Bollywood Roundup: Kritika Kamra, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kritika Kamra Reflects on Filming Anusha Rizvi’s Female-Led Project

Mumbai– Actress Kritika Kamra has wrapped filming for Anusha Rizvi’s upcoming project in Delhi and described the experience as “pretty special,” highlighting the strong presence of women both in front of and behind the camera.

The film features a cast of prominent actresses including Juhi Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary, with women also leading departments such as direction, production, and costume design.

“It’s rare and empowering to be on a set where women are driving the creative vision across every aspect,” said Kamra. “Anusha brings a collaborative energy that makes the experience deeply inspiring. We weren’t just telling a story—we were sharing our lived experiences.”

The untitled film is now in post-production.

Kritika is also set to appear in Matka King, a series starring Vijay Varma and directed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. Set in 1960s Mumbai, the story follows a cotton trader who launches the Matka gambling game, reshaping the city’s underworld.

The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav. The series is produced by Roy Kapur Films.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Victims of Air India Crash

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed deep sorrow over the Air India Dreamliner crash, calling it a heartbreaking tragedy.

The Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick on Thursday afternoon. The plane went down in a residential area near BJ Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

Taking to Instagram, Chopra Jonas wrote: “So so sad. Praying [for] everyone affected and the families facing unimaginable loss in the Air India tragedy.”

The flight carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Officials confirmed that the sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin seated in 11A, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The aircraft lost control just minutes after departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 p.m. IST, sparking a massive fire and citywide emergency response.

Air India confirmed the crash on X, stating the aircraft was 12 years old and listing 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian among the passengers.

Kajol Applauds Ajay Devgn’s Dedication as Producer on Upcoming Film ‘Maa’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol praised her husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer while working on her upcoming mythological drama Maa, which is set to hit theaters on June 27.

Produced under Devgn Films, the film marks Kajol’s return to the big screen after three years. In an interview with IANS, she lauded Ajay’s involvement in every aspect of the project.

“He’s an excellent producer—very hands-on,” Kajol said. “From scripting to VFX, music, even marketing—he’s been part of it all. He really gets his hands dirty to make sure everything works.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who married in 1999, have appeared together in several films, including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Tanhaji. They share two children, Nysa and Yug.

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, features a strong ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati. It follows a mother’s fierce determination to protect her child.

Kajol will also appear in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and in Maharagni – Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.

Nia Sharma Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments from ‘Laughter Chef 2’

Mumbai– Television star Nia Sharma is keeping fans entertained with glimpses from the set of her cooking reality show Laughter Chef 2, where she was recently seen enjoying litchis during a touch-up session.

Sporting a glam yellow dress with gold chains and hoop earrings, Nia completed her look with wavy hair, purple eye shadow, and a glossy brown-toned lip.

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, Nia posted playful photos and videos, including one where she and co-contestant Ankita Lokhande joked about “failing” at a “sexy babes photoshoot.” Another post featured Aly Goni photobombing her candid shot, prompting her to tease, “Har photo mein aana hai isko.”

In a lighthearted clip with her partner on the show, comedian Sudesh Lehri, Nia can be heard saying, “Jo karna hai karo aap.”

Laughter Chef 2 also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. Nia was also part of the show’s previous season.

Celina Jaitly Calls for Compassion in the Wake of Air India Tragedy

Mumbai– Actress Celina Jaitly has urged travelers to “travel in compassion” following the tragic Air India crash that claimed over 200 lives.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Celina reflected on a personal in-flight experience from earlier this year, when a flight attendant accidentally spilled a tray of drinks on her. Though initially upset, she recalled her late mother’s advice: “An honest mistake is still just that. Never let your class of travel define your class of heart.”

She praised the crew for their response, noting they did everything to make her comfortable and even awarded her 10,000 miles as an apology. “I was very grateful for the kindness and compassion that followed in my journey,” she wrote.

Reacting to the recent crash, Celina expressed her grief: “My heart aches for the lives lost, for the loved ones left behind, and for the crew who give their best every single day at 35,000 feet.”

She shared past experiences with Air India staff who supported her during challenging moments—once while flying alone with infant twins, and another time when a kind flight attendant comforted her during a difficult flight home from JFK.

“To all cabin crew around the world—you hold more than just trays and boarding passes,” she wrote. “You hold space for human frailty, for tears, for safety, and for grace.”

She ended her message with a tribute: “May those lost in yesterday’s tragedy fly high into the eternal light. May we all learn to travel not just in comfort, but in compassion.”

Zaheer Iqbal Jokingly Calls Wife Sonakshi Sinha a ‘Thief’ in Playful Video

Mumbai– Newlyweds Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha continue to charm fans with their fun-loving chemistry on social media. In a recent Instagram story, Zaheer jokingly called Sonakshi a “thief” after she was spotted wearing one of his jackets.

The Notebook actor shared a clip of Sonakshi confidently walking in an oversized blue jacket with jeans and a white tank top, finishing the look with a stylish white hat. Behind the camera, Zaheer quipped, “Another day, another jacket stolen,” to which Sonakshi responded with a grin, “It’s mine.” Zaheer captioned the video with a playful “#chor.”

The couple, who tied the knot on June 23, 2024, often share humorous videos and candid moments from their life together. Whether teasing each other or tackling light-hearted challenges, their posts have become a favorite among fans.

In another recent clip, Zaheer poked fun at Sonakshi’s English during a makeup session. After impressing her with his skills, Sonakshi said, “This is very not bad, haan,” prompting Zaheer to burst into laughter and tease, “Your English is not little, very not bad.”

The couple kept their wedding low-key with a private registry ceremony, followed by a celebration in Mumbai attended by family and close friends.

Kavita Kaushik Urges Compassion and Unity After Air India Tragedy

Mumbai– In the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash, actress Kavita Kaushik shared a heartfelt message on social media, urging people to embrace compassion, unity, and gratitude.

The FIR actress posted a thoughtful note on Instagram, reflecting on the recent tragedies India has faced and reminding followers of the fragility of life. “Be grateful for being alive… life and death is not in our hands, but being kind certainly is,” she wrote.

Kavita encouraged people to let go of grudges, resist negativity, and choose understanding over trolling. “We have such limited time on this planet,” she added. “Let’s love, live, and stay united as a country.”

The fatal crash of Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London, claimed 241 lives, leaving just one survivor. The tragedy has triggered widespread mourning across the nation.

Other celebrities, including Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Karan Tacker, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, and Jannat Zubair, also expressed their sorrow online. Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Have no words… It’s made me go numb. Worst aviation disasters. Om Shanti.”

The aircraft crashed into a residential building minutes after takeoff, igniting a massive fire and drawing an outpouring of grief and solidarity from across the country.

Mouni Roy Wishes Disha Patani a Heartfelt Birthday, Calls Her ‘Part Goddess, Three-Fourths Ninja Warrior’

Mumbai– As actress Disha Patani turned 33 on Friday, her close friend Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt birthday tribute, calling her a “mystifying, electrifying” sister who’s “part goddess and three-fourths a ninja warrior.”

Taking to Instagram, Mouni posted photos and videos of the duo from their vacations and late-night hangouts, along with a touching message. “Happiest birthday to my most beautiful little sister, my best mate and princepessa,” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing sunshine into my life no matter where in the world you are, and for checking in on me every single day.”

She added, “Life is crazier and better with you in it. I pray you receive everything your overthinking brain and loving heart desire.”

Mouni also reflected on her recent experience filming David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, calling it a dream come true. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, holds a special place in her heart.

Praising her co-stars, Mouni wrote, “Varun is the most hardworking, loving superstar I’ve worked with,” and thanked Pooja and Mrunal for their support during emotionally intense scenes. She described Mrunal as a star in the making and said, “Keep working hard—the sky is the limit.”

The film marks another milestone in Mouni’s career, as she wrapped her schedule with gratitude and excitement for what’s to come. (Source: IANS)