Vikas Khanna Raises Alarms Over Respiratory Health Risks at Mumbai Airport

MUMBAI — Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has called on airport authorities to address what he describes as a significant health hazard at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Khanna, who recently returned to the city to begin filming for the upcoming season of MasterChef India, shared a photograph of the carpeting at Terminal 2 on social media, sparking a viral conversation about public infrastructure and hygiene.

The Michelin-starred chef specifically targeted the condition of the terminal’s carpets, arguing that they trap allergens and dust to a degree that makes them impossible to maintain properly. “Though I feel that MUMBAI AIRPORT is super efficient….. I STRONGLY request the administration to remove this carpet. It is beyond cleaning. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchial issues, this could be fatal,” Khanna posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday. While he was quick to praise the airport staff for their general efficiency, he maintained that the removal of the carpets is a necessary step toward “perfection” for the facility.

The chef’s intervention comes as he prepares for the January 5 premiere of the new season of MasterChef India on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv. This season features unique contestants, including a father-daughter pair, Venu and Avni Sharma. Avni, a food stylist, shared her dream of bringing her community’s Karada cuisine to global prominence through a restaurant she would name “Karada Spice Box.”

Moved by her conviction, Khanna noted the deep personal connection he feels toward culinary heritage. “Most of my life I have spent in countries abroad, the identity of food is not just my representation but it also represents my ancestors as well,” he remarked during the exchange.

Khanna has a history of using his platform to advocate for accessibility and public health. His latest critique has resonated with travelers and health advocates alike, many of whom have long debated the practicality of heavy carpeting in high-traffic transit hubs. Airport administration has yet to formally respond to the chef’s request. (Source: IANS)