of Marlborough as a holistic elder care resource for MetroWest and Central Massachusetts.