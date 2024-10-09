Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit attends ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ trailer launch in spirit

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming Diwali release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ released on Wednesday, and it has upped the expectation of a solid face-off between the film and the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ on the box-office. The film saw its trailer launch in Jaipur.

While the team of the film was present at the event in the Pink City, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes her foray into the space of horror-comedy with the film, skipped the event. The actress skipped the event due to prior commitments.

The event was also organised on a short notice with the media personnel from Delhi and Mumbai being flown in to Jaipur on Wednesday, and back to their respective cities the same day. However, the actress recorded, and shared a special video message, and said that prior commitments didn’t allow her to attend the event.

Earlier, Madhuri has worked in the space of thrillers with ‘100 Days’, and ‘Anjaam’, the latter added a lot of value to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s image of a villain and anti-hero before he found clutter-breaking success on romantic films and emerged as the “King of Romance”.

In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Madhuri joins forces with another stunning performer Vidya Balan and brings the double trouble of the fabled ghost of Manjulika back on the silver screen. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, features both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika.

While, the film promises a solid entertaining outing in theatres considering horror-comedy genre is working at the box-office as of now, case in point being the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Stree 2’, it will be interesting to see how it fares with new entrants like Madhuri and Triptii Dimri in the franchise.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is set to release during Diwali.

Aamir Khan takes Amitabh Bachchan back to his Kolkata days

Mumbai– Superstar Aamir Khan took Amitabh Bachchan when he asked him what the Bollywood’s megastar would do post work in Kolkata.

Aamir will be seen as a guest on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed the 59-year-old star questioning the cine icon.

“Mere paas ek super duper sawal hai. Kolkata main aap shaam ko kya karte the. Kaam ka jo waqt hai khatam hone ke baad,” Aamir was heard asking Amitabh in the promo.

A stunned Big B, was seen answering: “Haan.. Haan.. Han..”

To which, Aamir said: “Humne suna hai aap kaafi clubs main ghoomte the,” which leaves Amitabh tongue tied.

Amitabh, who will soon turn 82, has shared an interesting anecdote around his film ‘Sharaabi’ on October 8.

The senior actor made the revelation during the latest episode of his quiz based reality show, as he welcomed contestant Dinesh Kumar, from Aligarh to the hot seat.

As the game unfolded, Big B posed a question related to the 1984 classic ‘Sharaabi’, which led to a fascinating behind-the-scenes story.

The veteran actor said, “We were travelling to the West Indies from New York, with Kalyanji-Anandji’s orchestra, and Prakash Mehra was with us. During the flight, Prakash Ji brought up the idea for Sharaabi.”

“He outlined the entire story while we were in mid-air and asked for my thoughts. I simply said, ‘Okay, let’s think about it’. When we returned, he had already written the script. However, the dialogues were incredibly long—some spanning 2-3 pages”.

The contestant asked more questions, Big B, in his signature style, said, “Nahi, nahi, suniye toh… Abhi kahani khatam nahi hui (hold on, the story is not yet finished)”.

He then recollected telling director Prakash Mehra, “You made me an alcoholic for the whole movie, and it takes time for an alcoholic to speak. If I were to deliver these 4-page dialogues, the film would span multiple hours. Please shorten them”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Vikrant Massey to go Ayushmaan Khurana way

Mumbai– Actor Vikrant Massey is getting a lot of attention in the film industry with his consecutive successes in movies like ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Sector 36’. Soon he will be seen in ‘Sabarmati Report’.

Vikrant will also be playing the lead in ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’. In this movie, he will be playing a role similar to Ayushman Khurana’s role in ‘Andhadhun’. Vikrant will play a blind musician.

‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’ is directed by Niranjan Iyengar, who is making his first film as a director. The story is based on a short tale by Ruskin Bond called “The Eyes Have It,” and it shows a love story between a blind musician and a theatre actress.

The title of the film comes from a famous song in the classic movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, indicating that this music will play an essential role in the film.

Apart from the ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’, Vikrant has more exciting films lined up. He will be in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’; this is a romantic drama with actress Raashi Khanna, and the film is directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

In another movie, ‘Sabarmati Report’, where he will be playing a journalist focused on uncovering the truth of the Godhra train tragedy. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 15, 2024. His performance shows the dedication of a man eager to highlight injustices by maintaining the ideal mix of intelligence and compassion.

Fans of Vikrant are eager to watch how he brings his character to life in this new role, and they are looking forward to it. The audience is eager to see what he will do next because he is widely known for being able to bring his unique style to every role. Vikrant never fails to amaze audiences with his performances, and this new movie looks to be just as good.

Saif strikes perfect balance between Mumbai and Delhi on ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming edition of the reality streaming show ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it features Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the host.

The theme for the new season is the eternal fight between two of the biggest metropolitan cities of India, Delhi and Mumbai.

Saif makes for a perfect host with his roots from the former princely states of Pataudi near Delhi and his workplace being Mumbai.

The season also features three new entrants in the form of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi.

The show also stars the OG quartet of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as they defend their Mumbai’s glam status. The ladies battle it out over who does it better, expect jaw-dropping fashion and witty comebacks.

Talking about the series’ return to Netflix, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the trailer of one of Dharmatics’ most fabulous shows. Season 3 is bigger, bolder, and glossier than ever! Our partnership with Netflix has been instrumental in creating a global fandom for the show. Together, we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of reality TV entertainment”.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said in a statement, “Get ready for the most entertaining ride of the year as our fabulous OG ladies are joined by some fiery new divas for an all-new season of this fan-favorite show! Season 3 is bringing triple the sass, drama, and fun—everything reality TV dreams are made of. With Dharmatic’s signature flair for all things filmy, they’ve been the perfect creative partners on this journey. As these bold personalities navigate friendships, rivalries, and life in Bollywood, Season 3 promises plenty of glamour, high fashion, and laugh-out-loud moments that the fans have grown to love. And with Delhi and Mumbai going head-to-head, this season promises a showdown like never before”.

The show is set to stream on Netflix.

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”, has been vocal about issues pertaining to women.

Recently on social media, an old video of him surfaced in which he was sharing his thoughts on women’s careers after marriage. In the video, which is from the late 1990s, a younger Akshay talked about what happens to heroines when they get married.

In the clip, he shared his observations, saying, “I don’t think so. It is like that. But basically, what happens is that after the heroine gets married, she just stops working or her husband stops working. So these are the basic kinds of things that happen. That’s why she goes or leaves the industry. That’s what I have seen in the industry for two and a half years—what I’ve seen.”

He further added, “I think she can still carry on; why not? I mean to maintain her figure and be perfect. After all, she is a heroine; she can carry on. She has been carrying on since so many years. What is marriage? Marriage is just being with her, and after work is aside, and she can still carry on. And there are many heroines after marriage; also, when I see them, they still maintain themselves so well.”

By expressing his view that heroines may succeed in their careers even after marriage, Akshay’s statement created an important conversation regarding gender roles in the film industry way back in the 1990s.

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, who continued to work after the marriage. Even though she didn’t appear in movies, but she has her own YouTube channel and her own publication called “Tweak.” This digital media company provides an opportunity for modern Indian women to have conversations about many different topics and share their thoughts on them.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her delicious Navratri snack moments

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of her Navratri snack moment.

In one of the pictures, we can see various snacks that look delicious, and mouth-watering, and perfectly capture the spirit of the occasion. The delicious spread included sabudaana vada, pani puri, misal pav, farsan, etc.

She captioned it as ‘Snack Time’. Adding to it, she also wrote, “Pick your favourite snack; I am going to eat them all.”

In another picture, she could be seen relishing the snacks while wearing a gorgeous yellow floral lehenga with a beautiful set of jewellery that looks stunning on her.

Navratri is the festival of the goddess Durga and is celebrated over nine nights, and each day is dedicated to a different form of Durga. This festival celebrates the victory of Maa Durga of good over evil.

The pictures shared by Bhumi are from Pune, Maharashtra, where she also attended a Navratri event. In another picture shared by her, she could be seen waving her hand to her fans and enjoying the evening.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar started her career with the film “Dum Laga Ke Haisa,” opposite Ayushmaan Khuraana. She went on to do films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), a social drama highlighting sanitation issues, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Raksha Bandhan, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, and many more.

She will soon be seen opposite Ishaan Khatttar in a Netflix series titled “The Royals.” The release date is yet to be announced. Other actors in the series are Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Chunky Pandey. This marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar. (IANS)